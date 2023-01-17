ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Friday

Here are three things to know for Friday, Jan. 20:. 1. High School Basketball: Today. Both Bladen County schools play at home. East Bladen hosts St. Pauls and West Bladen hosts Midway in Southeastern Athletic Conference games. Junior varsity boys games tip at 4:30 p.m. followed by varsity girls about 6 p.m. and varsity boys about 7:30 p.m. The East Bladen-St. Pauls varsity boys game is for first place in the conference.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

Homestead Christian School Offers Early Enrollment Discount

The new Homestead Christian School (HCS) is now accepting applications. The school’s location is 34 Third Street in Dublin, North Carolina. Enroll by February 15 to get the Early Enrollment Discount!. The HCS is registered with the North Carolina Division of Non-Public Education and the National Center for Life...
DUBLIN, NC
Bladen Journal

Elizabethtown celebrates the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The 34th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade took place on Monday. The parade theme this year was to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Dr. King’s famous “I Have A Dream Speech.” It was a cool winter day but Broad St to S Poplar St was lined with crowds of people. Local businesses, organizations, and marching bands paraded the streets to honor one of America’s most iconic figures.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

Bladen County Schools Closing the Gap on Job Vacancies

A year makes a lot of difference. In January 2022, there were 39 open vacancies with Bladen County Schools. According to the Schools’ officials, there are nine open positions a year later. Bladen Lakes Primary School and East Arcadia Elementary School have a shared Counselor position available. Dublin Primary...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
richmondobserver

’06 Richmond Senior grad nominated for Carolina Country Music Awards

ROCKINGHAM — Last weekend, Erik Hawks played in front of a small, hometown crowd at Hudson Brothers Deli. This weekend, he’ll be at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach. Hawks, a Richmond County native now living in Fayetteville, is one of six singers nominated for Male Performer of the Year in the 8th annual Carolina Country Music Awards.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Happy New Year Wishes with a Spotlight Listing

Happy New Year from the Hilton Auction and Realty Team! Serving Bladen, surrounding counties, and beyond. We hope you and yours had a wonderful holiday season and wish you all the best in the New Year! If this year brings real estate questions or needs, we would love to have the opportunity for your business! Buying or selling residential, commercial, vacant land, etc., we have an experienced team here and are ready to help 24/7. We wish you many blessings in 2023!
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Publisher's Pen: Fayetteville needs to scoot the E-scooters

In a community of our size that is deficient in attractive gateways, greenways, sidewalks and bike paths, the Fayetteville City Council has chosen to mimic the trendy ideas of other cities despite their documented hazards and dubious positive effects on the community. I’m referring to the Fayetteville City Council’s proposal...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
thewestsidegazette.com

RATS in the Temple

As we celebrate the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., I’m reminded of the saying, “Team work makes the Dream work”, to how we must do our part in fulfilling our roles in making his dream become a reality. Below are parts of a speech that I gave at the 19 Annual Prayer Breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for the Fayetteville Cumberland County Ministerial Council, Inc., early 2000s in Fayetteville, North Carolina. — Bobby R. Henry, Sr.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Pedestrian hit, killed along NC 87 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pedestrian died from being hit by a vehicle in Cumberland County on Friday. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a woman was hit on NC Highway 87 near Eastern Boulevard. The driver has remained on scene. No charges are expected to be filed. The victim's...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WECT

Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
WHITEVILLE, NC
hokenews.com

Sheriff: “People are dying,” community fights violence

[Photo: Participants at the meeting gathered to address the rise in shootings and other violence in Raeford and Hoke County. (Catharin Shepard photo)]. By Catharin Shepard • Editor • A community meeting held last Thursday night gave citizens a chance to voice their concerns and their ideas for how to make Hoke County a safer place.
HOKE COUNTY, NC

