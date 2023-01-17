Read full article on original website
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Friday
Here are three things to know for Friday, Jan. 20:. 1. High School Basketball: Today. Both Bladen County schools play at home. East Bladen hosts St. Pauls and West Bladen hosts Midway in Southeastern Athletic Conference games. Junior varsity boys games tip at 4:30 p.m. followed by varsity girls about 6 p.m. and varsity boys about 7:30 p.m. The East Bladen-St. Pauls varsity boys game is for first place in the conference.
Bladen County Schools are prioritizing upgrades
TAR HEEL — The Tar Heel School project is ongoing but the new school will be a peek of what the future of Bladen County schools could lo
bladenonline.com
Homestead Christian School Offers Early Enrollment Discount
The new Homestead Christian School (HCS) is now accepting applications. The school’s location is 34 Third Street in Dublin, North Carolina. Enroll by February 15 to get the Early Enrollment Discount!. The HCS is registered with the North Carolina Division of Non-Public Education and the National Center for Life...
Food bank calls for help
The Salemburg Christian Food Bank has aided those in need of food relentlessly and they continue to do so without fail. Now, they are calling
Elizabethtown celebrates the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
ELIZABETHTOWN — The 34th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade took place on Monday. The parade theme this year was to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Dr. King’s famous “I Have A Dream Speech.” It was a cool winter day but Broad St to S Poplar St was lined with crowds of people. Local businesses, organizations, and marching bands paraded the streets to honor one of America’s most iconic figures.
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Schools Closing the Gap on Job Vacancies
A year makes a lot of difference. In January 2022, there were 39 open vacancies with Bladen County Schools. According to the Schools’ officials, there are nine open positions a year later. Bladen Lakes Primary School and East Arcadia Elementary School have a shared Counselor position available. Dublin Primary...
Bladen County native publishes novel set in the county
If there’s one thing that Bladen County seems to be producing a lot of these days, it’s authors. It seems like there’s somet
richmondobserver
’06 Richmond Senior grad nominated for Carolina Country Music Awards
ROCKINGHAM — Last weekend, Erik Hawks played in front of a small, hometown crowd at Hudson Brothers Deli. This weekend, he’ll be at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach. Hawks, a Richmond County native now living in Fayetteville, is one of six singers nominated for Male Performer of the Year in the 8th annual Carolina Country Music Awards.
bladenonline.com
Happy New Year Wishes with a Spotlight Listing
Happy New Year from the Hilton Auction and Realty Team! Serving Bladen, surrounding counties, and beyond. We hope you and yours had a wonderful holiday season and wish you all the best in the New Year! If this year brings real estate questions or needs, we would love to have the opportunity for your business! Buying or selling residential, commercial, vacant land, etc., we have an experienced team here and are ready to help 24/7. We wish you many blessings in 2023!
‘Round Up’ application period closes soon
The deadline is approaching for the March Operation Round Up grant funding cycle. Operation Round Up collects donations from partic
Up and Coming Weekly
Publisher's Pen: Fayetteville needs to scoot the E-scooters
In a community of our size that is deficient in attractive gateways, greenways, sidewalks and bike paths, the Fayetteville City Council has chosen to mimic the trendy ideas of other cities despite their documented hazards and dubious positive effects on the community. I’m referring to the Fayetteville City Council’s proposal...
thewestsidegazette.com
RATS in the Temple
As we celebrate the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., I’m reminded of the saying, “Team work makes the Dream work”, to how we must do our part in fulfilling our roles in making his dream become a reality. Below are parts of a speech that I gave at the 19 Annual Prayer Breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for the Fayetteville Cumberland County Ministerial Council, Inc., early 2000s in Fayetteville, North Carolina. — Bobby R. Henry, Sr.
Student accused of threats against Cape Fear High School denied space at juvenile detention center
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County School leaders are in a tricky spot after a 16-year-old special education student was caught with a hit-list and manifesto. Last week, a student who attends EE Smith High School made threats against Cape Fear High School students and administrators. Administrators at Cape Fear...
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Boys Basketball Tournament Championship: Bladenboro 44, Elizabethtown 14
ELIZABETHTOWN -Kendell Lesane poured in 18 of his 21 points in the 1st quarter as Bladenboro raced to a 21-4 lead en route to a 44-14 victory over Elizabethtown in the championship game of the Bladen County Middle School Boys Tournament. Kendall Lesane powered in 6 lay-ups, a follow shot,...
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville City Council approves recommendations to limit how much waste the city collects
The Fayetteville City Council approved, by a vote of 8-1, recommendations to amend the city’s waste collection ordinance at the Jan. 9 council meeting. Changes to the ordinance include limiting the amount of trash, recycling, yard waste and limbs that can be collected from people’s homes each week.
'An amazing ride': Retiring Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins reflects on her service
In less than two weeks, a big transition is coming to Fayetteville's police department as Chief Gina Hawkins is set to retire.
Pedestrian hit, killed along NC 87 in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pedestrian died from being hit by a vehicle in Cumberland County on Friday. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a woman was hit on NC Highway 87 near Eastern Boulevard. The driver has remained on scene. No charges are expected to be filed. The victim's...
WECT
Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
hokenews.com
Sheriff: “People are dying,” community fights violence
[Photo: Participants at the meeting gathered to address the rise in shootings and other violence in Raeford and Hoke County. (Catharin Shepard photo)]. By Catharin Shepard • Editor • A community meeting held last Thursday night gave citizens a chance to voice their concerns and their ideas for how to make Hoke County a safer place.
County Crime Report: Jan. 17
Break-in LAURINBURG — A resident of Tarboro Street reported to the police department on Saturday that a pair
Comments / 0