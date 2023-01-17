Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Calls Out The Bloodline Member After WWE Raw
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley doesn't back down from anyone who tries to get to Dominik Mysterio, and she called out The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on social media for what happened on Monday's "WWE Raw." "Step to @dominik_35 [Dominik Mysterio], you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa,...
Ric Flair On WWE Raw XXX: I Know Steve Austin Can't Come, Hulk Hogan Told Me He'll Be There
Ric Flair provides an update on whether two big names will be at WWE Raw XXX. As confirmed during the January 16 episode of WWE Raw, the "Raw is XXX" anniversary show on January 23 will feature several legends. Flair, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, The Bellas, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, and Jerry "The King" Lawler have been advertised.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Changes Name Of ‘Judgment Day’ Faction
WWE has made a change to the name of the Judgment Day faction made up of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The group is continuing to grow in notoriety, largely thanks to the recent antics of ‘ex-con Dom’, Dominik Mysterio who, in storyline, was arrested for one whole night after attacking his dad Rey Mysterio, and is now a waltzing around like a hardened criminal street thug.
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Gives WWE Bad News About His WrestleMania Match
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely considered one of the most successful and popular professional wrestlers of all time. He has accomplished numerous feats within the industry, including becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world. There are plans for him to compete at WrestleMania this year, if he can make the show. However, The Rock still has not decided on his WrestleMania 39 match.
Wrestling Star Jay Briscoe Dead at 38: 'He Was a Star'
Retired professional wrestler Triple H remembered Jay as an "incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe" Ring of Honor pro wrestler Jay Briscoe has died. He was 38. Tony Khan, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) founder and Ring of Honor owner, announced the news via Twitter on Tuesday. "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today," Khan wrote. He saluted Jay and...
wrestlinginc.com
Next Steps In Jeff Hardy Case Following Yesterday's Hearing
Jeff Hardy arrived in AEW in March 2022, but his run with the company hasn't gone according to plan. In June, the former WWE star was arrested on a DUI and other charges, resulting in AEW President Tony Khan suspending him indefinitely and without pay. Khan also ordered Hardy to complete treatment if he ever wants to return to the promotion.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Naomi's WWE Status
The likes of Paul Heyman and Jey Uso have previously suggested the possibility of Naomi — the wife of Jimmy Uso — becoming the first female member of The Bloodline, arguably WWE's most dominant faction since The Shield. With The Usos promising that "every generation of The Bloodline"...
wrestlinginc.com
Tonight's WWE SmackDown Venue Evacuated Last Night
It has emerged that a serious incident took place yesterday inside the venue that will host tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown," which could have affected WWE's preparations for the live show had it occurred today. According to The Detroit News, an ammonia leak, which can be fatal if high levels of the gas are released, was found in the basement of the Little Caesars Arena at around 3:15 pm local time. As a result, the venue was immediately evacuated. Even though strict measures came into effect to combat anyone falling ill or being injured, two men, understood to be in their 20s, were taken to a local medical facility with chemical burns after being in the area where the leak was located.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
stillrealtous.com
Huge Name Rumored For Appearance At WWE Raw 30
Next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is going to be a big one as the red brand will be celebrating its 30th anniversary. WWE has officially confirmed some big names for the show, but it looks like there may be more surprises in store as well. During...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Discusses Possibility Of Becoming WWE Champion
Sami Zayn saw his career elevate to the next level in 2022 when he aligned with The Bloodline as an "Honorary Uce." It hasn't been a perfect alignment as Zayn has had on-and-off friction with Bloodline members The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and even the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As we inch closer to WrestleMania season, fans are waiting for an implosion to occur in hopes that Zayn challenges Reigns for the world title.
stillrealtous.com
Two WWE Signings Revealed
WWE has been on a bit of a signing spree over the last few months and though it’s been common for the company to bring back former stars fresh faces are also getting signed as well. PWInsider is now reporting that WWE has signed the following two names:. –...
Popculture
WWE Hall of Famer Announces Exit From Company
A legendary WWE figure is no longer with the company. WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley went to Twitter to announce that he's longer with WWE after he began working as an NXT coach in June 2022. Dudley said it was a mutual decision. "I would like to say thank...
wrestlingrumors.net
A Long Run: WWE Name Departs Company After 25 Years
That’s a long, long time. We are in a time of change in WWE and there are all kinds of pieces moving at once. That can make it difficult to keep track of what is going on, but it is clear that this is not the same WWE that we have known for a long time. This includes names leaving, and now another not so familiar name is leaving the company after a quarter century.
Popculture
Dwayne 'The Rock Johnson' Shares Bad News About Potential WWE Return
Many WWE fans are hoping that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson makes his WWE return at WrestleMania 39 and takes on his cousin Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. But as WrestleMania gets closer, it looks like the Johnson-Reigns match will not happen. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said unless Johnson changes his mind in the next few days, he has indicated he won't have time to get in the shape he feels he needs to be in to compete against Reigns in a main event match at WrestleMania.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE NXT Star Reportedly No Longer Under Contract to AEW
AQA is reportedly done with AEW. AQA’s status with the company was up in the air when she was removed from the AEW roster page. Now Fightful Select notes that her deal is up with the company. After training under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at his Reality...
Report: Vince McMahon Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement With Rita Chatterton
Vince McMahon has reportedly reached a settlement with Rita Chatterton. According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, Vince McMahon has agreed to a multimillion dollar settlement with former WWE referee Rita Chatterton, who accused him of rape back in 1992. After Chatterton's allegations resurfaced back in 2022, McMahon's lawyer received a letter from Chatterton in November 2022 that demanded $11.75 million in damages for the alleged assault.
wrestlinginc.com
GUNTHER Wants Chance To Prove Himself Against Former WWE Champion
When WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, the former WALTER, originally signed with WWE with the idea that he would only travel to the United States for major shows and continue to live in Germany, he surely didn't have his current situation as one of the anchors of the "SmackDown" brand in mind. His move to the United States to work in "NXT" and later the main roster opened up a lot of new possibilities, including dream matches.
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Reportedly Released From WWE
WWE has been going through some major changes in recent weeks as Vince McMahon has returned and several names have parted ways with the company. Now it seems that a Hall of Famer is done with WWE as D-Von Dudley confirmed his departure today. PWInsider reports that D-Von Dudley was...
tjrwrestling.net
IMPACT Wrestling Owner Warns WWE Could See “Costs Cut” If Sold To Certain Buyers
The CEO of Anthem Sports which owns IMPACT Wrestling has warned costs could be cut in WWE if sold to certain suitors. Vince McMahon returned from his short-lived retirement to WWE’s Board of Directors in the first week of January 2023, subsequently being installed as the company’s Executive Chairman with his daughter Stephanie McMahon resigning from her roles as Chairwoman and co-CEO.
