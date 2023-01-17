Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Three men arrested after exchange of gunfire on Holworthy Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Three men face charges after an exchange of gunfire between two groups on the city's west side Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to Holworthy Street just before 4 p.m. for reports of gunshots and people fleeing. Officers stopped six people who were running from the scene. Police...
13 WHAM
Felons arrested for attempted murder after shooting, stabbing in Geneva
Geneva, N.Y. — Two convicted felons are charged with attempted murder after one of them stabbed the other, after the other man had shot someone else at a home in Ontario County earlier this month. Police responded to the home on North Genesee Street in Geneva around 1:40 a.m....
WHEC TV-10
Police arrest man for fatal stabbing in September
Rochester Police say the incident took place at 27 Angle St. Officials have identified 46-year-old LaJason Lovett as the person who stabbed and killed Dubois. Police say they took Lovett into custody on Wednesday and he has been charged with murder. Lovett will be arraigned in Rochester City Court on Thursday at 9:30 am. He was on probation for a previous assault charge at the time of the murder.
Geneva police officer injured during burglary arrest
Geneva Police were responding to call for a burglary-in-progress at a business on North Exchange Street at 7:40 p.m. Saturday.
iheart.com
3 Charged in Rochester Drive-by Shooting
Three men are facing charges over a drive-by shooting on Rochester's west side. Police say 24-year-old Leshawn Batz fired into a group of people on Holworthy Street, just off Jay Street, Tuesday afternoon. 25-year-old Christopher O'Neal then allegedly returned fire. Both now face weapons charges and reckless endangerment. No one...
13 WHAM
Pedestrian injured in Gates hit-and-run dies
Gates, N.Y. — A woman injured in a hit-and-run crash on Elmgrove Road over the weekend has died, police announced Wednesday. Brenda Wells, 55, of Hilton, died Tuesday after being hit late Sunday night near the Westside Family YMCA. Investigators said Wells was walking when she appeared to lose...
3 arrested after gunfire is exchanged in Rochester
The investigation determined several shots were fired at a group of people from a vehicle and at least one person in the crowd shot back.
Man arrested after Ridgeway Ave shooting, kicked police officer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning on Ridgeway Ave. The RPD says shortly before 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired and a victim leaving the area at the 400 block of Ridgeway Ave. Upon their arrival, RPD officers say […]
13 WHAM
Police: Crash involving stolen car in Rochester linked to dangerous trend
Rochester, N.Y. — A quiet night for Joshua Dressler and his girlfriend turned frightening Tuesday, as police said a suspect in a stolen car crashed into two cars in front of their home on Vassar Street. "My room is the front room, and all we heard was a tire...
13 WHAM
Two occupied homes struck by gunfire
An occupied house on Magee Avenue in Rochester was struck by multiple gunshots last night around 10:30 PM. The home contained four people, including one child, none of which were injured. While police were investigating this incident, they head additional gunshots on Arborwood Avenue, where they found an apartment window...
RPD investigating two shootings near each other, minutes apart
The Rochester Police Department is currently investigating two shootings that occurred within blocks of each other Tuesday night on Magee Ave and Arborwood Lane.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Guilty in Triple Shooting
A Rochester man has been convicted in a triple shooting at a strip club. 30-year-old Michael Parnell was found guilty of attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and weapons charges. Prosecutors say he shot two men inside The Barrel on Anderson Avenue in July 2021, and one man outside. All three...
13 WHAM
Report of man with gun prompts lockout at RCSD School No. 8
Rochester, N.Y. — A report of a man with a handgun walking on St. Paul Street prompted a lockout at Robert Clemente School No. 8 Thursday morning, according to police. A driver called 911 and reported a man walking with a gun outside the school at 10:10 a.m. but was unable to find the man.
Rochester Autozone arson suspect charged
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been charged with attempted arson after allegedly trying to set the Autozone at 1154 East Main St. on fire. According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters was called by the store’s manager Friday, who said someone entered the store, lit a bag of fast food items on […]
WHEC TV-10
15-year-old charged after pursuit, crash on Avenue A
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A teenager is facing charges after a police pursuit and crash in Rochester. Around 3:15 p.m. Monday, state police tried to stop the driver of a reported stolen car. The driver took off, leading troopers on a brief chase before crashing on Avenue A, near Gladys Street. The 15-year-old driving the car was taken into custody.
rochesterfirst.com
Angle Street murder suspect arrested
Police identified LaJason Lovett, 46, as the suspect in the fatal stabbing. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with second degree murder. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/crime/angle-street-murder-suspect-arrested/. Angle Street murder suspect arrested. Police identified LaJason Lovett, 46, as the suspect in the fatal stabbing. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with second...
13 WHAM
Rochester man accused of threatening Monroe County executive has lengthy criminal history
UPDATE: New York State Police say that on January 4, the New York State Intelligence Center received a crime tip that reported Raymond Girard had been involved in numerous vehicle break-ins in Monroe County and surrounding counties. The tip also included that Girard posing with stolen property that included badges,...
Rochester man pleads not guilty to murder on Angle St.
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man on probation for assault pleaded not guilty on Thursday in connection with a fatal stabbing. On September 8, 2022, investigators said Cory Dubois was stabbed during a fight on Angle Street in Rochester. Dubois was driven to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the entrance […]
Shooter found guilty of murder after deadly argument in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The suspect in the 2021 murder of Tarrell McKnight was found guilty Wednesday. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, McKnight and Rashad Albert-Brown, 30, got into a “heated discussion” and “minor physical altercation” at a family party on December 3, 2021. The next day, Albert-Brown returned to the scene […]
Sunrise Smart Start: Burger King homicide victim ID, RPD searches for robbery suspect
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Weather forecast: Light freezing rain turns to rain this morning We’re bracing for a narrow window of opportunity for light freezing rain Tuesday morning. It won’t be much, but it won’t take much […]
