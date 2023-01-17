ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

Three men arrested after exchange of gunfire on Holworthy Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Three men face charges after an exchange of gunfire between two groups on the city's west side Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to Holworthy Street just before 4 p.m. for reports of gunshots and people fleeing. Officers stopped six people who were running from the scene. Police...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police arrest man for fatal stabbing in September

Rochester Police say the incident took place at 27 Angle St. Officials have identified 46-year-old LaJason Lovett as the person who stabbed and killed Dubois. Police say they took Lovett into custody on Wednesday and he has been charged with murder. Lovett will be arraigned in Rochester City Court on Thursday at 9:30 am. He was on probation for a previous assault charge at the time of the murder.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

3 Charged in Rochester Drive-by Shooting

Three men are facing charges over a drive-by shooting on Rochester's west side. Police say 24-year-old Leshawn Batz fired into a group of people on Holworthy Street, just off Jay Street, Tuesday afternoon. 25-year-old Christopher O'Neal then allegedly returned fire. Both now face weapons charges and reckless endangerment. No one...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Pedestrian injured in Gates hit-and-run dies

Gates, N.Y. — A woman injured in a hit-and-run crash on Elmgrove Road over the weekend has died, police announced Wednesday. Brenda Wells, 55, of Hilton, died Tuesday after being hit late Sunday night near the Westside Family YMCA. Investigators said Wells was walking when she appeared to lose...
GATES, NY
News 8 WROC

Man arrested after Ridgeway Ave shooting, kicked police officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning on Ridgeway Ave. The RPD says shortly before 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired and a victim leaving the area at the 400 block of Ridgeway Ave. Upon their arrival, RPD officers say […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Two occupied homes struck by gunfire

An occupied house on Magee Avenue in Rochester was struck by multiple gunshots last night around 10:30 PM. The home contained four people, including one child, none of which were injured. While police were investigating this incident, they head additional gunshots on Arborwood Avenue, where they found an apartment window...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Guilty in Triple Shooting

A Rochester man has been convicted in a triple shooting at a strip club. 30-year-old Michael Parnell was found guilty of attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and weapons charges. Prosecutors say he shot two men inside The Barrel on Anderson Avenue in July 2021, and one man outside. All three...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Report of man with gun prompts lockout at RCSD School No. 8

Rochester, N.Y. — A report of a man with a handgun walking on St. Paul Street prompted a lockout at Robert Clemente School No. 8 Thursday morning, according to police. A driver called 911 and reported a man walking with a gun outside the school at 10:10 a.m. but was unable to find the man.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester Autozone arson suspect charged

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been charged with attempted arson after allegedly trying to set the Autozone at 1154 East Main St. on fire. According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters was called by the store’s manager Friday, who said someone entered the store, lit a bag of fast food items on […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

15-year-old charged after pursuit, crash on Avenue A

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A teenager is facing charges after a police pursuit and crash in Rochester. Around 3:15 p.m. Monday, state police tried to stop the driver of a reported stolen car. The driver took off, leading troopers on a brief chase before crashing on Avenue A, near Gladys Street. The 15-year-old driving the car was taken into custody.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Angle Street murder suspect arrested

Police identified LaJason Lovett, 46, as the suspect in the fatal stabbing. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with second degree murder. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/crime/angle-street-murder-suspect-arrested/. Angle Street murder suspect arrested. Police identified LaJason Lovett, 46, as the suspect in the fatal stabbing. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with second...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man pleads not guilty to murder on Angle St.

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man on probation for assault pleaded not guilty on Thursday in connection with a fatal stabbing. On September 8, 2022, investigators said Cory Dubois was stabbed during a fight on Angle Street in Rochester. Dubois was driven to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the entrance […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Shooter found guilty of murder after deadly argument in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The suspect in the 2021 murder of Tarrell McKnight was found guilty Wednesday. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, McKnight and Rashad Albert-Brown, 30, got into a “heated discussion” and “minor physical altercation” at a family party on December 3, 2021. The next day, Albert-Brown returned to the scene […]
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy