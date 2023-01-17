Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Calls Out The Bloodline Member After WWE Raw
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley doesn't back down from anyone who tries to get to Dominik Mysterio, and she called out The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on social media for what happened on Monday's "WWE Raw." "Step to @dominik_35 [Dominik Mysterio], you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa,...
Fightful
Ric Flair On WWE Raw XXX: I Know Steve Austin Can't Come, Hulk Hogan Told Me He'll Be There
Ric Flair provides an update on whether two big names will be at WWE Raw XXX. As confirmed during the January 16 episode of WWE Raw, the "Raw is XXX" anniversary show on January 23 will feature several legends. Flair, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, The Bellas, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, and Jerry "The King" Lawler have been advertised.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Changes Name Of ‘Judgment Day’ Faction
WWE has made a change to the name of the Judgment Day faction made up of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The group is continuing to grow in notoriety, largely thanks to the recent antics of ‘ex-con Dom’, Dominik Mysterio who, in storyline, was arrested for one whole night after attacking his dad Rey Mysterio, and is now a waltzing around like a hardened criminal street thug.
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Gives WWE Bad News About His WrestleMania Match
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely considered one of the most successful and popular professional wrestlers of all time. He has accomplished numerous feats within the industry, including becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world. There are plans for him to compete at WrestleMania this year, if he can make the show. However, The Rock still has not decided on his WrestleMania 39 match.
PWMania
Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman Set to Get Married Later This Year
Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, and JoJo Offerman are getting married. The couple announced their engagement in April, but the wedding has yet to take place. Offerman has been in a relationship with Wyatt for several years. Their first child, Knash Sixx Rotunda, was born in May 2019, and their second child, Hyrie Von Rotunda, was born in May 2020.
stillrealtous.com
Brie Bella Called Out Former WWE Star For Flirting With Bryan Danielson
Bryan Danielson spent many years working in WWE as Daniel Bryan and for a period of time he was paired with The Bella Twins on screen. It’s no big secret that Bryan went on to marry Brie Bella, but it sounds like there’s another former WWE star who had taken an interest in Bryan.
tjrwrestling.net
Bray Wyatt Sets Wedding Date
Bray Wyatt might have a date with LA Knight at the Royal Rumble but the star also now has a date for his wedding to a former WWE personality. Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022 and has been showing a very different side of his personality since his comeback. Wyatt appears to be trying his best to keep his demons at bay but there was a sign recently that his alter ego The Fiend could re-appear.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE NXT Star Reportedly No Longer Under Contract to AEW
AQA is reportedly done with AEW. AQA’s status with the company was up in the air when she was removed from the AEW roster page. Now Fightful Select notes that her deal is up with the company. After training under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at his Reality...
Popculture
WWE Hall of Famer Announces Exit From Company
A legendary WWE figure is no longer with the company. WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley went to Twitter to announce that he's longer with WWE after he began working as an NXT coach in June 2022. Dudley said it was a mutual decision. "I would like to say thank...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ric Flair Confirms Hulk Hogan Will Be At WWE Raw 30 Anniversary Show
Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer noted that he wouldn’t be at the Royal Rumble in San Antonio:. “I’m not going to be able to go to the event. I am...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Triple H, Shawn Michaels, AEW, ROH, Impact, CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, NJPW, Tommy Dreamer and Many Others Pay Tribute to Jay Briscoe
The pro wrestling world has paid tribute to ROH Hall of Famer & ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe this week, with a massive outpouring of love and support that we haven’t seen for most wrestlers who pass. Briscoe passed away at the age of 38 on Tuesday...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Road Dogg Calls WWE Star The Roman Reigns Of Women’s Wrestling Right Now
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about his thoughts on former Raw Women’s Champion Asuka. “I think as far as presentation, in ring skills, dare I say promo...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers for 1/23/2023
AEW taped matches for the January 23 edition of “Dark: Elevation” tonight at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers:. * Paul Wight, Matt Menard and Ian Riccaboni were on commentary. * Skye Blue defeated Zoe Dubois. * The...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Segment Changed Due to Jay Briscoe’s Passing
A funeral segment was nixed from last night’s WWE NXT episode due to the tragic passing of ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe. As noted earlier in the day, WWE announced that NXT would feature NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day hosting a funeral to lay Pretty Deadly’s title shot to rest after they lost it the week before.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Viewership and Key Demo Rating Down from First Two Episodes of 2023
Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.489 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 12.04% from last week’s 1.693 million viewers for the second RAW of 2023. For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.557...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Longtime Indie Talent with WWE and AEW Matches to Help with the Royal Rumble
Indie wrestler Jason Cade is reportedly helping with the WWE Royal Rumble. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Cade is set to do some work for WWE as a producer, specifically in helping produce the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match scheduled for later this month. WWE Producer Tyson Kidd...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New WWE SmackDown Match Set for Tonight, Updated Card
A second tournament match has been announced for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. Tonight’s SmackDown will se Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes take on Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. This will be a first round match in the tournament to crown new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Orange Cassidy Continues Reign As All-Atlantic Champion By Defeating Jay Lethal On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
Orange Cassidy is still your AEW All-Atlantic Champion. OC defeated Jay Lethal in the opening matchup of tonight’s Dynamite from Fresno California, where he picked up the win after nailing Lethal with his Orange Punch finisher. Prior to the show beginning Tony Khan had announced that if anyone from Lethal’s posse got involved then manager Sonjay Dutt would lose his job, a stipulation that was adhered to.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Unique Title Match and More Set for Next Week’s WWE NXT
A Handicap Match for the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles and more have been announced for next Tuesday’s show. WWE has announced that Katana Chance and Kayden Carter will defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles against Alba Fyre next week. The match was made after...
