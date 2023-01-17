Read full article on original website
Former WWE NXT Star Reportedly No Longer Under Contract to AEW
AQA is reportedly done with AEW. AQA’s status with the company was up in the air when she was removed from the AEW roster page. Now Fightful Select notes that her deal is up with the company. After training under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at his Reality...
Bianca Belair Would Love To Get Into The Ring With The Bella Twins
Bianca Belair respects the women who came before her in WWE, especially two Hall of Famers. The EST and current Raw women’s champion recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and was asked about her interest in facing off against The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie) in WWE. Here is what she had to say.
Triple H, Shawn Michaels, AEW, ROH, Impact, CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, NJPW, Tommy Dreamer and Many Others Pay Tribute to Jay Briscoe
The pro wrestling world has paid tribute to ROH Hall of Famer & ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe this week, with a massive outpouring of love and support that we haven’t seen for most wrestlers who pass. Briscoe passed away at the age of 38 on Tuesday...
Road Dogg Calls WWE Star The Roman Reigns Of Women’s Wrestling Right Now
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about his thoughts on former Raw Women’s Champion Asuka. “I think as far as presentation, in ring skills, dare I say promo...
Ric Flair Confirms Hulk Hogan Will Be At WWE Raw 30 Anniversary Show
Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer noted that he wouldn’t be at the Royal Rumble in San Antonio:. “I’m not going to be able to go to the event. I am...
Jim Cornette On AEW’s Tony Khan Possibly Buying WWE: “It’s Ridiculous To Think That Could Happen”
WWE is looking at potentially selling the company by the middle of this year. WWE announced it hired Raine Group as its lead financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis as its legal advisor while exploring the sale of the company ahead of negotiations for its TV rights that expire in 2024. They also hired JPMorgan.
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers for 1/23/2023
AEW taped matches for the January 23 edition of “Dark: Elevation” tonight at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers:. * Paul Wight, Matt Menard and Ian Riccaboni were on commentary. * Skye Blue defeated Zoe Dubois. * The...
Ric Flair Not A Fan Of Women Bleeding In Wrestling: “I Think There Should Be More With The Guys”
Ric Flair has been known to dawn the crimson mask during a wrestling match, but he’s not a fan of when women do it. The Nature Boy spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast, where he expressed his dislike for women getting busted open in matches, adding that he would have to see his daughter Charlotte bleed. This comes after last week’s AEW Rampage main event when Ruby Soho, who was tagging with Willow, got busted open heavily in her street fight showdown against Tay Melo and Anna Jay. Check out what Flair had to say on the subject below.
Longtime Indie Talent with WWE and AEW Matches to Help with the Royal Rumble
Indie wrestler Jason Cade is reportedly helping with the WWE Royal Rumble. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Cade is set to do some work for WWE as a producer, specifically in helping produce the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match scheduled for later this month. WWE Producer Tyson Kidd...
Can’t Knock The Hustle: Crafting The WWE Hall Of Fame’s Class Of 2023
Do you watch “real” sports like (American) football, baseball, basketball, and so on?. My focus right now, for the sake of this column, is the Baseball Hall Of Fame and the Pro Football Hall Of Fame. They’re the two biggest sporting Halls in North American sports, and for good reason.
Update On Ticket Sales For Friday’s WWE SmackDown
WWE will hold SmackDown from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI, this Friday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 10,692 tickets, and there are 1,227 left. It’s set up for 11,919. Here is the updated card for the show:. Tag team top contender’s tournament first round: Drew McIntyre...
Tony Khan Makes Stipulation for Title Match on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
AEW President Tony Khan has named a stipulation for tonight’s AEW TNT Title match on Dynamite. Tonight’s Dynamite will see AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defend against Jay Lethal. Khan has ruled that Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh are banned from ringside, and Dutt’s manager license has been revoked for the night. If Lethal’s crew lays hands on a referee or anyone else, then Dutt will be fired from AEW.
Mercedes Moné on Starting Her “Domination Tour” In Japan, Being the Hottest Free Agent In Pro Wrestling
Mercedes Moné made her NJPW debut earlier this month at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Tokyo, Japan at the Tokyo Dome, confronting IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI to set up a title match at NJPW Battle In The Valley on Saturday, February 18 in San Jose, California. Moné recently spoke...
Sting Says Great Muta Is The Only Japanese Star That Ever Transcended Wrestling In America
The Great Muta will team with Sting & Darby Allin to take on Hakushi, AKIRA, & Naomichi Marufuji this Sunday for Pro Wrestling NOAH. The match will be part of Muta’s retirement tour. Speaking to Pro Wrestling NOAH, Sting commented on Muta’s retirement. “I have a high opinion...
Nick Khan Talks Allegations Against Vince McMahon, Vince’s Honesty, Possible WWE TV Return for McMahon
WWE CEO Nick Khan says he believes Chairman Vince McMahon has been honest about the allegations of misconduct brought against him last year. As noted, Khan recently appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast to discuss a number of topics. You can click here for his comments on AEW President Tony Khan and if he’s a threat, and you can click here for Khan’s comments on working with the McMahon Family, Vince’s return, Stephanie McMahon’s future, the WWE sale talk and Saudi Arabia rumors, and more.
Former WWE Champion Says There’s No Attitude Era Without Him
Fans have happy memories of the Attitude Era, when WWE pushed the envelope in an effort to appeal to a more mature audience in the final years of the 1990s while competing with WCW. In 1996, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash both made the switch to WCW from the WWE....
Backstage News On The AEW TV Debut Of A Former Impact Wrestling Star
Brian Cage defeated Willie Mack on the January 11 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW has confirmed that there will be a rematch on Friday’s episode of Rampage, which was taped on Wednesday night. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio today that AEW President Tony Khan liked the...
Backstage News On Who Pulled Funeral Segment From WWE NXT After Jay Briscoe Passed Away
As previously noted, a planned “funeral” segment was reportedly pulled from this week’s WWE NXT after the news of the passing of ROH Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe. The segment would’ve seen New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) holding a ‘funeral’ for Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson).
Gail Kim Calls For Don West & Mike Tenay To Be Inducted Into Impact Wrestling Hall Of Fame
Former TNA Wrestling commentator Don West recently passed away after a battle with brain lymphoma. His long-time friend and broadcast partner Mike Tenay first shared the news with the world. Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim told the Generation Of Wrestling podcast that she wants to see West and...
Nick Khan on If WWE Is Done with Major Announcements and Changes, Interesting WWE – UFC Stat Revealed, More
WWE CEO Nick Khan revealed an interesting UFC – WWE stat during his appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast earlier today. Simmons commented on the “fascinating money spending” over the next 18 months and wondered why ESPN cannot be a home for WWE. “I agree, why couldn’t...
