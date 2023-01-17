ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

How a family medicine teaching center can answer Wilmington's rural health challenges

By Chase Jordan, Wilmington StarNews
 2 days ago

Cara Vitadamo has been a nurse since 2011 and provided help to people in different rural settings including hospitals, homes and psychiatric care.

She likes helping people feel better. But working in rural area is not easy.

"There's definitely a lack of providers and a lack of resources in Pender County," Vitadamo said. "I faced these challenges as a nurse and seen people face them, too."

As the need continues, New Hanover Regional Medical Center is teaming up with Black River Health Services in Pender County to start a rural family medicine track. It will be led by Dr. Janalynn Beste, family medicine residency chairwoman and residency director at NHRMC, and Dr. Joe Pino, associate dean and campus director of the University of North Carolina's School of Medicine’s Wilmington campus.

In 2021, Black River of Pender County received a $500,000 grant from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration to start a teaching health center. According to a NHRMC news release, it's scheduled to start in 2024. Pino, Beste and associates will spend 2023 developing curriculum and finding directors, a coordinator, and the first class of residents for the program.

According to officials, program participants will spend their first year at NHRMC and a half day at Black River. During the second and third years, they'll give outpatient family medicine services to patients in rural areas.

Facing challenges

While bringing up rural challenges and health care, Pino brought up how Pender County is like "a tale of two counties," with major growth in the eastern side since it's near the beach and Wilmington.

"Then there's everything else in Pender County," he said in an NHRMC article. "It's very rural. Many farming communities populate the western half of the county."

For someone living in central Pender County, officials noted that a round trip to Wilmington is about 50 miles. Along with saving gas, another benefit is Black River being a federally qualified to get reimbursements through Medicare and Medicaid - services rural residents are most likely to use.

When it comes to dealing with the challenges of rural health care access, Vitadamo said she went through struggles getting help for her 8-year-old son. In the summer, he was referred by a pediatrician for mental health care services.

"It was very hard to find someone in this area," she said. "We only found one to provide these mental health care services. This appointment was made in the summer and the next available appointment wasn't until June 12, 2023 − almost like a year away, which is horrible. There's like huge mental health crisis going on. As a result, it's already hard to find services and having this long wait, it was very frustrating."

Vitadamo lives in what she considers a rural part of Hampstead, away from busy U.S. 17 where most businesses are located. After contacting her insurance officials, Vitadamo was only able to provide two other places for services. One was in Jacksonville and the other was in Wilmington.

Telehealth (connecting with a doctor online) is another option, but it's not easy with limited internet access.

""That can be very frustrating, especially if someone is in a mental health crisis," she said.

Reporter Chase Jordan can be reached at cjjordan@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: How a family medicine teaching center can answer Wilmington's rural health challenges

