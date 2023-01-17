ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Bellefontaine Examiner

Calvary boys rout Sidney Christian 67-23

Calvary Christian’s boys basketball team had no trouble with visiting Sidney Christian on Tuesday as the Spartans coasted to a 67-23 win in OVCC action. Ephraim Daniels sparked Calvary with 12 points, four rebounds and three assists, while Ezra Davie contributed 12 points and three rebounds. Also for the...
SIDNEY, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Lands Veteran Transfer On Wednesday

Earlier this week, the Ohio State football program landed a commitment from transfer quarterback Tristan Gebbia from Oregon State. As it turns out, Ryan Day and company were just getting started. On Wednesday afternoon, the Buckeyes landed yet another top player from the transfer market. University ...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Three takeaways from Ohio State’s painful loss on the road to Nebraska

The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-8, 2-5) lost to the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-9, 3-5) 63-60 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, extending the Buckeyes losing streak to five games. The Buckeyes were slow to start, scoring just nine points through the first 12 minutes and trailing 12-9 heading into the...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Quick hits for NU’s game against Ohio State

The Nebraska basketball program has a bit of a prove-it game on Wednesday night against the Ohio State Buckeyes. If the Huskers can find a way to win against OSU, it might turn their season in a very interesting direction. A loss and you’ve got to wonder if Fred Hoiberg might be placing himself back on the hotseat.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeye Collectives aren’t helping themselves

The Ohio State football team is having trouble when it comes to NIL. The Buckeye Collectives are not helping themselves. The Ohio State football program might be at a crossroads with its collectives. Athletic Director Gene Smith came out and publicly supported three of them: Cohesion, The Foundation, and O Foundation. As of today, they are not getting the job done. The Buckeyes openly lost out on recruits in 2023 because the collectives couldn’t put together nice enough NIL packages for them.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State Receiver Announcement

Kamryn Babb's long journey back from a slew of injuries led him to one of the most heartwarming moments of the 2022 college football season. On Tuesday, he announced his Ohio State career has come to an end. Sharing a video across his social media accounts, the Buckeyes captain said that ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Football Lands Transfer Quarterback

Earlier this week the Ohio State Buckeyes finally learned what C.J. Stroud plans to do with his football future. Stroud is headed to the NFL, leaving the Buckeyes to find a new starting quarterback next season. While Ohio State has quality quarterbacks on the roster, they weren't done just yet. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes in top two of five-star defensive lineman

The Ohio State football team is a top-two school for a certain five-star defensive lineman recruit. Hopefully, Larry Johnson can close the deal. The Ohio State football team and defensive line coach Larry Johnson are hoping for a big splash in 2024 recruiting. At the top of their list resides David Stone Jr., a five-star defensive lineman from IMG Academy in Florida. Stone is the No. 4 overall player in the class and just received an Ohio State offer over the weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State football: Michigan football program falling apart

The Ohio State football program is in a lot better shape than its rival Michigan. Bad news keeps hitting the Wolverines this offseason. The Ohio State football program should thank its lucky stars that it has an adult leading the program. For all the whining we do about Ryan Day’s playcalling or whatnot, we should be thankful that a man with integrity is leading the program in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Megabus Returns To Columbus Next Week

Megabus announced yesterday that service to and from Columbus will kick off next week. In 2017, Megabus discontinued service to Columbus without much fanfare at all. It wasn’t the first time the company had left the area. In fact, Megabus stopped offering routes to and from Columbus just two months after they initially opened back in 2006.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Column: Harbaugh’s return is good for the Buckeyes

While rumors have been swirling around Jim Harbaugh’s plans for next season (and who would be his replacement if he chose to return to the NFL), he put them to rest Monday when he informed Michigan he would be staying next season — much to the chagrin of many Buckeye fans.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school year

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg middle school will close at the end of the current school year due to repairs the district cannot pay for. The Reynoldsburg City School Board voted Tuesday night to close Hannah J. Ashton Middle School, citing the cost of needed repairs — estimated at $18 million. The district said […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory

Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Wrymfn. Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing …. Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Wrymfn. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. Upper Arlington parents protest school board’s...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

How a one billion year-old boulder was uncovered from a Columbus backyard

As a young man in the late 1800s, John Scatterday tried time and again to dig up the large rock buried in his parents’ lawn near Sixteenth and Waldeck Avenues, in the University District. But he never managed to remove all the dirt from around it. In 1905, road crews began hitting the same rock while building Iuka Avenue. Rather than try to remove it, the men decided it would be easier to just re-route the new street slightly to the west. Out of sight; out of mind.
COLUMBUS, OH

