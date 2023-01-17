Read full article on original website
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
USG passes resolution, urges Ohio State to take action against racial discrimination at off-campus bars and restaurantsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Little Bar and University Baptist Church not to be torn down, saved by University Area Commission voteThe LanternColumbus, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner
Calvary boys rout Sidney Christian 67-23
Calvary Christian’s boys basketball team had no trouble with visiting Sidney Christian on Tuesday as the Spartans coasted to a 67-23 win in OVCC action. Ephraim Daniels sparked Calvary with 12 points, four rebounds and three assists, while Ezra Davie contributed 12 points and three rebounds. Also for the...
WSYX ABC6
Lawrence Funderburke: Former Buckeye sharing knowledge in first coaching gig
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After 11 years of playing professional basketball, Columbus native and former Buckeye Lawrence Funderburke is back on the court. The eight-year NBA veteran has found a fulfilling way to stay around the game by shaping the next generation of talent. “I always say that basketball...
Scarlet Nation
Jermaine Mathews recruitment is example of Ohio prospects uphill battle
What's going on with Ohio State recruiting? There's no better way to stay on top of what's happening with the Buckeyes than with the Recruiting Question of the Day from Dotting The 'Eyes. Today's q...
Ohio State Football Lands Veteran Transfer On Wednesday
Earlier this week, the Ohio State football program landed a commitment from transfer quarterback Tristan Gebbia from Oregon State. As it turns out, Ryan Day and company were just getting started. On Wednesday afternoon, the Buckeyes landed yet another top player from the transfer market. University ...
landgrantholyland.com
Three takeaways from Ohio State’s painful loss on the road to Nebraska
The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-8, 2-5) lost to the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-9, 3-5) 63-60 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, extending the Buckeyes losing streak to five games. The Buckeyes were slow to start, scoring just nine points through the first 12 minutes and trailing 12-9 heading into the...
St. Edward 2024 offensive linemen Devontae and Deontae Armstrong get dream offers from Ohio State football
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Package deal? Maybe. St. Edward 2024 offensive tackles Deontae and Devontae Armstrong have been on the same journey together. Same offers, same visits. They mostly share the same ideas. They also have the same dream school. That dream got one step closer to reality as they finally...
Nebraska Basketball: Quick hits for NU’s game against Ohio State
The Nebraska basketball program has a bit of a prove-it game on Wednesday night against the Ohio State Buckeyes. If the Huskers can find a way to win against OSU, it might turn their season in a very interesting direction. A loss and you’ve got to wonder if Fred Hoiberg might be placing himself back on the hotseat.
Ohio State Football: Buckeye Collectives aren’t helping themselves
The Ohio State football team is having trouble when it comes to NIL. The Buckeye Collectives are not helping themselves. The Ohio State football program might be at a crossroads with its collectives. Athletic Director Gene Smith came out and publicly supported three of them: Cohesion, The Foundation, and O Foundation. As of today, they are not getting the job done. The Buckeyes openly lost out on recruits in 2023 because the collectives couldn’t put together nice enough NIL packages for them.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Receiver Announcement
Kamryn Babb's long journey back from a slew of injuries led him to one of the most heartwarming moments of the 2022 college football season. On Tuesday, he announced his Ohio State career has come to an end. Sharing a video across his social media accounts, the Buckeyes captain said that ...
Ohio State Football trying to steal five-star QB from TTUN
The Ohio State football team is trying to get their 2024 recruiting class back on the right track. After a rough finish to the 2023 class, Ohio State has turned their attention to the 2024 class. Unfortunately, they lost Dylan Raiola, the number one overall recruit in that class. Even...
Breaking: Ohio State Football Lands Transfer Quarterback
Earlier this week the Ohio State Buckeyes finally learned what C.J. Stroud plans to do with his football future. Stroud is headed to the NFL, leaving the Buckeyes to find a new starting quarterback next season. While Ohio State has quality quarterbacks on the roster, they weren't done just yet. ...
Ohio State Wide Receiver Announces He's Starting 'New Chapter'
Buckeye wideout Kamryn Babb caught one pass in his Ohio State career - an eight-yard touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers this past November. After battling through injuries during his first four years with the program and more this season, Babb's lone collegiate reception might not sound ...
Why Jim Harbaugh’s return to Michigan is the best thing that could have happened for Ohio State football
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A Big Ten college football fan base can finally exhale this week. Those fans waited anxiously for Jim Harbaugh to decide his coaching future. They needed him to stay in Ann Arbor. We’re talking, of course, about Ohio State fans -- no, that is not a typo....
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes in top two of five-star defensive lineman
The Ohio State football team is a top-two school for a certain five-star defensive lineman recruit. Hopefully, Larry Johnson can close the deal. The Ohio State football team and defensive line coach Larry Johnson are hoping for a big splash in 2024 recruiting. At the top of their list resides David Stone Jr., a five-star defensive lineman from IMG Academy in Florida. Stone is the No. 4 overall player in the class and just received an Ohio State offer over the weekend.
Ohio State football: Michigan football program falling apart
The Ohio State football program is in a lot better shape than its rival Michigan. Bad news keeps hitting the Wolverines this offseason. The Ohio State football program should thank its lucky stars that it has an adult leading the program. For all the whining we do about Ryan Day’s playcalling or whatnot, we should be thankful that a man with integrity is leading the program in Columbus.
columbusnavigator.com
Megabus Returns To Columbus Next Week
Megabus announced yesterday that service to and from Columbus will kick off next week. In 2017, Megabus discontinued service to Columbus without much fanfare at all. It wasn’t the first time the company had left the area. In fact, Megabus stopped offering routes to and from Columbus just two months after they initially opened back in 2006.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Harbaugh’s return is good for the Buckeyes
While rumors have been swirling around Jim Harbaugh’s plans for next season (and who would be his replacement if he chose to return to the NFL), he put them to rest Monday when he informed Michigan he would be staying next season — much to the chagrin of many Buckeye fans.
Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school year
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg middle school will close at the end of the current school year due to repairs the district cannot pay for. The Reynoldsburg City School Board voted Tuesday night to close Hannah J. Ashton Middle School, citing the cost of needed repairs — estimated at $18 million. The district said […]
NBC4 Columbus
Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory
Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Wrymfn. Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing …. Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Wrymfn. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. Upper Arlington parents protest school board’s...
614now.com
How a one billion year-old boulder was uncovered from a Columbus backyard
As a young man in the late 1800s, John Scatterday tried time and again to dig up the large rock buried in his parents’ lawn near Sixteenth and Waldeck Avenues, in the University District. But he never managed to remove all the dirt from around it. In 1905, road crews began hitting the same rock while building Iuka Avenue. Rather than try to remove it, the men decided it would be easier to just re-route the new street slightly to the west. Out of sight; out of mind.
