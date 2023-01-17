The Ohio State football team is having trouble when it comes to NIL. The Buckeye Collectives are not helping themselves. The Ohio State football program might be at a crossroads with its collectives. Athletic Director Gene Smith came out and publicly supported three of them: Cohesion, The Foundation, and O Foundation. As of today, they are not getting the job done. The Buckeyes openly lost out on recruits in 2023 because the collectives couldn’t put together nice enough NIL packages for them.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO