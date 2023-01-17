Of course not, Philly has a very serious problem. Who would want to be a cop now when the administration doesn’t support its cops and a DA that would lock YOU up in a heartbeat.
Those on the left that are critical of Law Enforcement I have an idea. Become a cop yourself and see what they deal with every day. Walk a mile in their shoes and then see how your perceptions change. With kiladelphias politicians and woke DA that look at you like the problem is you and not criminals. That's why people don't want to be cops in dem run cities. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
im retired thank god cause the cops have no one in office that has there back....shame but good luck
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
