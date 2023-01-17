ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 19

John Glenn
2d ago

Of course not, Philly has a very serious problem. Who would want to be a cop now when the administration doesn’t support its cops and a DA that would lock YOU up in a heartbeat.

Reply(2)
11
Patriot 1st
2d ago

Those on the left that are critical of Law Enforcement I have an idea. Become a cop yourself and see what they deal with every day. Walk a mile in their shoes and then see how your perceptions change. With kiladelphias politicians and woke DA that look at you like the problem is you and not criminals. That's why people don't want to be cops in dem run cities. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply(5)
8
bleedgreen eagles
2d ago

im retired thank god cause the cops have no one in office that has there back....shame but good luck

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Philly Mayoral Candidate Shares Proposed Public Safety Plan

In a new public safety plan, Philadelphia mayoral candidate Maria Quiñones Sanchez proposes a conversation to “reimagine” the Philadelphia Police Department and suggests establishing a public safety dashboard and investing in a system of cameras in the city. But not included in the plan – shared first...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Former Lt Gov Mike Stack to run for Philadelphia Mayor: Democratic party

(WPHL) – Former Lieutenant Governor Mike Stack is joining the race for Philadelphia mayor. According to Philadelphia Democratic Party head Bob Brady, Mike Stack came before the committee and announced his intentions to run for Philadelphia Mayor. Stack served as Pennsylvania’s 33rd Lieutenant Governor during Governor Tom Wolf’s first...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

US Marshals: Wanted suspect arrested, charged in August murder of Philadelphia man in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - U.S. Marshals say they have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City in August 2022. Authorities say 48-year-old Kenneth Creek of Atlantic City was arrested early Wednesday morning by members of the U.S. Marshals Service, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Atlantic City Police Department.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WHYY

Opinion: Florida-based real estate firm is the latest to unfairly extract wealth from Black homeowners in Philadelphia

Philadelphia boasts the highest rate of Black homeownership in the Commonwealth (47.9% vs 43.5%). Despite that reality, white rates of homeownership have always been much greater (57.3%), and the number of Black homeowners has steadily declined over the past 30 years. While this gap exists largely due to generations of historical redlining and systemic disinvestment, Black residents still face many barriers to homeownership and continued threats to keeping the homes they do own.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot, Killed Inside Philly Auto Body Shop

A man was shot and killed inside a Philadelphia auto body shop Wednesday morning, Philadelphia police said. Léelo en español aquí. Police said officers arrived to the shop along Josephine Street in the Frankford neighborhood just after 8:20 a.m. to find a man in his 50s shot multiple times in his chest and buttocks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBOC

Smyrna Police Arrest Man Wanted in Philadelphia

SMYRNA, Del.-Smyrna Police say that have located and arrested a man wanted on weapons charges from the Philadelphia Police Department. Smyrna Police detective reported being contacted by members of the Philadelphia Police Department Criminal Intelligence Task Force, who advised that they believed a wanted felon they were looking for may be in Smyrna. An investigation led to investigators setting up surveillance in the Hickory Hollow neighborhood of Smyrna where detectives confirmed that the suspect, Yasmir Stevens-Reddy, 20, was at a residence in the unit block of Zelkova Road. Stevens-Reddy was wanted on numerous weapons charges stemming from a shooting incident in the city of Philadelphia.
SMYRNA, DE
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
20K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy