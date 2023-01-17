Mariposa County Unified School District Announces 2-Hour Delay and Other Road Closure Related Issues for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Read full article on original website
Caltrans Traffic Advisory for Merced County: Single Lane Closure Required for Repair Work on Northbound State Route 99 on January 20, 2023
Lane Closure on Northbound State Route 99 in Merced. January 19, 2023 - MERCED COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform a closure of the #1 (left) lane of northbound (only) State Route 99. from Colony Slough to. Franklin Slough in Merced for k-rail/pavement repairs. Work...
Delayed Openings Due to Weather Conditions for Mariposa County Offices and Board of Supervisors Meeting on Tuesday, January 17, 2023
January 17, 2023 - Due to weather conditions, Mariposa County offices will open at 10:00 A.M. today, Tuesday, January 17th. In addition, the Board of Supervisors Meeting will have a delayed start and will begin at 10:00 A.M. Please drive carefully and stay safe!. Also, all Mariposa County Health &...
Caltrans Announces Temporary Closure of State Route 140 in Mariposa County Near Briceburg Due to Rockslide for Possibly 1 to 2 Weeks - No Access to Yosemite on 140
State Route 140 Closed Near Briceburg Due to Rockslide. Update: Correct Contact Information for Yosemite National Park Highlighted in Yellow. January 17, 2023 - MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) have temporarily closed State Route 140 near Briceburg in Mariposa County due to a large rockslide that made the roadway impassable on Sunday, January 15, 2023.
Merced County Sheriff’s Office Announce Evacuation Warnings Lifted for Planada and Le Grand Area Residents
January 17, 2023 - Attention Planada and Le Grand area residents! The evacuation warnings for both towns have been lifted. We encourage you to use caution while driving, as there may be flooded roadways around the county. To report a safety hazard, please call (209) 385-7445. If you have an...
Mariposa County Fire Department Call Log for January 9-15, 2023
EMS - 11 Fires - 6 Mariposa County Fire Department supports the county with 10 volunteer stations located throughout the county. If you are 18 years of age and possess a valid CA driver’s license, we would love to hear from you!. Positions are available for fire/medical and various...
Mariposa County Board of Supervisors Meeting Agenda for Tuesday, January 17, 2023
(PDF - Opens a new window.) OR simply call: Call 1 (224) 501-3412, Access code 380-677-133 Note: Meeting Begins at 10:00 A.M. Today Due to Weather.
Caltrans Announces Highway 140 in Mariposa County in the Merced River Canyon is Currently Closed Due to a Rockslide - No Access to Yosemite
Update Per CHP: Hard Closure at Yosemite Bug and Cedar Lodge. January 15, 2023 - Caltrans reports Highway 140 in Mariposa County is closed in the Merced River Canyon at Briceburg due to a rockslide. No ETO at this time. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Source: Caltrans.
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
Weather Service Announces Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions Of Mariposa, Central Madera, Southwestern Tuolumne, Northeastern Kings, Northwestern Tulare And Central Fresno Counties Through 7:00 A.M.
January 16, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office releases a Special Weather Statement:. Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA 623 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 CAZ302-303-306-307-311-312-317>320-323>327-161500- Fresno-Clovis CA-Yosemite Valley CA-San Joaquin River Canyon CA- Fresno-Tulare Foothills CA-Yosemite NP outside of the valley CA- Mariposa Madera Foothills CA-Upper San Joaquin River CA-Planada - Le Grand - Snelling CA-Visalia - Porterville - Reedley CA-Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma CA-Merced - Madera - Mendota CA- Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge CA-Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra CA-Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore CA-Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra CA- 623 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mariposa, central Madera, southwestern Tuolumne, northeastern Kings, northwestern Tulare and central Fresno Counties through 700 AM PST... At 619 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Smith Station to near Lemoore. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Flooding rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Multiple surface observations reporting strong winds. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Locations impacted include... Fresno, Visalia, Clovis, Tulare, Hanford, Yosemite South Entrance, Lemoore, Sanger, Reedley, Selma, Dinuba, Orosi, Parlier, Kingsburg, Farmersville, Orange Cove, Oakhurst, East Orosi, Traver and Yosemite National. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && LAT...LON 3622 11916 3628 11985 3780 12010 3783 12008 3776 11994 3776 11990 3777 11986 3778 11987 3781 11987 3785 11982 3789 11982 3794 11943 TIME...MOT...LOC 1419Z 268DEG 28KT 3779 12001 3636 11978 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH.
OES Warns About High Flows Along Murphys/Angels Creek
Murphys, CA — The Calaveras Office Of Emergency Services has been notified by the Utica Water and Power Authority that high flows are being observed in Murphys/Angels Creek. There are flooding concerns near the creek in the town of Murphys, in Murphys Park, along Murphys Grade Road, and through the City of Angels Camp.
Pilot Dies in Plane Crash East of the Modesto Airport in Stanislaus County (With Video)
January 19, 2023 – The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office reported the following information yesterday. Deputies, fire and medical personnel responded to the report of a plane crash east of the Modesto Airport. When first responders arrived, the pilot, an adult male, was located deceased inside the aircraft, with no other occupants.
Small 2.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Modesto
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck near the Grayson area of Stanislaus County on Thursday morning, an area about 15 miles southwest of Modesto, according to USGS. The quake hit around 9:16 a.m. There have not been any reports of damage. Stay with KCRA 3 for...
Update: Flood Warning For Mariposa County
A Flood Warning will remain in effect for Mariposa County until 9 PM Tuesday. At 8:34 PM Sunday night, flooding, caused by multiple factors, was already occurring in the warned area. The flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, is either occurring now or is imminent.
Tuolumne County Sheriff Asks for Public’s Assistance in Locating a Missing Person Last Seen in Twain Harte
January 17, 2023 - The Tuolumne County Sheriff reported the following. We are asking for the public's help in locating missing person, Arturo Madrid Jr. Arturo was last seen in the area of Laramie Lane in Twain Harte last night, Sunday, January 15th, at approximately 6:00 P.M. Arturo left the area on foot after he had been drinking. Arturo was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and a black Harley hat. Arturo is 46 years old, approximately 5'4" and 190lbs, he is bald with a black beard.
Water levels in Merced County dams remain high as more rain approaches
Evacuations could become critical in Merced County for homes in the path of a potential disaster as more storms approach this weekend.
First Annual Fundraiser Gala for the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Foundation to be Held on Saturday, February 25, 2023
January 19, 2023 - The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Foundation is holding their 1st Annual Fundraiser Gala on Saturday, February 25, 2023. The event will open at 6:00 P.M. at the Mariposa Fairgrounds, in Building A, located at 5007 Fairgrounds Road. Join us as we honor our local law enforcement...
New “Freedom Libraries” at Valley State Prison and Central California Women’s Facility in Madera County Seek to Empower Incarcerated People
January 18, 2023 - CHOWCHILLA – The national non-profit has partnered with California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) to open Freedom Libraries at Valley State Prison (VSP) and Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF) in Chowchilla, Calif. A carefully curated, 500-book collection will be available at each institution...
Evacuation Order issued for rural area of Stanislaus County along San Joaquin River
MODESTO, Calif. — A rural area of Stanislaus County is under an evacuation order amid rising levels on the San Joaquin River and with another storm incoming this weekend. The Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services issued the evacuation order Saturday for people who live or work in a rural area near the towns of Patterson and Grayson.
Academic Boosters Club Career Lunch Featured Guest Speaker Andy Carter with Mariposa Health and Human Services Agency
January 18, 2023 - The MCHS Academic Boosters Club hosted its latest Career Lunch on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Mariposa County High School alum Andy Carter spoke with students about his college experience including an internship in Yosemite. He discussed the multiple types of jobs he held in the Bay Area and Montana that provided him with a variety of skills, as well as about his current position as a Senior Administrative Analyst for Health and Human Services Agency, and the great many other career opportunities in Mariposa County government.
Work on Bear Creek intensifies before next storm
Editor’s note: This story is in progress, look for future updates. Skip Johnson has been sounding the alarm about one vulnerable stretch of Bear Creek in Merced for years. After this week’s big flood in the region — and the threat of more storms in the days to come — the subject of his ongoing concern appears to be getting some increased attention.
