ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenixville, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHYY

Opinion: Florida-based real estate firm is the latest to unfairly extract wealth from Black homeowners in Philadelphia

Philadelphia boasts the highest rate of Black homeownership in the Commonwealth (47.9% vs 43.5%). Despite that reality, white rates of homeownership have always been much greater (57.3%), and the number of Black homeowners has steadily declined over the past 30 years. While this gap exists largely due to generations of historical redlining and systemic disinvestment, Black residents still face many barriers to homeownership and continued threats to keeping the homes they do own.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania launches new website for state jobs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While announcing and signing an executive order removing the requirement of having a four-year college degree for thousands of state jobs in Pennsylvania, Govoner Josh Shapiro announced the launch of a new Pennsylvania employment website. “My administration is going to be focused on creating opportunities every, single day,” Gov. Shapiro said. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools

2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. 2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. Battling diabetes one program at a time | Eyewitness …. Battling diabetes one program at a time | Eyewitness News @ 11:00 a.m. Luzerne County Board of Elections holds public meeting. Luzerne...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Robert Smith: Pa.’s 'Republican’t' problem

Pennsylvania Republicans have a representation problem, as evidenced by two recent events. In the recent campaign for governor, won by Democrat Josh Shapiro, certain “Republicans” publicly endorsed the Democrat for governor. Let us consider a few examples from Shapiro’s own webpage to see if we can identify the allure to the Republicans’ attraction.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Measure Passes to Allow Public School Teachers to Wear Religious Symbols

Measure Passes to Allow Public School Teachers to Wear Religious Clothes, Symbols. (Harrisburg, PA) - A measure has passed the Pennsylvania state Senate that would allow public school teachers to wear religious clothing and symbols on the job. The proposal comes after a teacher in Indiana County was suspended for wearing a cross at work. She was eventually rehired but not until after a lengthy federal court battle. The legislation unanimously passed Wednesday and now goes to the state House of Representatives for discussion there.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

FirstEnergy Pennsylvania encourages customers to seek bill assistance

(WTAJ) — First Energy Pennsylvania is encouraging customers to take advantage of bill assistance programs. Customers that use Penelec, Penn Power, Met-Ed and West Penn Power that are having difficulty making ends meet can contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or to receive referrals for bill assistance programs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

There’s a nursing shortage, but the PA licensing board is keeping applicants waiting | PennLive letters

Have you ever had a medical emergency? A friend or family member collapsed?. Nurses, doctors, and nurse practitioners are the life-saving link between saving a life and a tragic death. Pennsylvania has a critical shortage of nurses, nurse practitioners, and doctors. There have been many people who have stepped up and graduated to fill some of the gaps.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

PA's Jobless Tax to Increase for Many Employers this Year

>PA's Jobless Tax to Increase for Many Employers this Year. (Harrisburg, PA) - State officials say the unemployment compensation tax in Pennsylvania may take a big jump this year for many employers. The surcharge -- which is tacked onto a company's base tax rate -- jumped to 9.2%t, up from5.4% last year. The hike is potentially creating a bigger tax burden for some employers and some small business organizations are already protesting the idea. Critics say the increase could have been avoided if state lawmakers and the Wolf administration had used more federal Covid-19 relief money to shore up unemployment funds.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy