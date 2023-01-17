Measure Passes to Allow Public School Teachers to Wear Religious Clothes, Symbols. (Harrisburg, PA) - A measure has passed the Pennsylvania state Senate that would allow public school teachers to wear religious clothing and symbols on the job. The proposal comes after a teacher in Indiana County was suspended for wearing a cross at work. She was eventually rehired but not until after a lengthy federal court battle. The legislation unanimously passed Wednesday and now goes to the state House of Representatives for discussion there.

