Money alone will not stop Pennsylvania schools from failing | Opinion
Remedying the gross disparities in academic performance among Pennsylvania’s 634 public high schools is not a matter of throwing more money at the problem but one of returning foundational precepts to the educational process, concludes a new analysis by the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy. “What is needed is...
Opinion: Florida-based real estate firm is the latest to unfairly extract wealth from Black homeowners in Philadelphia
Philadelphia boasts the highest rate of Black homeownership in the Commonwealth (47.9% vs 43.5%). Despite that reality, white rates of homeownership have always been much greater (57.3%), and the number of Black homeowners has steadily declined over the past 30 years. While this gap exists largely due to generations of historical redlining and systemic disinvestment, Black residents still face many barriers to homeownership and continued threats to keeping the homes they do own.
UPMC creating modern ‘company towns,’ dominating workers and dictating prices, lawmakers claim
Note: this article was updated to include a response from UPMC. Medical giant UMPC is bent on monopolizing health care, while also ignoring its non-profit responsibility to benefit rather than exploit communities, a pair of western Pennsylvania lawmakers and an anti-corporate advocate said on Thursday. The result is “soaring costs,...
Pennsylvania launches new website for state jobs
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While announcing and signing an executive order removing the requirement of having a four-year college degree for thousands of state jobs in Pennsylvania, Govoner Josh Shapiro announced the launch of a new Pennsylvania employment website. “My administration is going to be focused on creating opportunities every, single day,” Gov. Shapiro said. […]
2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools
2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. 2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. Battling diabetes one program at a time | Eyewitness …. Battling diabetes one program at a time | Eyewitness News @ 11:00 a.m. Luzerne County Board of Elections holds public meeting. Luzerne...
One of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Wineries Is in Chester County
Fifty-five years ago, the passage of the Limited Winery Act allowed for the production and sale of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive. The law that was officially named Act 272 created an industry that exceeds 300 wineries today, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association website.
Robert Smith: Pa.’s 'Republican’t' problem
Pennsylvania Republicans have a representation problem, as evidenced by two recent events. In the recent campaign for governor, won by Democrat Josh Shapiro, certain “Republicans” publicly endorsed the Democrat for governor. Let us consider a few examples from Shapiro’s own webpage to see if we can identify the allure to the Republicans’ attraction.
Measure Passes to Allow Public School Teachers to Wear Religious Symbols
Measure Passes to Allow Public School Teachers to Wear Religious Clothes, Symbols. (Harrisburg, PA) - A measure has passed the Pennsylvania state Senate that would allow public school teachers to wear religious clothing and symbols on the job. The proposal comes after a teacher in Indiana County was suspended for wearing a cross at work. She was eventually rehired but not until after a lengthy federal court battle. The legislation unanimously passed Wednesday and now goes to the state House of Representatives for discussion there.
Governor Shapiro removes college requirement for majority of state jobs
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – On his first full day in office, Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order removing the requirement of having a four year college degree for thousands of state jobs in Pennsylvania. According to the Governor, 92% of all commonwealth jobs, approximately 65,000 jobs, will now...
Pennsylvania Googles this word’s definition the most: study
As we humans are not walking dictionaries, the occasional Googling of a word’s definition is necessary. And there’s one word that stumps those in Pennsylvania above all others. LISTEN: Pa. Googled ‘cowboy caviar,’ ‘pickleball,’ among other things the most in 2022 | Today in Pa....
Pa. ‘tripledemic’ watch: hospitals holding up, but COVID-19 deaths rising
Flu cases have dropped again in Pennsylvania, continuing a weeks-long decline that’s the mirror opposite of the alarming spike that began weeks earlier than normal. But it’s not all rosy in Pennsylvania: COVID-19 deaths rose 65% in a week to the highest level in months, although still well below the deadliest stretches of the pandemic in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania lawmakers want 'Jan 6 Day' to be observed in public schools
PHILADELPHIA (TND) — A trio of Pennsylvania lawmakers have announced they will soon introduce a bill that seeks the establishment and observation of a "Jan. 6 Day" in the state's public school system. State Sen. Art Haywood, alongside State Reps. Ed Neilson and Chris Rabb, are all Democrats who...
FirstEnergy Pennsylvania encourages customers to seek bill assistance
(WTAJ) — First Energy Pennsylvania is encouraging customers to take advantage of bill assistance programs. Customers that use Penelec, Penn Power, Met-Ed and West Penn Power that are having difficulty making ends meet can contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or to receive referrals for bill assistance programs.
Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences agrees to merger with Saint Joseph's University
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences has agreed to become part of Saint Joseph's University, leaders from the Lancaster-based school announced Thursday. The merger will expand both Saint Joseph’s geographic reach beyond Philadelphia and its academic portfolio with more than 20 nursing and allied health programs...
Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
Guests at Gov. Josh Shapiro’s Inaugural Party Enjoy Music, Food from Chester County
Guests at Governor Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party that was held on Tuesday at Rock Lititz in Lititz got to enjoy both music and some delicious food from Chester County, writes Sue Gleiter for PennLive. The party, which capped off the earlier swearing-in ceremony in Harrisburg, featured an array of...
There’s a nursing shortage, but the PA licensing board is keeping applicants waiting | PennLive letters
Have you ever had a medical emergency? A friend or family member collapsed?. Nurses, doctors, and nurse practitioners are the life-saving link between saving a life and a tragic death. Pennsylvania has a critical shortage of nurses, nurse practitioners, and doctors. There have been many people who have stepped up and graduated to fill some of the gaps.
Data Show That When Montgomery Countians Move, Here’s Where They Go
A Stacker analysis of migration patterns revealed the locales to which Montgomery County residents relocate most. A Stacker analysis of 2015–2019 migration patterns from U.S. Census Bureau data reveals the U.S. destinations to which Montgomery County residents are most likely to move. Montgomery County’s population has been rising steadily...
PA's Jobless Tax to Increase for Many Employers this Year
>PA's Jobless Tax to Increase for Many Employers this Year. (Harrisburg, PA) - State officials say the unemployment compensation tax in Pennsylvania may take a big jump this year for many employers. The surcharge -- which is tacked onto a company's base tax rate -- jumped to 9.2%t, up from5.4% last year. The hike is potentially creating a bigger tax burden for some employers and some small business organizations are already protesting the idea. Critics say the increase could have been avoided if state lawmakers and the Wolf administration had used more federal Covid-19 relief money to shore up unemployment funds.
In a male-dominated construction industry, this Philly woman seeks to empower others
The construction industry remains very male-dominated. Longtime Philadelphia resident Monica Miraglilo wants to change that — one woman at a time. “We’re unstoppable and we can conquer anything,” said Miraglilo. Enter Girlbuild Lab. Launched in October, the online educational platform outlines the basics of home renovation, including...
