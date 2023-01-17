Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
FOX Sports
Arizona in action against Washington following shootout win
Washington Capitals (24-17-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-25-5, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Arizona Coyotes after the Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in a shootout. Arizona has a 13-25-5 record overall and an 8-6-2 record on its...
‘It Was Ridiculous’: Sullivan Fumes After 9 Penalties Against Penguins
OTTAWA, Ontario — Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was caught on camera delivering a few not-safe-for-work words to the officials during the Penguins’ 5-4 OT loss to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at the Canadien Tire Centre. While neither official earned one of the three stars, they figured...
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ Best & Worst Moves Under GM Ron Hextall
On Feb. 9, 2021, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced Ron Hextall as their new general manager (GM), along with Brian Burke as their president of hockey operations. As the former GM for the Philadelphia Flyers, Hextall was often criticized for a number of reasons by the Flyers fanbase, which was an immediate cause for concern for the Penguins. Hextall was known to be too patient with his team and unwilling to make changes when they were needed. In addition, he wasn’t the best at drafting as he failed to land various all-star caliber players when he had the chance. Once hired in 2021, his time in Pittsburgh has been nothing short of interesting. His transactions have ranged from amazing to terrible and everywhere in between. Here are Hextall’s best moves and worst moves as the Penguins’ GM in his two-year stint.
Burakovsky scores in OT to give Kraken 4-3 win over Devils
SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato had two goals and an assist for Seattle, and Andre Burakovsky scored 1:10 into overtime to give the Kraken a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Donato powered Seattle to an early 2-0 lead, but New Jersey rallied. Erik Haula’s short-handed breakaway goal at 6:04 of the third period tied it at 2. Brandon Tanev put the Kraken in front again at 7:51, but New Jersey forced overtime with another late goal. Nico Hischier jabbed the rebound off Jack Hughes’ shot past Seattle goalie Martin Jones with 1:14 left, capping an extended flurry of activity around the net after the Devils pulled goalie Mackenzie Blackwell. It was the second straight game that New Jersey forced overtime with a late goal after pulling the goalie. Hughes scored with 8.6 seconds left in regulation against San Jose on Monday. The Devils eventually won in a shootout.
Penguins Lose Penalty-Filled Game; PK Flops in 5-4 OT Defeat
The Pittsburgh Penguins knew going in that Ottawa has one of the NHL’s better power plays. And if the Penguins didn’t fully appreciate just how lethal that unit can be, they got a crash course Wednesday evening, when the Senators scored four man-advantage goals in Ottawa’s 5-4 overtime victory at Canadian Tire Centre.
Yardbarker
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Will Have Full Ownership In Year 2, Something He Thinks Will Take Offense To The Next Level
Now that the 2022 season is over, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Kenny Pickett is no longer a rookie. He will look to take a step forward in 2023, his second season in the league. Earlier in the week, it was announced that the team would retain Matt Canada as its offensive coordinator for the 2023 campaign. While fans may not necessarily like the move, it provides stability for Pickett as he continues to grow.
Yardbarker
Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett Was Convinced That Saints Picked Him At 19 When Phone Rang On Draft Night
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett seems like he was destined to join the black and gold. Pickett was freely acknowledged as the best quarterback in the worst rookie class since EJ Manuel was the only first-round quarterback in the 2013 NFL Draft. Manuel actually went four slots higher than the former Pitt Panther, but the league’s loss is Pittsburgh’s gain.
Steelers need to find a way to keep yellow end zones
It’s one of the hottest topics going into the Steelers offseason. No, not if the Steelers will get rid of Matt Canada, the yellow or gold, you want to call them that, end zones at Acrisure Stadium.
Steelers Choose Offensive Coordinator
The Pittsburgh Steelers have confirmed their offensive coordinator for 2023.
FOX Sports
Wild play the Hurricanes following Spurgeon's 2-goal game
Minnesota Wild (25-14-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (27-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Jared Spurgeon's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Wild's 4-2 win. Carolina has a 13-5-2 record in home games and a...
NHL Responds To Player Skipping Pride Night Festivities
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov is in a lot of hot water right now. Provorov decided to skip Tuesday night's pregame warmups that featured Pride Night jerseys, citing his religious beliefs. After Provorov made that statement, the NHL released a statement of its own and backed ...
Kenny Pickett Knows Steelers OC Decision
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is dropping hints.
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders vs Bruins
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (23-18-4) VS BRUINS (34-5-4) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders take on the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night at UBS Arena to conclude their season-long, five-game homestand. For both teams, it's the first of a back-to-back set. In their first...
'Felt like a playoff game': Celtics outduel Warriors in overtime
The Celtics charged back late to outduel the Warriors in overtime on Thursday, a victory that showed Boston is "taking steps in the right direction."
FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: Find Out How to Claim $200 Bonus Bets This Week
With college basketball, NBA, and NHL action on the betting board tonight, the FanDuel Ohio promo code that generates $200 in bonus bets can be put to good use. This FanDuel Ohio promo code offer is in the must-use category because it is a sure thing. All you have to do is make a $5 wager, and you get the $200 in betting credit guaranteed.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Blackhawks
Playing their third game in four nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (19-19-7) are home on Thursday evening to take on Luke Richardson's Chicago Blackhawks (12-26-4). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. Thursday's game is 2000's Night at the Wells Fargo Center; a commemoration of the...
Yardbarker
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Talks Relationship With Mike Tomlin, Hints At Matt Canada’s Destiny
Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Kenny Pickett just wrapped up his rookie season. Pickett who was not named the Week 1 starter, that job went to veteran Mitch Trubisky, however, he took over Week 4 when Head Coach Mike Tomlin benched Trusbisky. Pickett appeared on the most recent episode of teammate Cam Heyward‘s podcast Not Just Football with Cam Heyward and discussed his relationship with both Tomlin and Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada.
Pgh Hockey Now
Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com
Comments / 1