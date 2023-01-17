ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New maps greatly reduce boundaries of Pensacola Bay system oyster harvest

By Tom McLaughlin, Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago

As predicted in September, a state rule change due to be implemented Wednesday will drastically reduce the size of the area within the Pensacola Bay System in which oysters can be farmed and harvested.

A map sent out Friday by the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services extends areas in Pensacola, Escambia, Blackwater Bay and adjacent East Bay where farming and harvesting will be prohibited.

The off limits area in Escambia Bay was extended for several miles east and south and farming and harvesting will now be prohibited in Blackwater Bay in a region extending nearly eight miles from north of Escribano Point almost to White Point. The prohibition was also expanded west from the East Bay River into the easternmost portion of East Bay.

Rising bacteria levels, and the contamination those cause, are being blamed for the further limiting of farming and harvesting activities.

More: Could Pensacola become a mecca for oyster farmers? A group is working to make it happen

The Department of Agriculture sends officers out routinely to collect water samples in local bays. Those samples are tested in an Apalachicola lab for the presence of Coliform bacteria. In September, it was announced that the sampling had revealed bacteria in a large portion of the Pensacola Bay system that made growing oysters for human consumption unsafe.

"The bacterial counts in the water samples from stations in this area have been increasing, so we are revising the management plan for this area to protect the public health with respect to shellfish consumption," FDACS said in a statement at the time it announced the rule change.

The proposed rule amendments will reclassify some shellfish harvesting areas to "protect the health of shellfish consumers and to provide access to renewable shellfish resources," FDACS said.

More: Contamination could make large chunks of NWFL waters off-limits for oyster farming

On Friday, the agency also announced that the entire Bay system will be closed to the cultivation of oysters following significant rain events.

Escambia Bay will be closed in its entirety when the discharge from the Escambia River, as measured at Century, exceeds 15,456 cubic feet per second or a cumulative five-day rainfall event exceeds 3.35 inches as measured by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

East Bay will likewise be closed when the Yellow River, as measured at Milton, exceeds 40.54 feet or a cumulative five-day rainfall event, as measured by NOAA, exceeds 3.8 inches.

The entire bay system will also be shut down for oyster cultivation in the event of a red tide or sewage spill, said Christian Wagley, a coastal organizer for Healthy Gulf.

Wagley was one of several conservation-minded area residents who gathered after news of the state's intent to close off more areas of the Pensacola Bay system became public. The group called for steps to be taken to clean local waterways for the sake of the environment and local economy.

In response to that call for help the Pensacola and Perdido Bays Estuary Program has organized a Jan. 31 event it calls "Improving Water Quality for Pensacola Bay Oysters."

The event, to be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Santa Rosa County Extension Services Office in Milton, will be convened with a goal to "identify solutions to water quality impairments impacting Pensacola Bay Oysters," a flyer said.

"This unfortunate closure has really rallied action among local residents and organizations, who understand the incredibly valuable ecological and economic role of oysters in our local bays," Wagley said Friday. "We've pushed local officials for quick action to find the cause of the increase in bacterial contamination and solutions that will eventually allow these areas to reopen to harvest."

