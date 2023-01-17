The smaller of two ferries that cross the Mississippi River at Plaquemine will be out of service until Friday, the state transportation department said Wednesday. Electrical problems with the ferry’s voltage regulator caused its generator to shut down Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said. Parts are on the way and, barring any shipping delays, work is expected to be completed by the end of the work week.

