theadvocate.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards, other Louisiana port leaders kept in dark about $445 million Avondale deal
The Port of South Louisiana's agreement to buy the former Avondale shipyard for nearly $450 million was inked without discussions with other area port officials, civic leaders or Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said on Wednesday that he was withholding support for the deal until a number of questions were resolved.
theadvocate.com
Popular bookstore 2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge
Good news for book lovers: There's a new bookstore in town. 2nd & Charles, a chain that sells new and used books, vinyl, games and an assortment of pop culture items, has opened a location in the Acadian Village Shopping Center on Perkins Road. The store's grand opening is set...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish firefighters battle house fire
Volunteers from Galvez-Lake VFD, St Amant and 5th Ward responded Jan. 18 to a house fire on Lake Meadows Court. According to Ascension Parish Fire District 1, the fire is under investigation with the State Fire Marshals Office. No injuries were reported. The volunteer firefighters had just finished a three-hour...
theadvocate.com
Garbage, recycling fees increasing 50% in East Baton Rouge despite inflation concerns
Garbage and recycling fees in East Baton Rouge parish will increase by more than 50% so twice-a-week garbage pickup — a service utilized by less than half of the parish’s households — can remain in place, despite concerns raised by some Metro Council members that the cost increase will be too burdensome for their constituents.
1 killed, 3 others taken to hospital in crash on I-10 near Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a fatal traffic crash on I-10 East near Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 19. Emergency responders confirmed the crash happened around 6 a.m. Three people were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according...
wbrz.com
Plan to open new mental health facility near BR neighborhood reportedly halted amid pushback
BATON ROUGE - Officials say plans for a new mental health facility nestled alongside a Baton Rouge neighborhood have dissipated after the proposal was met with criticism from neighbors. The facility, which has already faced significant community pushback, was set to be located at 7414 Sumrall Drive, right next door...
theadvocate.com
Even as COVID-19 waned, here's why Baton Rouge emergency room visits rose in 2022
Baton Rouge’s emergency rooms were a little more packed last year. Area hospitals said their total emergency room visits rose in 2022 compared to 2021. Though state data shows positive COVID-19 cases plummeted last year, the disease's lingering effects were a key reason for the ER spike. As COVID-19...
theadvocate.com
One of the Plaquemine ferries is shut down. Here's why, when it might be back in operation.
The smaller of two ferries that cross the Mississippi River at Plaquemine will be out of service until Friday, the state transportation department said Wednesday. Electrical problems with the ferry’s voltage regulator caused its generator to shut down Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said. Parts are on the way and, barring any shipping delays, work is expected to be completed by the end of the work week.
Metro Council approves items related to garbage pickup, ‘tiny homes,’ and hotel disturbances
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council tackled a laundry list of items during its meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that included trash services, housing the homeless, and changes to dealing with hotel disturbances. Council members approved the new contract with Republic Trash Services. Starting on...
Livingston Parish Clerk of Court operations slowly back on track after cyberattack
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Though no data was compromised, operations are getting back on track at the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s office after an international data breach compromised their records’ system, slowing everything down. Clerk of Court Jason Harris explains, “We did manual recording of what...
theadvocate.com
2nd Plaquemine ferry out of service due to mechanical issues, Louisiana DOTD says
The second Plaquemine Ferry is out of service due to mechanical issues, officials said Tuesday afternoon. The primary ferry is still operating on schedule, the Department of Transportation and Development said in a news release. The ferry operates Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
brproud.com
City leaders approve of garbage collection fee to increase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — During Wednesday’s metro council meeting, some council members debated if increasing the cost of garbage pickup was the right thing to do. In December, the council approved a contract to collect trash twice a week at a higher cost. The cost to get your garbage picked up will go up by $13 each month.
theadvocate.com
Zachary officials represent the city at Jan. 11 Metro Council meeting
Metro Councilman Brandon Noel invited Zachary Mayor David McDavid and Zachary Councilwoman Jennifer Boyd to attend the Metropolitan Council Meeting on Jan. 11 in Baton Rouge. McDavid led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Boyd delivered the invocation. "It was a pleasure to attend the meeting and have the opportunity to...
theadvocate.com
Beloved dance hall and bar Whiskey River Landing destroyed in Wednesday night blaze: ‘Total loss’
A Wednesday night fire destroyed the iconic Whiskey River Landing, a popular dance hall and live music venue in St. Martin Parish that had been closed since 2018. Henderson Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jared Johnson was first on the scene after a passing motorist called in the fire around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The venue, in the 1300 block of Henderson Levee Road, was fully involved when the fire chief arrived, with flames venting from both the north and south ends of the building’s roof, he said.
pelicanpostonline.com
Ascension Parish Government employee update
Always in flux, Ascension Parish Government’s personnel roster totaled 426 employees at the beginning of December with an aggregate payroll of $21,516,883 according to documents produced in response to a records request on December 19. Three years into the current administration’s term there have been significant reductions from its predecessor’s bloated roster that topped out at 540 employees and a $22,850,000 annual payroll toward the end of 2019.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Frightened of bridges? Not as much as this man.
Yes, some people are afraid of bridges! High bridges, long bridges, narrow bridges. This reminds me of the time years ago when I was working on the "Old Bridge" on U.S. 190, Mississippi River, Baton Rouge. I was on the east side of the bridge when one day a man...
Multi-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish leaves 1 dead
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Airline Highway in Ascension Parish early Tuesday, Jan. 17, a spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. A portion of the highway was temporarily shut down near LA 431 in Gonzales due to recovery efforts...
New proposed psychiatric facility could house ‘dangerous’ mentally ill patients in North Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is growing concern about a proposed mental health hospital coming to North Baton Rouge. The new facility could be placed in the Glen Oaks neighborhood right next to Forest Heights Academy of Excellence and blocks away from Glen Oaks High School. But it’s who...
pelicanpostonline.com
DOTD delays Hwy 30 roundabout bidding until March
Traffic congestion is problem on Hwy 30 inside the City of Gonzales and westward where the petrochemical industry dominates acreage along the Mississippi River (paying the bulk of taxes for all that is good in Ascension Parish, even with the Industrial Tax Exemption Program). During the last meeting of Gonzales City Council in 2023 it was announced that three inner-city roundabouts along Hwy 30 will be let out for bid by Louisiana DOTD, a decade after announcing the project.
theadvocate.com
Accused of a shooting, he's evaded police for days — even though he's on GPS supervision
After police arrested Jonas Bruce for menacing his mother and stepfather with a rifle at their Baker home, a judge let him walk free last fall on a $6,000 bond and a mandate that he submit to GPS tracking by a private company. Now Bruce is on the lam after...
