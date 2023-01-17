ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

theadvocate.com

Popular bookstore 2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge

Good news for book lovers: There's a new bookstore in town. 2nd & Charles, a chain that sells new and used books, vinyl, games and an assortment of pop culture items, has opened a location in the Acadian Village Shopping Center on Perkins Road. The store's grand opening is set...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish firefighters battle house fire

Volunteers from Galvez-Lake VFD, St Amant and 5th Ward responded Jan. 18 to a house fire on Lake Meadows Court. According to Ascension Parish Fire District 1, the fire is under investigation with the State Fire Marshals Office. No injuries were reported. The volunteer firefighters had just finished a three-hour...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

One of the Plaquemine ferries is shut down. Here's why, when it might be back in operation.

The smaller of two ferries that cross the Mississippi River at Plaquemine will be out of service until Friday, the state transportation department said Wednesday. Electrical problems with the ferry’s voltage regulator caused its generator to shut down Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said. Parts are on the way and, barring any shipping delays, work is expected to be completed by the end of the work week.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

City leaders approve of garbage collection fee to increase

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — During Wednesday’s metro council meeting, some council members debated if increasing the cost of garbage pickup was the right thing to do. In December, the council approved a contract to collect trash twice a week at a higher cost. The cost to get your garbage picked up will go up by $13 each month.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary officials represent the city at Jan. 11 Metro Council meeting

Metro Councilman Brandon Noel invited Zachary Mayor David McDavid and Zachary Councilwoman Jennifer Boyd to attend the Metropolitan Council Meeting on Jan. 11 in Baton Rouge. McDavid led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Boyd delivered the invocation. "It was a pleasure to attend the meeting and have the opportunity to...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Beloved dance hall and bar Whiskey River Landing destroyed in Wednesday night blaze: ‘Total loss’

A Wednesday night fire destroyed the iconic Whiskey River Landing, a popular dance hall and live music venue in St. Martin Parish that had been closed since 2018. Henderson Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jared Johnson was first on the scene after a passing motorist called in the fire around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The venue, in the 1300 block of Henderson Levee Road, was fully involved when the fire chief arrived, with flames venting from both the north and south ends of the building’s roof, he said.
HENDERSON, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Ascension Parish Government employee update

Always in flux, Ascension Parish Government’s personnel roster totaled 426 employees at the beginning of December with an aggregate payroll of $21,516,883 according to documents produced in response to a records request on December 19. Three years into the current administration’s term there have been significant reductions from its predecessor’s bloated roster that topped out at 540 employees and a $22,850,000 annual payroll toward the end of 2019.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Frightened of bridges? Not as much as this man.

Yes, some people are afraid of bridges! High bridges, long bridges, narrow bridges. This reminds me of the time years ago when I was working on the "Old Bridge" on U.S. 190, Mississippi River, Baton Rouge. I was on the east side of the bridge when one day a man...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Multi-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish leaves 1 dead

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Airline Highway in Ascension Parish early Tuesday, Jan. 17, a spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. A portion of the highway was temporarily shut down near LA 431 in Gonzales due to recovery efforts...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

DOTD delays Hwy 30 roundabout bidding until March

Traffic congestion is problem on Hwy 30 inside the City of Gonzales and westward where the petrochemical industry dominates acreage along the Mississippi River (paying the bulk of taxes for all that is good in Ascension Parish, even with the Industrial Tax Exemption Program). During the last meeting of Gonzales City Council in 2023 it was announced that three inner-city roundabouts along Hwy 30 will be let out for bid by Louisiana DOTD, a decade after announcing the project.
GONZALES, LA

