Grace Beilstein ’26 sits down with art history professor Adedoyin Teriba to chat about his academic interests and his time at Dartmouth. Adedoyin Teriba, a professor of art history, is already building a strong foundation at Dartmouth, after joining the faculty in the fall. With a focus on the architecture of African diasporic communities and West Africa, Teriba brings a forward-thinking, multidisciplinary view to his classes here at Dartmouth. His current book project is “Architecture’s Figures: Assimilation and Cultures in Colonial Nigeria,” which also investigates the interplay of architectural forms and masquerade processions in southwest Nigeria.

DARTMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO