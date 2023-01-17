Read full article on original website
Dartmouth
Petition to save the Woodworking shop during Hopkins Center renovations garnered over 750 signatures
The initial two-year plans to relocate the shop would have brought an 84% reduction in space and loss of special equipment, so petitioners negotiated for more power tools and minimized time without an interim shop. More than 750 Dartmouth students, faculty and alumni signed a petition to keep the Woodworking...
Dartmouth
Q&A with art history professor Adedoyin Teriba
Grace Beilstein ’26 sits down with art history professor Adedoyin Teriba to chat about his academic interests and his time at Dartmouth. Adedoyin Teriba, a professor of art history, is already building a strong foundation at Dartmouth, after joining the faculty in the fall. With a focus on the architecture of African diasporic communities and West Africa, Teriba brings a forward-thinking, multidisciplinary view to his classes here at Dartmouth. His current book project is “Architecture’s Figures: Assimilation and Cultures in Colonial Nigeria,” which also investigates the interplay of architectural forms and masquerade processions in southwest Nigeria.
Dartmouth
Editors' Note
Hello there, Dartmouth. How’s your third week of winter? Are you settling into familiar routines? Coming back from the library past midnight, brushing your teeth in the fluorescent lights of the dorm bathroom mirror and going to sleep after 30 to 45 minutes of scrolling through your social media of choice? Me too.
Daily Free Press
Los Angeles tenants gain ownership of all apartment complexes from Boston University
Boston University, who gained ownership of four apartment complexes in Los Angeles last year, agreed to sell the buildings to the Liberty Community Land Trust on Jan. 10, allowing residents to collectively own their homes. Over 130 residents live in the four buildings, located on Corbett Street and Clemson Street...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Animal Care Facility Planned For Route 6A
ORLEANS – According to the International Fund For Animal Welfare, Cape Cod is a hotspot for dolphin strandings. Now the agency plans to open a facility locally to better address the problem. The zoning board of appeals on Jan. 4 unanimously voted to approve a special permit for IFAW...
UPDATED: New Bedford Elementary School Closed Due to Lack of Heat
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford's Ashley Elementary School will be closed today, Tuesday, Jan. 17, as the school building does not have heat. That's according to a message posted to Facebook by New Bedford Public Schools officials Tuesday morning. No further details were provided on why the North End...
Boston Shells Out Support For Mom Who Found Cancer Symptoms On Work Trip
A woman who received a cancer diagnosis after months of wondering what was wrong with her body is receiving an outpouring of support from her community as she undergoes medical treatment. Trish Nunez had been in pain for months, and tried everything to heal herself, from acupuncture to ph…
iheart.com
About 100 Healthcare Workers Walk Out Of Faulkner Hospital In Boston
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Tuesday, around 100 caregivers walked out of Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston, demanding better pay and a fair union contract. Representatives from the 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East tell WBZ NewsRadio in a statement that workers believe a new contract would improve jobs and safeguard care.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
Fairhaven Senior Adin Monroe Overcomes Odds for ‘Amazing’ Appointment to U.S. Naval Academy
A senior at Fairhaven High School has been formally appointed a cadet at the United States Naval Academy. Adin Monroe will be a member of Annapolis' class of 2027. Monroe got word from the academy in October when he received a rare "letter of assurance," the equivalent to an early acceptance reserved for athletic recruits and other outstanding applicants. As long as Adin met the remaining admissions requirements, he was guaranteed an appointment.
fallriverreporter.com
Donated car provides Fall River man transportation and a way to move forward
Car prices have hovered around record highs for over a year, leaving many people unable to afford safe and reliable vehicles. Fortunately for a Fall River man, a donated car is bringing relief from his transportation struggles and helping him move forward in life. Paul Ouellette Jr. was awarded a...
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
Consumer group: Don’t hire duct cleaning companies
DEDHAM, Mass. — Companies that promote air duct cleaning as a remedy for sore throats, allergies, colds, coughs and other maladies are misleading customers with deceptive advertising, according to a consumer advocacy group. Boston Consumers’ Checkbook is warning homeowners they likely don’t need to pay a company to clean...
newsnationnow.com
Lead detective: Walshe children well-being is a main concern
COHASSET, Mass. (NewsNation) — Cohasset Police Detective Mike Lopes told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that the well-being of the Walshe children remains a “main concern” during the investigation. Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Boston mom of three Ana Walshe, was arraigned in court...
iheart.com
Owner Of Edaville Railroad In Carver Unveils Plans To Build On Site Housing
CARVER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The show will go on for Edaville Railroad for years to come, as the owner of the amusement park in Carver announces plans for seven housing complexes to be built on the property. In total, the project will result in 300 apartment units available at varying rates.
Ousted Seekonk police chief plans to sue town
Beginning Friday, Dean Isabella will no longer serve as the town's police chief.
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over It
(MASSACHUSETTS) For those living on the South Shore, the Powder Point Bridge located in Duxbury is a symbol of the picturesque seaside communities that line the coast. The bridge, which was constructed in 1892, just celebrated its 100th year of being owned by a Massachusetts charitable organization, Duxbury Beach Reseravtion, Inc. But did you know that almost one hundred years ago, the bridge had to be steamrolled to be saved?
Turnto10.com
Foxborough hopes creative foxes can increase traffic to local businesses
(WJAR) — Roughly 20 years ago, Rhode Island had Mr. Potato Heads to find throughout the Ocean State, and now, in a similar fashion, foxes are coming to Foxborough!. It's part of a public art project spearheaded by the Foxborough Cultural Council. "The cow parade in Chicago or the...
Mass. firm charged with illegally dumping contaminated fill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts construction company and a former employee have been charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Providence during a highway construction project, the Rhode Island attorney general’s office said Wednesday. Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
