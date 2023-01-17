Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Arizona in action against Washington following shootout win
Washington Capitals (24-17-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-25-5, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Arizona Coyotes after the Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in a shootout. Arizona has a 13-25-5 record overall and an 8-6-2 record on its...
Yardbarker
Blues Have Large Ask from Maple Leafs for Ryan O’Reilly
Despite the fact that Ryan O’Reilly is out with an injury and might return to the NHL in just enough time to show that he could be a useful addition to an NHL playoff team, the St. Louis Blues are asking for quite a bit if they’re to trade him. In fact, in a recent article for The Athletic, Jeremy Rutherford is writing that he’s spoken to a source who said the Blues want multiple pieces, specifically one of the Maple Leafs’ best prospects if Toronto gets involved in trade conversations.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospects Report: Poitras, Harrison, Bussi & More
With the calendar turning to 2023, things are starting to heat up with the prospects for the Boston Bruins. Since January started, there have been some impressive performances from some of the Black and Gold’s prospect pool. In this edition of the latest Bruins Prospects report for The Hockey...
Yardbarker
Brady Tkachuk's OT goal carries Senators past Penguins
After recording three assists in regulation, Brady Tkachuk scored 25 seconds into overtime, lifting the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night. On a rush early in OT, Tkachuk found himself open with the puck to beat Pittsburgh goalie Casey DeSmith (35 saves)...
Rantanen, Lehkonen lead Avalanche past Flames 4-1
Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen each scored two goals, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Wednesday night.Nathan MacKinnon, J.T. Compher and Devon Toews had two assists apiece as Colorado (23-17-3) earned its third consecutive win. MacKinnon has four goals and nine assists during a six-game point streak.Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 34 stops to improve to 17-11-3."It feels really good," said Georgiev, who made his first start in four games. "I got a little break from playing time, a little refresh for the mind. I would say the guys did such a good job."Tyler Toffoli scored...
FOX Sports
Wild play the Hurricanes following Spurgeon's 2-goal game
Minnesota Wild (25-14-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (27-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Jared Spurgeon's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Wild's 4-2 win. Carolina has a 13-5-2 record in home games and a...
Yardbarker
Mikko Rantanen's 3-point night propels Avalanche past Flames
Mikko Rantanen collected two goals and one assist and Artturi Lehkonen scored twice as the visiting Colorado Avalanche rode a three-goal first period en route to a 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. Nathan MacKinnon collected two assists and goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 34 saves for the Avalanche,...
Yardbarker
Berube shuffles lines in effort to bring better results from top six
Craig Berube made some in-game changes during a 2-1 win against the Ottawa Senators that will see those changes moving forward, at least for the imminent future. Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich swapped positions on the top two lines, Jake Neighbours was elevated to the top six and Ivan Barbashev was moved down to the third line.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Carolina Hurricanes – 1/19/2023
The Minnesota Wild will put their three-game winning streak on the line tonight against the second-best team in the NHL: the Carolina Hurricanes. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams after the Wild managed a thrilling overtime win against them on Nov. 19, during Alex Goligoski’s 1000th NHL game celebration.
Yardbarker
Ontario Reign: Three takeaways from 7-3 win against Coloardo
COL: Josh Jacobs (3), ASST: None. COL: Jean-Luc Foudy (9), ASST: Callahan Burke (10), David Farrance (7) ONT: TJ Tynan (5), ASST: Tyler Madden (8), Samuel Fagemo (6) COL: Alex Galchenyuk (6), ASST: Sampo Ranta (6), Keaton Middleton (14) ONT: PP Samuel Fagemo (11), ASST: Jordan Spence (22), TJ Tynan...
FOX Sports
Predators face the Blues in Central Division play
Nashville Predators (20-17-6, fourth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (22-20-3, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators take on the St. Louis Blues for a matchup within the Central Division Thursday. St. Louis has gone 22-20-3 overall with a 5-5-1 record in Central Division...
Sabres place veteran forward Vinnie Hinostroza on waivers
The Buffalo Sabres were trying to find a new home for Vinnie Hinostroza, and now they might just let him go for nothing. The veteran forward has been placed on waivers today, along with Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Friedman reports that McCarron is...
