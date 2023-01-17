Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Chemotherapy before surgery cuts risk of colon cancer returning, trial finds
Giving colon cancer patients chemotherapy before surgery cuts their risk of the disease coming back, according to the results of a Cancer Research UK clinical trial. The FOxTROT trial showed that giving colon cancer patients chemotherapy before rather than after surgery reduced by 28% the chance of cancer returning within 2 years.
BBC
Raheem Sterling: Fan banned for racial abuse at Villa Park
A man who racially abused footballer Raheem Sterling during a game at Villa Park has been given a three-year banning order. Timothy Hyslop shouted at the Chelsea and England player during the first half of a Premier League clash with Aston Villa on 16 October. The 54-year-old, from Staffordshire, was...
BBC
Yorkshire cricket: Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson appointed Yorkshire co-chair
Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson has been appointed co-chair of Yorkshire until Lord Patel stands down in March. Grey-Thompson, who is a non-executive director at Headingley, will then serve as the county's interim chair until a replacement is appointed. Yorkshire said they "will be working with a leading international executive search firm...
BBC
Brad Galinson: New Gillingham owner committed to club even if relegated to National League
Brad Galinson says he is committed to Gillingham even if the club are relegated from League Two this season. The American property magnate took over the Priestfield Stadium outfit, who are three points from safety, last month. Asked by BBC Radio Kent if he would remain if the Gills drop...
BBC
Gymnastics success for Hull boy Max Clark who lost leg in crash
A boy who had to have part of his leg amputated after being hit by a motorbike has reached the semi-finals of a national gymnastics contest. Max Clark, from Hull, was on a day out with his family when he was nine years old when the hit-and-run incident took place in the city in May 2020.
BBC
Quadriplegic cerebral palsy: Mum sees son walk for first time
Lynsey Summers says she dreams about seeing her son walk. Jacob, 19, has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, which affects his arms and legs and means he uses a wheelchair. But thanks to a new machine at his school, Jacob has now stood upright and moved his legs for the first time.
