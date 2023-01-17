Read full article on original website
Bellefontaine Examiner
Infrastructure, safety focus of quarterly mayor’s meeting
Aging infrastructure and downtown pedestrian safety were primary topics of conversation Wednesday, Jan 18, at a quarterly meeting of the Logan County Mayor’s Association. Local officials from each of the county’s municipalities also continue to try and balance how to leverage state and federal funding with the associated, and sometimes changing, bureaucratic caveats.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Common Pleas Court honors Winter Drug Court graduates
MORROW COUNTY- The Morrow County Court of Common Pleas recently held its Substance Abuse Court’s Winter Graduation, where seven graduates were honored by Judge Robert C. Hickson, Jr. and Judge Tom C. Elkin. The ceremony took place on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Mount Gilead.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Courts, Jan. 13-18
Nyandrea J. Bratton, 47, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 84 days suspended. $375 fine. Tommy L. Jefferson, 38, of Lima, found guilty of failure to identify. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. George L. Liles, 56, of Lima, found guilty of assault*....
Times-Bulletin
Venedocia mayor charged with assault
VAN WERT — A Venedocia man has pleaded not guilty in Van Wert Municipal Court to charges surrounding an incident in Venedocia over the weekend. Vernon Hobbs, 61, is charged with one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor and one county of unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor as a result of an incident at 11:44 p.m. Friday at a residence in Venedocia.
Sidney Daily News
Counseling practice opens location in Sidney
SIDNEY – A counseling practice that has been based in Celina since 2015 has opened a second location in Sidney. Momentum Counseling and Consultation, LLC opened its Sidney location in June 2022 at 500 E. Court St. after clinician and founder Michelle Salazar heard from some community members that there was a need for more counseling in the area.
hometownstations.com
City of Wapakoneta Discusses Proposed Recreation Manager Position at Wapakoneta City Council on Monday
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO)- A new administrative position is in the works for the City of Wapakoneta. The Wapakoneta City Council and city officials met Monday evening inside Wapakoneta City Council Chambers to discuss the implementation of a Recreation Manager in Wapakoneta. The manager position will work and assist the Recreation Director position on a full-time basis. The new role would provide stability enhancement for the city so that recreational positions and opportunities, maintenance of recreational fields and facilities, and identification of new services beneficial for city recreation programs can occur. Also, city officials are optimistic for the benefits that the residents of Wapakoneta can experience with this new role.
Bellefontaine Examiner
BMS students sweep Logan County Spelling Bee
Bellefontaine Middle School seventh-grader Sloan Stolly, right, won the Logan County Spelling Bee Tuesday night, hosted for the first time at the Holland Theatre. Fellow BMS seventh-grader Caden Yoder is the runner-up winner. To conclude the spelling bee, he competed in a head-to-head spelling duel with Bellefontaine Intermediate fifth-grader Eva Wilson to break a previous tie for the runner-up spot. Judges said this tie for runner-up occurred for the first time in the county spelling bee’s history. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MANDY LOEHR)
Spill of 150,000 gallons of waste materials leads Ohio AG Yost to seek injunction against farm operators
CARDINGTON, Ohio — For years, neighbors living near a farm in Morrow County have complained about foul odors, noise and truck traffic. Over the years, the operators of the farm and a company named Renergy have collected animal and food waste, which they’ve used to feed a digester as a means to help generate electricity. The leftover waste products have been spread on nearby farmland as fertilizer.
‘Cats running at large’: Minster Village Council to vote on cat ordinance
Ordinance 22-12-01 is intended to curtail the growing stray cat population in the village, which reportedly led residents to complain.
whbc.com
Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
Missouri railroad company cuts Lima jobs
LIMA — Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Facilities in Lima at 401 E. Robb Ave. will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023 eliminating 12 jobs...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Department of Agriculture announces 2023 county fair schedules
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the 2023 Ohio county fairs schedule. The list, officials say, includes 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair kicks off the 2023 fair season starting on June 12, with the Fairfield County...
Lima cop pleads to misdemeanors in Auglaize County
WAPAKONETA — A Lima police officer charged with interfering with law enforcement during a June incident at a residence in Wapakoneta pleaded guilty last week in Auglaize County Municipal Court to three misdemeanor counts of assault, resisting arrest and misconduct at an emergency. A fourth-degree felony charge of assault...
10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Columbus, OH. - In addition to being the Ohio State Capital, Columbus is also the largest city in the state - anchoring a metro area of over 2.1 million people. Therefore, the city has a highly diversified economy that's comprised of several sectors like government, education, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, technology, aviation, logistics, and retail.
NBC4 Columbus
Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory
Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Wrymfn. Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing …. Central Ohio school employees recorded while discussing critical race theory. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Wrymfn. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. Upper Arlington parents protest school board’s...
Sidney Daily News
Guys in TIES and Girls in PEARLS launches at Sidney Middle School
SIDNEY — A spark of an idea has ignited a meaningful new mentorship program for fifth-grade youth at Sidney Middle School. As Tom Clark rounded out his final official year in education, he observed some gaps in youth programming in our community. On a mission to narrow those gaps, Clark had the idea of Guys in TIES — a chance to provide mentorship to impressionable young men. Recognizing the need for mentorship among young ladies as well, but recognizing he might not be the right fit for mentoring girls, Clark eventually shared his idea with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County, and a new site-based program was born.
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery
Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
Murder suspect makes initial court appearance
LIMA — A Lima teenager charged with murder waived his right to a probable cause hearing Wednesday morning in Lima Municipal Court. Through his attorney, Jim Owen, Takal Austin agreed to have his case bound over to the Allen County Common Pleas Court for consideration by an upcoming session of the grand jury. Municipal Court Magistrate Richard Warren continued Austin’s bond at $1 million.
Ohio school district sued after allowing transgender students access to communal bathrooms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents and students backed by a national legal group are challenging an Ohio school district in federal court for allowing transgender students to use communal restrooms consistent with their gender identity. American First Legal is suing Dayton-area Bethel Local School District, alleging school officials violated the religious liberty of 18 anonymous […]
wktn.com
Man Apprehended in Wooded Area North of Dunkirk
A man wanted on multiple felony warrants from Logan County was apprehended in a wooded area north of Dunkirk Tuesday afternoon. According to Chief Deputy Dennis Burns from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, a tip was received that the man was in the area. He ran into the wooded...
