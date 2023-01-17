Read full article on original website
BBC
Mary Taylor: Tributes paid to Bradford runner who died in Dubai
Tributes have been paid to a fundraising fancy dress runner following her death in Dubai. Mary Taylor, 40, was well known in Silsden, near Bradford, for her daily fun runs in the village during the pandemic to cheer up her community. Her sister, Joanne Edwards, said she was "absolutely shocked...
msn.com
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
Sean Patterson: Assassination of Brit, 33, in Jamaica was ‘contract killing ordered from UK’, senior cop reveals
THE assassination of a British personal trainer in Jamaica was ordered from the UK, a senior cop said last night. Sean Patterson, 33, was shot by the pool of his holiday villa on Monday, three days after arriving on the Caribbean island. A man of 34 arrested on suspicion of...
BBC
Letter from Africa: Prince Harry and a royal scramble for the continent
In our series of letters from African journalists, writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at what Nigerians have been making of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest revelations - especially Prince Harry's encounter with a leopard. Nigerians currently have many major issues to contend with, such as mysterious fuel scarcities,...
suggest.com
Where Is Prince Harry And Prince William’s Nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke, Today?
While Prince Harry’s divisive memoir, Spare, has managed to attract readers from all walks of life, there are certain nuances that longtime followers of the royal family will appreciate immensely. For example, some readers will immediately recognize the name Tiggy Legge-Bourke while others will be seeing it for the very first time.
In Style
The Royal Family Is Reportedly Holding Peace Talks with Prince Harry Before King Charles’ Coronation
After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, which was followed by a secret-spilling memoir Spare and a Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan — let’s just say the tension at Buckingham Palace is ultra-high. Despite the royal family staying silent over the ongoing list of bombshells shared so far in the memoir, royal expert Katie Nicholl says that they are just as shocked as everyone else by Harry's willingness to overshare.
BBC
Edith Thompson: U-turn over rejection of hanged woman’s pardon
An application to pardon a woman who was hanged 100 years ago for the murder of her husband is being reconsidered after a government U-turn. Edith Thompson, 29, was found guilty of murdering Percy Thompson, despite there being little evidence against her and the insistence of the killer - her lover - that she was no part of it.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Attend Church at Balmoral in First Joint Outing Since 'Spare' Release
King Charles and Queen Camilla's decades-long relationship is a prominent theme in Prince Harry's new memoir Spare King Charles III and Queen Camilla were seen together in public for the first time following the global release of Prince Harry's groundbreaking memoir, Spare. The King, 74, and Queen Consort, 75, drove together to Crathie Kirk near Balmoral Castle on Sunday. Craithe Kirk is the British royal family's go-to church while in Scotland, and Charles was seen behind the wheel of an Audi on the way there. The King and Queen Consort's...
Prince William Steps Out in Support of One of His (and Princess Diana's) Biggest Causes
William was inspired to help the homeless by his late mother Princess Diana Prince William is highlighting the plight of the homeless, underlining that his support is not waning despite his change in royal role as Prince of Wales. On Tuesday, William visited the London hub of Depaul — an organization founded in 1989 that works in local communities across the U.K. to prevent and relieve the impact of homelessness on people's lives. William was inspired to help the homeless by his late mother Princess Diana, who took him and his brother Prince Harry to homeless...
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Backlash After Taking Two 30-Minute Private Jet Flights
From his nearly billion-dollar fortune to his lavish designer wardrobe, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has already copped flack for being out of touch with the working class. This week, he has faced more criticism for two half-hour private flights he took on Monday. Sunak traveled 200 miles from London to Leeds on the RAF’s 14-seat Dassault Falcon 900LX jet, before returning to England’s capital around three hours later. The round-trip is believed to have used approximately 316 gallons of fuel and resulted in about three tons of carbon emissions, as reported by the BBC. The same route via train takes...
BBC
Starmer: '16 is too young to change legal gender'
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer believes 16-year-olds are too young to change their legally recognised gender. The UK Labour leader voiced "concerns" about the Scottish government's reforms to the process, citing a potential impact on UK-wide equalities law. However, he stopped short of backing a challenge to the Holyrood legislation,...
BBC
Rare finds offer insight into Stone Age life
Bones, tools and weapons were found at the site near Scarborough. It is thought the settlement originally lay on the shore of an island in an ancient lake and dates to the Mesolithic period. The dig uncovered evidence of a wide range of animals being hunted, including elk and red...
The idea that Colin Grant was ‘hostile’ at the BBC is laughable
I was stunned, and mildly envious, to discover that Colin Grant “has the record for the most disciplinary hearings ever brought against a BBC employee (four)” (My father ruled through pain’: Colin Grant on the stories behind I’m Black So You Don’t Have to Be, 11 January).
Queen Camilla Accepts Flowers from Little Girl in a Princess Crown at University of Aberdeen
The Queen Consort was first spotted in Scotland with King Charles on Sunday following the global release of Spare Queen Camilla met a pint-sized princess at the University of Aberdeen! On Wednesday morning, the Queen Consort, 75, visited the college in Scotland. Camilla has served as Chancellor of the university since 2013 and came out to tour the new Science Teaching Hub. The royal was welcomed by the campus community and adorably accepted flowers from two young girls who attend the Rocking Horse nursery school on campus. Elspeth...
AOL Corp
Prince Harry and Prince William's Simmering Sibling Rivalry Is on Display in Resurfaced 2009 Clip
Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below. A tense interview between Prince Harry and Prince William has resurfaced amid the release of Spare. The Duke of Sussex's unprecedented memoir hit shelves on Jan. 10, and his relationship with his elder...
Clarkson’s Farm: Kaleb Cooper Hits Back At Jeremy Clarkson – “I Should Be Paid For Looking After You”
Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper has hit back at the Grand Tour host, Jeremy Clarkson, after he branded him his “young apprentice”. Clarkson and Cooper appeared on the Performance People Podcast to talk about life on the Diddly Squat Farm, their Hawkstone lager and cider, as well as their other business ventures.
Meet the farm labourer's son whose battle to save Burnley has been turned into a Netflix blockbuster
While 51-year-old Dave Fishwick does seem an unlikely choice for the Governor of the Bank of England, he is, in fact, incredibly good with money.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Call Out Broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson After His Apology
Watch: Prince Harry Jokingly Confesses He "Fact Checks" The Crown. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are standing up against a British broadcaster. Jeremy Clarkson apologized Jan. 16 for a controversial article he wrote for The Sun in December that detailed his hate for the Duchess of Sussex "on a cellular level."
People
Prince Albert of Monaco Talks About Friendship with King Charles — and Looking Forward to His Coronation
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco are looking to London. Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, Monaco's reigning sovereign confirmed the royal couple is looking forward to attending King Charles' May 6 coronation. "I'm certain that it's going to be an incredible ceremony and a very moving one," Prince Albert, 64,...
BBC
Four Roman Catholic churches in the East granted special protection
Four "distinctive" Roman Catholic churches in the East of England are to be granted special protection. The buildings - in Cambridge, King's Lynn, Beccles and Felixstowe - will be listed, or have their listing upgraded, on the advice of Historic England. Each tells the story of the development of the...
