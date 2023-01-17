Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a unique physical challenge in Cary? Try the North Cary Park Climbing BouldersJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Resident Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Running Ponzi SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Related
Sensuality & Independence: An Interview with Karen Lamassonne
In an early watercolor series by Karen Lamassone—a Colombian American artist with a survey spanning five decades at the Swiss Institute in New York—an anonymous female figure is shown in closely cropped domestic interiors: standing nude at a bookshelf, sitting on a floor, stepping out of a tiled shower. In many of these works (all part of the series Baños, from 1978–81), a mirror becomes a secondary frame within the image, with its reflective surface appearing almost as a precursor to the iPhone screen. Whether their presence is visual, literal, or merely implied, screens and monitors are a recurring motif...
Essence
André Leon Talley And His Beautiful Things
The late fashion pioneer was the first of his kind but hopefully, not the last. Today we remember him and all he has contributed to fashion. From childhood, André Leon Talley has loved beautiful things. It has been an official year since his death today, and the void he has left has not gone unnoticed. “My eyes are starving for glamour,” he said in the documentary The September Issue. His backstory is one of true tenacity and fervor; as in his book The Chiffon Trenches, he speaks of the blatant racism and fatphobia that would serve as a constant obstacle in his career regardless of his abundant talents to create visuals and write words that would be referenced and talked about to this day.
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
The Dizzying Debauchery of Babylon
For a lavish and expensive epic about 1920s Hollywood, Damien Chazelle’s new film, Babylon, introduces itself about as scatologically as possible. In its first sequence, a harried gofer named Manny Torres (played by Diego Calva) tries to transport an elephant into the Hollywood Hills for a big-shot producer’s party, a farcical task that ends with the elephant pooping on the camera lens—in a way, on the viewers themselves. We then cut to a giggling movie star getting urinated on as part of some private sexcapade while the party ensues on the floors below—a sweaty, drug-fueled orgy that Chazelle presents in a bravura unbroken take.
Upworthy
New book features previously unpublished photographs of gay romance from the 1850s to 1950s
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 9, 2022. It has since been updated. Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell spent the last two decades scouring every flea market, estate sale and online auction for photographs of men in love from a time when being in same-sex relationships had dire consequences. Over the course of their meticulous search, the married couple managed to accumulate more than 2800 previously unpublished snapshots portraying tender moments of romantic love between male couples from the 100-year period between the 1850s and 1950s. What started off as a personal project grew into something so powerful and significant that Treadwell and Nini knew they had to share it with the world.
The best photography shows of 2022
The first UK exhibition of Roy DeCarava’s photography in more than 30 years was a sustained study in the quietly mesmeric power of light and shadow. Whether through formal portraits or mysterious landscapes and interiors, DeCarava imbued the everyday experience of Black urban life in America with a hushed reverence and formal rigour that brought to life a world that was all but invisible to the mainstream. This retrospective was a revelatory glimpse of a singular way of seeing that spanned six decades and constantly evaded the obvious. As his widow, Sherry Turner DeCarava, who curated the exhibition, put it: “He was defined by aesthetics, not just geography or sociology.”
Fake Heiress Anna Delvey Sold $340,000 in Artworks Often Featuring Herself
Fake heiress Anna Delvey has made real money selling her paintings and drawings, mostly featuring herself, totaling $340,000, according to a report published by The New York Post. The 31-year-old Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, was convicted of larceny, grand theft and financial crimes in 2019 for thefts so notorious they were made into the Netflix miniseries Inventing Anna by Shonda Rhimes. After completing a two-year-sentence at Rikers Island, Delvey was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement for 17 months for overstaying her visa. In May, she launched a solo art show titled “Allegedly,” making a surprise virtual...
Artist Peter Doig Awarded $2.53 M. in Bizarre Art Authentication Lawsuit
Peter Doig, a well-regarded painter whose works sell for large sums at auction, is set to receive $2.53 million in a lawsuit concerning a 1976 painting that he claims not to have made. The suit was brought by a former corrections officer who alleged that Doig made the work while in prison, a claim that the artist denied. While a judge ruled in 2016 that Doig did not paint the work, it wasn’t until this month that the officer and his lawyer were ordered to pay him. News of the judgment was first reported by the New York Times this week. Judge...
Nick Cave on New ‘Nick Cave’ A.I. Song: “The Apocalypse is Well on its Way. This Song Sucks.”
Nick Cave has responded to a ChatGPT attempt to “write a song in the style of Nick Cave” and he’s not mincing words. In a new newsletter from the acclaimed songwriter via his The Red Hand Files series, Cave updated fans about the next Bad Seeds album, noting, “My plan for this year is to make a new record with the Bad Seeds. This is both good news and bad news. Good news because who doesn’t want a new Bad Seeds record? Bad news because I’ve got to write the bloody thing.”
Jean Veloz has died at 98 ... dancer known for Lindy Hop routine in Hollywood musicals of 1940s
She had appeared in films such as 1943's Swing Fever, 1943's Jive Junction and 1945's The Horn Blows at Midnight.
CNET
Museum Asks Public to Reinvent a Classic Painting, With Wild Results
Girl With a Pearl Earring? More like Guy With an Apple AirPod. The Mauritshuis museum in The Hague put out an open call for creative takes on Johannes Vermeer's classic 17th century painting -- with some bizarre and delightful results. Scroll through posts tagged #mygirlwithapearl on Instagram and you'll find...
Artist creates stunning—but temporary—wildlife portraits with natural, foraged materials
Some people create art as a way of immortalizing a piece of themselves, to leave behind some creative evidence of their existence and communicate through their art long after they are gone. But what of those who create art that isn't meant to last? Hannah Bullen-Ryner, a full-time mother to twins, walks to the woodlands and fields about 10 minutes from her flat in Hertfordshire, England, each day as a ritual. She sits immersed in nature, in all kinds of weather, and creates whatever creature decides to "visit" her out of whatever natural items she can forage. She uses no tools—no scissors, clippers or glue. All she has are her hands and her camera to capture her creations before they are scattered by the wind or washed away by rain.
anothermag.com
The Contemporary Women Artists Reclaiming Motherhood
“There are good artists that have children. They are called men,” Tracey Emin famously remarked, explaining that motherhood would “compromise” her work. She’s not alone in this belief: Marina Abramović similarly told the German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel that she had three abortions, because she was certain having children “would be a disaster” for her work. “One only has limited energy in the body,” she said, “and I would have had to divide it.”
Natalia Osipova Isn’t Stopping With One Sold-out New York Show
Natalia Osipova, perhaps the world’s most renowned ballerina, will land in New York City this week for a one-night solo show at City Center. “Natalia Osipova: Force of Nature” is completely sold out — a testament to her prestigious reputation and New Yorkers’ hunger to experience the performing arts in this moment, particularly those with global acclaim. A principal dancer with The Royal Ballet in London, Osipova trained with the Bolshoi Ballet in her native Russia, where she stepped down as principal in 2011 in search of greater artistic freedom.More from WWDInside the American Ballet Theatre Fall GalaSolange Knowles-Scored Ballet to...
Birds in Ancient Egyptian Paintings Show Artists May Have Twisted The Truth
Throughout the ages, artists have turned to nature for inspiration. Scientists often use such depictions of plants and animals to gain insights into ecosystems as they were in the past. This is, of course, assuming the artist's intent is to capture the scenery faithfully. A new analysis of a series...
Court agrees with artist Peter Doig that ‘Pete Doige’ painting really isn’t his
An ex-prison guard claimed he owned a Doig original he bought for $100 and accused the artist of lying when he said he didn’t paint it
Where to start with: Katherine Mansfield
Katherine Mansfield – the only writer, Virginia Woolf said, that she had ever been jealous of – was known for her modernist short stories that explored anxiety and sexuality. This month sees the 100th anniversary of her death so now is as good a time as any to get stuck in if you’ve never given the New Zealand writer a try before. Biographer Claire Harman suggests some good ways in.
hypebeast.com
New Exhibition Explores the Evolution of Piet Mondrian
On view at the Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen in Düsseldorf. Each artist follows a different path. While some experience a linear trajectory, others bounce from one obstacle to the next, mastering the vision they aim to understand. It certainly was the case for Piet Mondrian, the legendary Dutch painter who is widely known for his geometric abstractions, but whose early work is seldom recognized.
Generative Art Is Stupid
A boyfriend just going through the motions. A spouse worn into the rut of habit. A jetlagged traveler’s message of exhaustion-fraught longing. A suppressed kiss, unwelcome or badly timed. These were some of the interpretations that reverberated in my brain after I viewed a weird digital-art trifle by the Emoji Mashup Bot, a popular but defunct Twitter account that combined the parts of two emoji into new, surprising, and astonishingly resonant compositions. The bot had taken the hand and eyes from the 🥱 yawning emoji and mashed them together with the mouth from the 😘 kissing-heart emoji. That’s it.
The next Magic set's biomechanical nightmare was inspired by classical depictions of Hell
Magic: The Gathering's lead art director talks about the images you may have noticed at the top of those cards you like so much.
Comments / 0