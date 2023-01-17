Read full article on original website
slamwrestling.net
Mat Matters: Jay Briscoe left a considerable legacy
In his own words, Jay Briscoe wasn’t exactly cosmetically pleasing. Crazy hair, wild eyes, tattoos all over his body, a voice that at first listen was a little hard to understand, somewhat undersized – Briscoe entered the wrestling business with few advantages. But to wrestling fans, his peers...
D-Von Dudley leaves WWE
D-Von Dudley has announced that he has left WWE. “The company (WWE) and I have decided to parted ways, and feel this is the best Decision for all parties. It’s been a pleasure and an honor to work with the young talent when bubba as well as everyone over in NXT. As well as working with some of the best producers in the world,” he wrote on Twitter.
The roller coaster ride that was professional wrestling in 2022
Wrestling fans were taken on a real roller-coaster ride in 2022, with the industry seeing many up-and-down moments. Both the on-screen and behind the scenes action saw many highs and lows, ups and downs, and anyone trying to keep up with it all might have very well suffered motion sickness. And just when we thought that nothing could top 2022 in terms of being a wild ride, it didn’t take long for 2023 to say “hold my beer.”
MLW Fusion: Fatu beats Dragongate Japan’s best, Ben-K
I hope you’re all having a great beginning of the new year. We’re going to have an amazing night. Ready? We’ve got new people coming in. Honestly, I rarely see matches between Black women in the ring at the same time. These two are gorgeous and talented. It so happens Scott and Adora are debuting tonight.
Report: Warner Bros. Discovery blocked Briscoe tribute show
The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Warner Bros. Discovery would not allow AEW to broadcast a more extensive tribute to Jay Briscoe on Dynamite last night. Warner Bros. Discovery owns the TBS and TNT stations, networks on which Dynamite and Rampage air. Briscoe died in a head-on collision Tuesday at...
