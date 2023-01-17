ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Political violence is a subliminal fear for some N.C. Democrats | Opinion

By Sara Pequeño
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BjnIL_0kHCLVQO00

Political violence has become increasingly common in the two years since the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Federal Bureau of Investigation received more reports of hate crimes in 2021 than it has since the Islamophobia that followed the Sept. 11 attacks. In 2022, that violence extended to family when Paul Pelosi, husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked at home.

Our collective memory of Jan. 6 may be primarily tied to Washington, but the nation’s capital was not the only site of tension. Twenty-four protests at state capitols happened that same day, with varying degrees of attendance and potential for violence.

That day, and that kind of violence, is something N.C. House Minority Leader Robert Reives (D-Chatham) has dwelled on in the two years since. Particularly, he tells me, he thinks about it as someone who is “easier to identify” as a Democrat — an older Black man with one of the highest-ranking leadership roles in the General Assembly.

As the General Assembly prepares for the upcoming long session, I asked other legislators if they had similar anxieties. Most didn’t, but the potential for violence is still in the back of their minds.

State Senator Natalie Murdock (D-Durham) says political violence isn’t something she’s experienced personally, but has heard about from her day job at Women’s Democracy Lab. She has spoken with legislators in other states who have been told to wear bulletproof vests, or other women of color who have been arrested for speaking to their constituents at a protest outside the building by the police who are supposed to protect them. It is even something she thinks about when considering filing bills.

“I’m a young Black woman, so for me, the risks are always going to be greater just on a regular day,” she told me, “but then you’re going to one up it, and say, ‘Oh, now I’m actually going to go after an issue,’ where folks may quite literally take matters into their own hands.”

There have been threats and intimidation tactics at the local level, too. Apex leadership received threats last year when Apex Pride planned to host a drag story hour at the town’s second annual pride festival. Surry County Board of Elections director Michella Huff had her job and pay threatened by county commissioners who assumed she helped steal the election. There were school board members across the country who decided not to seek re-election because of the intimidation they confronted.

Still, Murdock points out that municipal elected officials are able to rely on their local police departments. N.C. Capitol Police have jurisdiction across the state, but they can’t check on leaders in Asheville or Wilmington as quickly as they can check on politicians who live in the Triangle.

Rep. Terry Brown Jr. (D-Mecklenburg) says that he has more anxieties about something happening to his wife, especially when she drives his car that has NCGA tags. On the other hand, he says, politicians shouldn’t be completely separate from their constituents.

“I want to make sure that we’re able to put those protections in place, but I also don’t want to make an egalitarian class of politicians either, where none of our information is public,” Brown told me. Recently, he says, he’s noted how much language can affect the public’s ability to incite violence — for that reason, he avoids “us versus them” language, and metaphors related to fighting.

“If we’re using that language metaphorically, and the policy fights and things like that, a lot of people who are watching on television can take that a little bit too literally,” he tells me, noting that he sees plausible deniability arguments like that as a lawyer.

The United States has always had political violence, and it has not always been from the left. But the attack on the U.S. Capitol, led by factions of right-wing extremists and white nationalists, actualizes the threat for Democratic lawmakers. As we look ahead to national and state-level legislative sessions, it’s a threat that will linger in the back of everyone’s minds — especially those who are outspoken Democrats.

Comments / 27

Andy
2d ago

Oh please. Dwell on something happening to you, then something more than likely will. Do your job, make sure others are doing theirs, hope for the best, but always plan for the worst. Be proactive, not reactive. This is what happened on Jan 6. All the signs were there, but those in charge of Capital security did nothing to prepare.

Reply(4)
10
Gigi/Mom
2d ago

why does it have to be because of the "Jan 6th attack"? why not because of the agendas of this administration and the unwillingness of the justice system to keep violent offenders in jail where they clearly belong? 🤔 why can't it be because of this administration and its lack of leadership and consistency?

Reply(1)
7
Teedee Long
2d ago

omg they can't seem to let this go. IF I COULD AFFORD TO MOVE ID BE OUT OF NC . ITS BECOMING LIKE ALL THESE OTHER DEM STATES . I WOULD RECOMMEND TO ANYONE TO MOVE TO NC TABOR CITY COPS ARE SO CROCKED . ROY COOPER IS JUST AS BAD

Reply(2)
4
Related
nsjonline.com

HURST: New Congress presents opportunity for North Carolina

Now that a Speaker of the House has been elected, the country’s political attention is shifting toward what the new session of Congress can accomplish before the next election cycle kicks into high gear. While the focus has shifted, North Carolina will still be a priority as Republicans look...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL

Democratic NC Attorney General Josh Stein to run for governor

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced plans to run for governor Wednesday — one of the first major campaign announcements for state office ahead of the 2024 election. The decision sets the stage for a potential political battle focused on culture war issues and abortion rights in the...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Democrat Josh Stein is running for North Carolina governor. But who else may be on the ballot? We have names.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The race to replace Democrat Roy Cooper as the governor of North Carolina officially heard the starter’s pistol on Wednesday morning when Attorney General Josh Stein announced he wanted to follow Cooper’s lane to the governor’s mansion. Stein replaced Cooper as AG in 2017 and was re-elected in 2020 by about […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thecharlottepost.com

Whip it: Brown embraces task of maintaining veto threat

Whip it: Brown embraces task of maintaining veto threat. Charlotte lawmaker’s challenge is to preserve House Democrats’ 1-vote margin. N.C. Rep. Terry Brown, a Charlotte Democrat, is the first Millennial elected party whip in the General Assembly. His job – counting votes of the House Democratic caucus before floor votes – takes on added importance since they have a one-vote margin to sustain vetoes by Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat.
CHARLOTTE, NC
jocoreport.com

Senator Sawrey Sworn Into NC Senate

RALEIGH – Senator Benton Sawrey was sworn into the North Carolina Senate, January 11. Lt. Governor Mark Robinson presided over ceremonies, swearing in the Senate for the 2023 biennium. Lt. Governor Robinson is the first African American Lieutenant Governor in the state’s history. Senator Sawrey said, “Lt. Governor’s Robinson...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
politicsnc.com

Dale Folwell is Wasting His Time With His Obsessive Quest for the Governorship

He’s wasting his time. The state political rumor mill has been churning out scuttlebutt about Treasurer Dale Folwell’s well-honed ambitions to be governor of North Carolina. It can’t come as a surprise that this hard-charging hard-liner would seek to bring his brand of extreme conservatism to the grand rambler on Blount Street. Folwell has, after all, been pursuing this dream since long before he became the first Republican Treasurer in generations. But the gratifying truth is that this libertarian zealot will almost certainly never get to impose a vision of minimal government, one perhaps even more purist than the dogma purveyed by Senator Phil Berger, onto a state that can hardly sustain more attacks on its public architecture.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

More than 280 illegal firearms forfeited in NC Eastern District in 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — At least 280 illegal firearms were forfeited and approximately 278 defendants were charged with federal firearms offenses within the Eastern District of North Carolina in 2022, according to an announcement from Michael Easley, U.S. attorney for the district. The Eastern District includes 44 counties from Raleigh to the Atlantic coast. “Getting […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

Pandemic triggers rise in student misbehavior, threats against teachers

It’s been well-documented that government-forced school shutdowns during the pandemic have contributed to learning loss among students. But now there is more evidence of increased social and behavioral problems among K-12 students in public schools arising from the pandemic. The annual School Pulse Panel, a survey published by the...
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
23K+
Followers
388
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy