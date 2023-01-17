Read full article on original website
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Former Ethics Chief Says Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal is an: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Report: Millions Donated to Penn Biden Center by Anonymous Chinese Donors Since Biden's 2021 InaugurationThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Dad Bods And Dad Brains: The New Science Of Fatherhood
Modern science ignored fathers for decades. Thousands of papers have been published that detail how motherhood impacts women psychologically, socially, and biochemically. But, until recently, we weren’t even sure that having children makes men happy, let alone how neuroscience figures into it all. Even now, as more researchers are taking an interest in the male experience of family, undisputed facts remain few and far between. “There’s some conflicting work out there,” explains Margaret Kerr, Ph.D., a psychologist who studies the emotional experiences of parents at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “Some say overall life satisfaction declines, others that it stays the same, and some work says it increases. So…that’s not super helpful.”
msn.com
Kids' Incredible Learning May All Be Down to 1 Chemical in The Brain
Compared to adults, kids learn fast, their developing brains sopping up information at a mind-boggling pace. Somehow their neurons not only incorporate new knowledge more easily, they hold onto it firmly, even in a constant torrent of new experiences. Now, a team of neuroscientists from the University of Regensburg in...
Baby was born with a single eye in the middle on forehead after his mother was exposed to radiation
A baby boy was born with a single eye on his forehead and without a nose in Egypt. A rare baby boy with a single eye on his forehead was born in a private hospital in El Senbellawein in Egypt because of a rare birth issue called cyclopia. Babies with this condition often have only one eye, a missing nose, and other physical issues due to poor development when in their mother’s womb. It’s said that this condition is triggered by exposure to radiation or consumption of unnecessary medication during pregnancy. Such children usually don’t survive for long after birth as their internal organs, like the heart, might not have developed completely.
Woman begs boyfriend to spy on her through the kitchen window as she cooks dinner: 'Is it too much to ask?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by an acquaintance, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I bet a beautiful woman at work. She was tall and willowy with long hair and even longer legs. I estimated her age at around eighteen. She turned out to be thirty-six.
intheknow.com
Newborn baby leaves hospital staff in ‘disbelief’ when they look in his mouth and see teeth
A mom says even hospital staff were stunned when her son was born with teeth. TikTok mom Jordan Bloss shared footage of her newborn son with several bottom teeth. Stanford Medicine Children’s Health says natal teeth — i.e., teeth present at birth — usually aren’t fully developed and have weak roots. They’re also relatively uncommon and found in 1 in 2,000 births.
Inside Grandma Holla's Cause of Death and the TikTok Star's Impact on Her Fans
It's not every day that someone wholesome becomes an internet celebrity on TikTok, but that's what happened for Ms. Holla, or Grandma Holla, until her unexpected death, which was shared on social media by her family on Jan. 14, 2023. But how did Grandma Holla die? Her fans are curious about her cause of death and even a bit confused about what happened.
a-z-animals.com
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They “Bleed from the Walls”
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They "Bleed from the Walls" Imagine relocating homes only to find your new property crawling with thousands of venomous spiders. In 2007, Missourans Brian and Susan Trost got more than they bargained for. Upon moving into their new house, they discovered a massive recluse spider invasion.
Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
Opinion: 5 Signs It's Time to Walk Away
I would never have stopped trying. I know that about myself. If he was in it with me, I would have done whatever it took to nurture that connection. But I was, as I’ve often been, alone in the relationship. At least, I felt alone, which is really the same thing. I wasn’t perfect, but I was trying. The truth about relationships is that it takes more than one person trying to work out.
After being denied food as a form of punishment in childhood, this woman learns the impact of childhood trauma
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. In my community growing up, food was a scarce resource. In a bid to stay alive, raise their children, and fill their tummies, many parents and children alike spent hours doing manual labor. This helped them get money so they can put food on the table. From around the age of 7 years, I remember we would go to the well-to-do neighbors during the weekends and spend all day tilling their land in exchange for a kilo or two of corn. I didn’t mind doing the manual work or nursing the pain in my back for spending the whole day under the scorching sun tilling the land, but there was an issue that really bothered me given our socio-economic status.
Woah! Here Are 6 Reasons Why Your Body Jerks and Twitches at Random Times
They're called hypnagogic jerks. Here's why they might be happening.
A Woman Told Off Her Racist Parents After They Pressured Her to Have ‘Pure’ Kids & Reddit Has Her Back
Choosing whether to have children is a highly personal decision. Ultimately, the choice belongs to you and your partner, not anybody else who tries to weigh in or sway you either way. This is true for any circumstance, but it is even more crucial to keep in mind in situations where bigoted or controlling in-laws are involved. Take it from this Redditor, who told her racist parents where to shove it after they made an awful comment about her hypothetical children with her Latinx partner. Writing on the infamous /AmITheAsshole Subreddit, user @ComfortableFuture222 gave commenters some context: She (22F) is a...
msn.com
A woman tried to film a TikTok gender reveal with her partner. Then she remembered he was colorblind.
At 25 weeks pregnant, London-based TikToker Jenna Cowan filmed a "gender reveal" video with her boyfriend. Unfortunately, according to her caption, she remembered only after the confetti popped that he was colorblind. In the January 6 video, which has been viewed 2.5 million times, Cowan's boyfriend twisted a confetti sprayer,...
psychologytoday.com
Do People With ADHD Have a Creative Advantage?
People with ADHD often have trouble with focus, impulse control, and hyperactivity. These issues can severely impact their relationships as well as their school and work performance. However, ADHD is also associated with flexible and creative thinking, which can be an advantage. Many people come to therapy because they have...
A viral story about helping a stranger refuse to switch plane seats so 2 friends could sit together has ignited yet another TikTok flight etiquette debate
TikTokers remain divided on seat-swapping etiquette on planes as more stories about people who respond differently to being asked to switch go viral.
Opinion: On Being Single and Searching
I’m not sure why every conversation I have about being single is loaded with so many assumptions. There’s an assumption that I’m lonely. There’s the assumption that I should be looking for my soulmate. There’s the assumption that dating apps are the only way to date and that I want to be bombarded with dating and self-improvement advice. There’s the assumption that I need to be assured about my own qualities, my looks, and my dating prospects. It boggles the mind how many conclusions people draw based only on my relationship status.
psychologytoday.com
How Social Isolation Affects the Brain
Our need for social interactions is as fundamental as our need for proper nutrition and adequate sleep. Social isolation causes decreased white matter in brain regions critical for thinking and emotional control. Changes in connectivity between the amygdala and frontal lobes is associated with increased behavioral problems. One of the...
MedicalXpress
Children with persistent speech disorder are more likely to have problems making friends, research finds
Children with persistent speech disorder have greater difficulty than their peers in making friends and maintaining relationships, according to new research. Published Jan. 17 in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry Advances, the study was led by researchers at the University of Bristol and used data from the longitudinal study Children of the 90s (also known as the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children, ALSPAC).
psychologytoday.com
Sleep Better, Live Longer
It's important to address the root cause of sleepless nights. Getting enough sleep can help reduce stress and improve your mood. Lack of sleep may increase your risk for serious health problems like diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease. John (not his real name) came to my office complaining...
One Senior Place: As you get older, your sleep habits change. Here's how to improve sleep
Q: Years ago, I slept like a rock. Could my age be affecting my sleep?. A: It is well documented that adequate, quality sleep is necessary throughout your lifetime. The amount of sleep you need varies with age. Growing children need more sleep than adults. According to the National Institute...
