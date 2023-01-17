Read full article on original website
bookriot.com
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
NPR
Our favorite authors share their favorite books
You have favorite books, and you have favorite authors. But what about your favorite author's favorite book?. All Things Considered hosts Ailsa Chang, Mary Louise Kelly and Juana Summers asked three authors that exact question, and got them to break down their most beloved reads, as well as how they relate to their own work.
crimereads.com
10 New Books Coming Out This Week
Another week, another batch of books for your TBR pile. Happy reading, folks. “Marshall explores the complicated dynamics of childhood friendships and the powerful effect that memory has in shaping narratives…In a novel filled with emotional depth and convincing red herrings, Marshall delivers a propulsive mystery about trust, secrets, and friendships.”
bookriot.com
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
Each week, we take a look at which books are moving the most units to keep up with the publishing buzz. Of course, most bestseller lists aren’t a reflection of current sales; these lists are for the first week of January, which is why you won’t see Spare here (yet).
News Channel Nebraska
Bestselling writer Colleen Hoover apologizes for planned coloring book based on domestic violence novel
Bestselling author Colleen Hoover apologized for a planned coloring book based on her novel about domestic violence, "It Ends with Us," following criticism from readers, and announced that the project will be canceled. Hoover posted a statement on her Instagram story, which disappeared after 24 hours but was widely reported...
crimereads.com
9 Literary Classics for the Contemporary Crime Reader
I spent a year after college teaching English in a quiet little town in Moravia. Without Internet, a television with only two channels (one German, the other Czech), and no friends, I did a lot of reading. My focus during this time was legendary. I flipped the pages through Crime and Punishment as if it were a convenience store bodice-ripper, so taken was I by the tortured young protagonist (23 years old, just like me!) who wondered, in his half-starved, desperate state, if killing someone might be justified—nay, even the ethical thing to do!—if the victim was a bad person.
bookriot.com
25 of The Best Kindle Unlimited Books to Read in 2023
So you got a Kindle Unlimited subscription in 2023 but you’re a bit overwhelmed and don’t know where to even begin reading. I get it, the catalog is HUGE. I recently got the subscription myself, and I have spent countless hours pouring through it to pick my next read. The good news is, now you don’t have to! In this list, I’ll give you some of the best Kindle Unlimited books 2023 has to offer. That way you can pick one and kick-start your reading year with some seriously amazing stories.
Kirkus Reviews
National Jewish Book Award Winners Are Revealed
The Jewish Book Council has announced the winners of the annual National Jewish Book Awards, given annually to “outstanding English language books of Jewish interest.”. Michael W. Twitty won the Jewish book of the year prize for KosherSoul: The Faith and Food Journey of an African American Jew. A critic for Kirkus gave the book a starred review, calling it “a thoughtful, inspiring book that will have readers pondering their own ancestors and their presence in the kitchen.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King tells kids what to do when a school bans a book
Long after this world has ended and society has collapsed, Stephen King will still be there to tweet out his thoughts to the masses — you can count on that. A true hero of the internet, King has never shied away from sharing his opinions online and opening up discourse over a myriad of controversial topics. Now it seems he has his sets set on a new enemy, book banning.
Kirkus Reviews
Meg Medina Named Ambassador for Young People’s Lit
Meg Medina has been named the new National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, the Library of Congress announced in a news release. Medina is the author of several books for children and young adults, including The Girl Who Could Silence the Wind, Yaqui Delgado Wants To Kick Your Ass, and Burn Baby Burn. Her 2018 middle-grade novel, Merci Suárez Changes Gears, won the Newbery Medal and was a finalist for the Kirkus Prize. She brought back the title character in two other books, including her most recent one, Merci Suárez Plays It Cool, which a critic for Kirkus called “a fabulous finale to a memorable trilogy.”
Kirkus Reviews
Spelling Bee Champ To Publish Children’s Books
Spelling bee champion Zaila Avant-garde, 16, will make her literary debut this year with two children’s books, Random House announced in a news release. Avant-garde, who made history in 2021 by becoming the first African American person, and second Black person, to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee. She’s also a noted basketball player and juggler.
‘The 1619 Project’ Is a Broad, Admirable Reframing of Our History From Nikole Hannah-Jones: TV Review
It is easy to see why Nikole Hannah-Jones so frightens her ideological adversaries. “The 1619 Project,” the editorial franchise she created in her capacity as a journalist at The New York Times, is entering its fourth year. What began as a long-form effort in 2019 became a 2021 book and now a 2023 television series, all expanding on Hannah-Jones’ contention that our nation’s true founding occurred with the introduction of enslaved Africans in colonial America. In carrying this thesis forward, finding resonances throughout history and amplifying it across media, Hannah-Jones, who executive produces Hulu’s new “1619 Project” series and appears on-camera...
Tracy Heather Strain's new PBS documentary shows Zora Neale Hurston as anthropologist
Tracy Heather Strain directs "Zora Neale Hurston: Claiming A Space," a new documentary about the writer, who studied African Americans in the South in the early 20th century. It premieres Tuesday on PBS.
