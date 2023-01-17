Read full article on original website
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Charged With Firing Into Occupied Property
A shooting incident in Hickory has resulted in a man being arrested. 32-year-old Aron Marqulle Mutz of Hickory was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon by Hickory Police officers. He’s charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Mutz is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $225,000.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Held In Jail Without Bond
30-year old Jonathan David Williams of Taylorsville was arrested on Friday, January 13 by the Office of Probation and Parole. He was charged with felony parole violation and placed in the Alexander County Detention Center. An additional charge of failing to notify law enforcement of an address change as a registered sex offender has been added. Williams remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with no bond on the parole violation and a secured bond of $75,000 for the failure to register offense. A January 23rd court date is scheduled.
860wacb.com
120 Days In Jail Ordered For Taylorsville Man
Tony Shawnta Robbins, age 45 of Taylorsville, was sent to jail on Tuesday. A District Court judge ordered Robbins to serve 120 days in the Alexander County Detention Center for communicating threats. https://860wacb.com/taylorsville-police-use-taser-before-making-arrest/. https://860wacb.com/man-arrested-sunday-by-taylorsville-police/
860wacb.com
Felony Charges Filed Against Taylorsville Man
Alex Lee Hampton, age 30 of Taylorsville, is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after his arrest on Monday by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Hampton was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Following his arrest, Hampton was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $45,000. A January 30th court date is listed.
qcnews.com
FBI offers $25K reward after Molotov cocktail thrown at Lincolnton pregnancy center
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for information about a suspect accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a pregnancy center in Lincolnton last June. Authorities said Lincolnton Police responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 a.m. on June...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Enters Not Guilty Plea To Hickory Murder
During a court appearance on Wednesday in Catawba County, Tangela Parker of Taylorsville entered a plea of not guilty in the murder of a coworker. Parker is charged with the shooting death of 51-year old Michelle Marlow. Parker was formally arraigned for first-degree murder. Marlow was shot and killed at...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Teen Charged By Police With Larceny And Resisting Arrest
19-year old Malaku Taye Shalla Borlase of Taylorsville was arrested by Taylorsville Police Officers on Sunday, January 15th. He was charged with breaking and entering and resisting a public officer. Borlase has been released under a bond of $1,000 and has a court appearance scheduled for February 20th in Alexander County District Court.
cryptonewsbtc.org
Search warrant sheds light on child’s death
The larger Yadkin Valley area stays in shock over the loss of life of four-year-old Skyler Wilson final week from what native authorities have labeled youngster abuse by the hands of his foster mother and father, Mount Ethereal couple Joseph and Jodi Wilson. Court docket paperwork have allowed the timeline...
860wacb.com
Man Arrested After Chase In Caldwell And Burke Counties
Wednesday morning, Morganton Public Safety Officers were asked to assist the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit that was entering Morganton. Caldwell Officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle. Morgantron units moved into position to assist near Lenoir Road and Shadowline Drive. Stop Sticks were deployed to deflate...
WBTV
Police in Salisbury looking for suspect after teen shot
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager in Salisbury is recovering after being shot on Thursday night, according to police. The shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. at the Pine Hill Apartments on W. 15th Street. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening. Investigators said no one is in custody. They...
860wacb.com
Stony Point Woman Arrested Again Then Released Again
28-year old Chelsy Lynn Combs of Stony Point was taken into custody by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies on Sunday, January 15th. She was served arrest warrants for two counts of failure to appear on charges of felony probation violations. She was released under a secured bond of $10,000. Combs...
860wacb.com
Felony Drug Arrest Made By Taylorsville Police Department
James Arthur Blankenship, age 37 of Taylorsville, was placed in custody on Saturday, January 14th by the Taylorsville Police Department. He was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Blankenship was confined in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $20,000. As of this morning, he remained in custody.
WBTV
Man stabbed ex-girlfriend to death at Kings Mountain store, police say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are looking for the man they say stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death at a Kings Mountain convenience store Tuesday night. According to Kings Mountain Police, officers were called to the Silver Express on East King Street for a stabbing at 7:43 p.m. The...
Man wanted after stabbing ex-girlfriend to death at North Carolina convenience store, police say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives in Kings Mountain are searching for a man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in a convenience store Tuesday night, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. Authorities said officers responded to the Silver Express at 501 E King Street where they found a woman who […]
Meth, fentanyl seized from man during traffic stop in Catawba County, deputies say
NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies seized methamphetamines and fentanyl after pulling over a vehicle for not having its headlines on in Catawba County early Wednesday morning, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies conducted the traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. along Fairgrove Church Road. During the stop, a K-9 performed […]
Juvenile shot by citizen during stolen vehicle attempt, North Carolina police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile was shot by a citizen during an attempt to steal a vehicle in southwest Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 a.m. Wednesday near 100 Southwold Drive in southwest Charlotte. A juvenile victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot […]
Deputy bit by armed suspect’s dog while serving protection order
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect being served a domestic violence protection order had to be stunned when deputies attempted to give him the paperwork last Friday in Cleveland County. According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were attempting to serve the order to Aaron Lee Thomas on...
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in north Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A suspect was arrested in Troutman in connection with a deadly shooting that happened last Friday in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The shooting happened on Hackberry Creek Trail, off West W.T. Harris Boulevard, at about 8:25 p.m. on Friday. One man was found...
qcnews.com
Charlotte teens charged with 15 crimes each after shooting outside Huntersville amusement park, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two 18-year-olds are facing 15 charges each after gunshots rang out during a dispute at Frankie’s Fun Park in Huntersville, according to the Huntersville Police Department. Police said officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around 10 p.m. on Jan. 6 at...
860wacb.com
Claremont Man Charged With Statutory Rape
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year old Michael Elijah Bolick Jr on Tuesday and charged him with multiple offenses including statutory rape. Bokick of Claremont, is charged with multiple counts of felony statutory rape of a child 15 or younger, felony indecent liberties with a child and felony sex act by a parent or custodian. He is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $100,000.
