Trump lashes out at "thug" special prosecutor on Truth Social: "This is a Gestapo type operation"

Former President Donald Trump on Monday closed out Martin Luther King Day by uncorking another furious attack on special counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating both his alleged mishandling of classified documents and attempts to illegally stay in power after losing the 2020 election.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, the former president raged at being under yet another criminal investigation.

"The FBI (Fake Bureau of Investigation) & the Department of Injustice, together with the Trump Hating Thug, Jack Smith, are interviewing, harassing, and subpoenaing people that work for me relative to the BOXES HOAX, & the 'Peacefully & Patriotically' speech I made at the January 6th protest of the Rigged and Stollen (sic) Presidential Election, where so many have been treated horribly and Unconstitutionally," he wrote. "This is a Gestapo type operation! Are they doing this to the Biden people? I don't think so!"

In fact, Attorney General Merrick Garland did appoint a special prosecutor to look into President Joe Biden's alleged mishandling of classified documents, and the Biden White House is getting multiple subpoenas from the new Republican majority in the House of Representatives.

Unlike Trump, however, Biden has not lobbed personal attacks against investigators and has pledged to fully cooperate with the probe.