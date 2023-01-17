Wednesday will be dry, more rain moves in early Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Enjoy a brief break in the wet weather pattern Wednesday and take a walk around the block or a hike in the park. Keep the umbrella handy though, because the next rain maker moves in early Thursday and brings rain for the morning commute. Right now, Severe Weather Team 11 is pinpointing the steadiest rain before sunrise Thursday through mid morning, so plan for a wet walk to the bus stop and a slow commute.

After a break in the rain through early afternoon, a few isolated storms are possible before colder air moves in.

Friday brings a return to wintry weather with scattered snow showers and wind chills in the 20s.

Download our Severe Weather Team 11 app to stay alert and informed of changing weather conditions no matter where you are.

©2023 Cox Media Group