Ski resorts in Connecticut close early as they get rained out
The rain and warmer weather are dampening activity at skiing resorts in Connecticut, as many of them have closed for the day Thursday or are shutting down trails for the weekend ahead. Ski Sundown in New Hartford closed Thursday due to the rain. They plan to reopen at 9 a.m....
New Storm Takes Aim On Region: Here's Latest Projected Timing
A new storm is on track to sweep through the region this week. The system is now due to arrive earlier than had been projected on Thursday, Jan. 19 before exiting before daybreak on Friday, Jan. 20. Clouds will gradually increase Tuesday, Jan. 17 and winds will become calm on...
No snow in sight. Is this normal for Connecticut?
If you’re waiting for a snowstorm, expect to keep waiting. Storm Team 8 says temperatures will increase each day through the midweek, and the weather pattern isn’t showing a significant snowstorm for the foreseeable future.
Dry winter hurting Connecticut snowplow, shoveling companies
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — This year’s winter has been unseasonably warm, bringing rain — but hardly any snow — to Connecticut. According to Storm Team 8, there are no snowstorms on the radar for the next couple weeks. While many residents are rejoicing, no snow means no work for some businesses. “We are at […]
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut can be hard, but don't let the cold weather get you down. There are tons of fun activities to be had this season. Unlike skiing and snowboarding, snow tubing is an adventure that can be enjoyed by any age and skill level.
Eyewitness News
Crash in Simsbury closes road, causes power outages
SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – A crash in Simsbury has led to a road closure and power outages Wednesday afternoon. Simsbury police said the crash happened on Nod Road. Nod Road is closed from Route 185 to 140 Nod Road, just north of the Avon town line, police said. Simsbury...
connecticuthistory.org
Civic Center Roof Collapses – Today in History: January 18
On January 18, 1978, at about 4:20 in the morning, the Hartford Civic Center roof collapsed. Ten days of bad weather coupled with a snowstorm the prior evening were responsible for the weighty accumulation of snow and ice that led to the rooftop’s failure. Planned in 1970 as part...
40 firefighters fight Seymour house blaze
SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire erupted in a home in Seymour Thursday morning. The flames broke out at about 8 a.m. at 44 Knorr Avenue. Emergency crews, including 40 firefighters, responded to the scene. Fire officials said the people inside the home were able to escape unharmed. Follow News 8 for updates on this […]
CBS News
Evacuation warning remains in Wilton
People in Wilton who were evacuation due to flooding threat are allowed to return home. But with rain in the forecast, conditions could change. An evacuation warning remains in effect for the region.
Massive delays after Metro-North train clips car in North White Plains
The Metro-North warns that there could be scattered residual delays of up to 80 minutes.
Eyewitness News
Crash causes delays on I-91 south in Meriden
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A crash is causing delays on I-91 south in Middletown Wednesday evening. The state Department of Transportation (DOT) said the the right lane is closed between Exits 18 and 17. Multiple cars are involved, DOT said. State police said minor injuries are reported. Follow traffic...
Eyewitness News
There’s a ray of hope amidst the increase of home heating oil costs
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As temperatures continue to drop, the cost of heating your home is on the rise. Today, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro held a roundtable discussion in Derby to discuss federal initiatives to lower the costs of home heating oil. The CT Gov online portal listed the average that...
Eyewitness News
A woman falls 25 feet from a bridge into a river
TORRINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - The Torrington Fire Department responded a to a rescue operation for a woman that fell from a bridge into a body of water. This incident occurred on a bridge located on Norfolk Road and Hinsdale Road near the reservoir on Monday. The woman was said to...
New Details: Plane Missing Near Westchester Airport (Developing)
This story has been updated. A small plane has gone missing near the New York/Connecticut border Thursday evening, Jan. 19. Air traffic controllers lost radar and radio contact with the single-engine Beechcraft A36 at around 6:15 p.m., less than two miles from the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, according to the FAA.
New England Has Two of the Top 20 Wealthiest Towns in the Entire U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. New England is an expensive area of the country to live. However, it's all relative. Along with higher prices come higher wages and income. Remember the...
Eyewitness News
Bottle redemption centers seeing increase in traffic as state’s bottle bill changes
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The new year is well underway and that means changes have been made to the state’s bottle bill. Bottle redemption centers are also seeing an increase in traffic. MT Bottle Return just opened its Middletown location and it has been busy already. “We had a...
Historic seaside destination in New England lands on list of ‘52 places to go in 2023′
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A small seaside city in New England could soon see an influx in visitors after it was included on the New York Time’s list of “52 places to go in 2023.”. In its report, the newspaper wrote, “Travel’s rebound has revealed the depth...
News 12
Coast Guard searches for single-engine plane last seen off Norwalk coast
The Coast Guard is searching for a single-engine Beechcraft A36 that was last seen off Sheffield Island in Norwalk. An FAA spokesperson says the pilot of a single-engine Beechcraft A36 reported possible engine issues before FAA air traffic controllers lost radar and radio contact with the aircraft less than two miles from Westchester County Airport around 6:15 p.m.
'We Will Miss You All': Fairfield Restaurant Permanently Closes
A restaurant known for its chicken dishes and signature sauces has closed its only Connecticut location. The owners of Lovebird, a Pennsylvania-based group of restaurants, announced the closure of the Fairfield location on Tuesday, Jan. 17. "Thank you to the wonderful Fairfield community and to our loyal customers," the announcement...
Man shot to death at Waterbury multi-family residence
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot to death Thursday evening at a multi-family residence in Waterbury, according to authorities. Police were sent at about 7:20 p.m. to 137 Robbins St. after hearing that a person had been shot, according to authorities. The man was found in a common area. He was pronounced dead […]
