CNET
Movie Theaters Aren't Dead, but They'll Never Be the Same Again
Almost immediately after COVID-19 hit, the biggest champions of cinema began to worry about its survival. After AMC, the largest US chain by screens, closed all its cinemas in March 2020, director Christopher Nolan issued a public plea to save movie theaters just days later. "When this crisis passes, the need for collective human engagement, the need to live and love and laugh and cry together, will be more powerful than ever," Nolan, who directed Inception and the Dark Knight trilogy, wrote in the Washington Post.
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
Marconews.com
10 upcoming movies to watch in 2023, from Harrison Ford's final 'Indiana Jones' to 'John Wick'
Tom Cruise in a fighter jet brought audiences back to the movies in a big way. So just imagine what might happen when Harrison Ford puts on that familiar fedora. Indiana Jones makes his return to the big screen in 2023 and is bringing a bunch of fellow icons with him. Are you a "Barbie" girl? Just wait for Margot Robbie as a living doll. For Disney fans, a new live-action musical "The Little Mermaid" will probably be part of your world, and now's the time to start preparing for fresh installments in the "Hunger Games," "Fast and Furious" and "Mission: Impossible" franchises.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 5 worst ‘Scooby-Doo’ movies and TV shows that make ‘Velma’ look top-tier
After a long and controversy-filled build-up, Velma has finally premiered on HBO Max — and, sure enough, it’s proving to anger the internet just as much as you’d think. Although the vast majority are totally OK with showrunner and star Mindy Kaling casting herself as the titular character, making this the first time the teen sleuth has been portrayed as of South Asian descent, the adult-oriented Scooby-Doo reimagining is offending people in a myriad of other ways.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Steven Tyler, Cher, Paul McCartney, John Fogerty, Steve Perry and Stevie Nicks are guesting on Dolly Parton's Rock Star album
The line-up of guest vocalists set to appear on Dolly Parton's forthcoming rock album is impressive, to say the least
New on Netflix January 2023: The 11 best new movies, shows you can stream this month
The New Year brings new beginnings -- and a few new movies and shows to stream on Netflix. We found the 11 best options to watch while you need a break from your resolutions. Happy New Year!. The Pale Blue Eye. Christian Bale stars as a world-weary detective hired to...
wegotthiscovered.com
The 13 best horror movies releasing in 2023
Surely by now, it’s been well documented that 2022 was a monumental year for the ever-popular horror genre. Genre classics as far as the eye can see were generated this past year, with psychological thrillers like The Black Phone and Nope captivating the entirety of the catalog while slasher sensations like Scream (2022) and X effortlessly kept audiences on their toes. And if thrill-seeking aficionados had high hopes that 2022 would deliver, then fans will be over the moon to learn that 2023 has the potential to be even better.
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
Digital Trends
Netflix unveils 2023 movie slate
Netflix has unveiled its 2023 film slate in a new promotional video. The teaser features clips from over 15 movies, including Murder Mystery 2, Extraction 2, Damsel, and Rebel Moon. The first half of the year is highlighted by the debut of two sequels, Murder Mystery 2 and Extraction 2....
epicstream.com
Ant-Man Star Shockingly Gets Recast as New Character in Quantumania
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is making big changes to one of the franchise's beloved characters. In a shocking twist, it turns out that David Dastmalchian, who appeared in the first two Ant-Man films as one of Scott Lang's ex-con buddies Kurt is getting recast in the threequel. click to...
Most anticipated movies coming to theaters in 2023
(WSYR-TV) – Although 2022 has fallen short for movies, with movie theaters grossing $5.99 billion, falling short of last year’s income of $9 billion, it looks like movie theaters are set to thrive in 2023. With many sequels and highly anticipated releases set to debut in 2023, movie experts expect a box office bounce back. […]
Digital Trends
The 5 best TV shows and movies you should watch if you liked HBO’s The Last of Us
HBO’s long-awaited adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us has finally made its television debut. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the story follows a man who guides a teenage girl across the United States in the hopes of finding a cure for a fungal virus that has turned most of the world’s populace into flesh-eating zombies.
Box office preview: ‘Missing’ and ‘Alice, Darling’ offer mid-January thrills against ‘Avatar 2’ and ‘M3GYN’
After a couple decent weekends at the box office, we’re getting two weekends with a mixed bag of releases, this one offering two new semi-thrillers in wide release and a few others, but nothing too exciting. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview. In 2018, Aneesh Chaganty’s “Searching” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and it was released by Sony/Screen Gems later that year to make $26 million. Now, Screen Gems is releasing “Missing,” the thematic sequel starring Nia Long and Stormy Reid. It was not directed by Chaganty, who is a producer on this one, but rather, two of...
Digital Trends
5 upcoming action movies you have to see in 2023
While 2022 was a great year for movies, 2023 promises to top it with a schedule full of great films from all types of genres, including science fiction (Dune Part Two), comic book (The Flash), drama (The Color Purple), and comedy like Barbie. Contents. John Wick: Chapter 4 (March 24)
wegotthiscovered.com
The best Riley Keough movies and TV shows, ranked
Riley Keough is one of the most underrated actresses of her generation. With a selective eye for the roles she takes on, and a resolute resistance to being pigeonholed, Keough has built a career out of wildly interesting characters that range from white trash to subdued wives, action heroes, scream queens, hustlers, and masters of their own destiny. Some are all of those things at once.
wegotthiscovered.com
All upcoming Blumhouse movies releasing in 2023 and beyond
The New Year has just arrived, and Blumhouse Productions has done it again. The studio broke through the January doldrums to release M3GAN, and it’s already a smash hit with moviegoers and promises to only grow as word spreads about its warped, bloody take on artificial intelligence. At this...
Study shows older people in no rush to return to movie theaters
BOSTON - The James Cameron film "Avatar: The Way of Water" has now made more than half a billion dollars in North America. But chances are, you won't see many older adults at the theater checking it out.When pandemic restrictions eased, many couldn't wait to get back to the movie theater. But a new study found older adults are in no rush to return. And that trend is about more than just fear of COVID.Before the pandemic, people over 40 bought 41% of all movie tickets in the US and Canada. Not anymore.While high-tech blockbusters like the Avatar sequel are...
