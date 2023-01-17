ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap: Jan. 17, 2023

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Peoria Richwoods beat their old Mid-State 9 rival Pekin Tuesday night 51-43 at Dawdy Hawkins Gymnasium. Marquel Newsome led the Knights with 16 points. Other boys basketball winners included Manual, Peoria High, Washington, Morton, Farmington, Prairie Central, Central Catholic, Delavan, U-High and Eureka in overtime. Morton and Normal Community won girls […]
PEORIA, IL

