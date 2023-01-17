Read full article on original website
Related
Boys Basketball Scores and Stats from Tuesday, January 17th
Kyle Sternberg led AHSTW with 23 points, 14 rebounds, and 4 assists. The Vikings beat IKM-Manning 62-49. Abe McIntosh added 14 points. Brayden Lund finished with 11 points and 8 rebounds. Audubon. Edward Miller posted 15 points in Audubon’s 82-47 loss at Treynor. Miller added four rebounds and five assists....
Prep Sports Recap: Jan. 17, 2023
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Peoria Richwoods beat their old Mid-State 9 rival Pekin Tuesday night 51-43 at Dawdy Hawkins Gymnasium. Marquel Newsome led the Knights with 16 points. Other boys basketball winners included Manual, Peoria High, Washington, Morton, Farmington, Prairie Central, Central Catholic, Delavan, U-High and Eureka in overtime. Morton and Normal Community won girls […]
Here’s a quick round up of 11 boys, girls games from Tuesday night in the metro-east
O’Fallon’s Shannon Dowell scored 41 points at the Highland Invitational.
9 metro-east high school boys, girls basketball teams ranked among best in Illinois
The Associated Press poll is voted on by high school sports writers across Illinois.
Here’s brief roundup of metro-east boys and girls basketball games from the weekend
Several teams are competing in mid-winter tournaments this week.
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Indiana High School Athlete of the Week (Jan. 9-14)
Here are the candidates for SBLive's Indiana High School Athlete of the Week for Jan. 9-14 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced the ...
Comments / 0