FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
The floral spectacle "Cathedral in Bloom" returns to Albany.Raj guleriaAlbany, NY
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Preparing School Project Reports
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The School Department is preparing five components for its application to the Massachusetts School Building Authority for the Brayton/Greylock project. The consultants on the project updated the School Building Committee on those factors on Tuesday and Matthew Sturz of owner's project manager Colliers International reviewed the timeline and budget to date.
iBerkshires.com
Central Berkshire Regional Paraprofessionals Push for Better Pay
DALTON, Mass. — Paraprofessionals in the Central Berkshire Regional School District are asking for better wages. The school budget has given deserved pay increases to other staff members and although those increases represent their values paraprofessionals are not getting what they deserve, Central Berkshire Education Association Vice President Liz Jackson told the School Committee on Thursday.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Receives Half-Million Dollars in CPA Fund Requests
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee will meet later this month to consider six requests that, combined, seek more funds than the town will have available under the Community Preservation program in fiscal year 2024. Those six applications add up to $515,000 in funding requests. According to town...
iBerkshires.com
Woodlands Partnership Needs Leadership Volunteers
ADAMS, Mass. — The Woodlands Partnership of Northwest Massachusetts is looking for new leadership from its member municipalities to fill officer positions, including chair and vice chair. The board discussed leadership succession at its executive committee meeting last week. Current Chair Henry Art has said he would like to...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Senior Center Supportive Day Program Offers Opportunities
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Council on Aging is hoping to spark interest in the Senior Center’s supportive day program with billboards that better advertise its benefits. The program, also referred to as "The Happy Club," has been a life-saver to many families giving seniors a chance to enhance their social, physical, and cognitive skills while also providing caregivers respite care at a cost-effective price.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Rural Lands to Purchase Oblong Road Parcel
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Williamstown Rural Lands Foundation has finalized a purchase and sales agreement for a 10-acre parcel on Oblong Road. "We put some money down [Tuesday], and we will put a bigger deposit down on Friday," WRLF President Greg Islan said on Wednesday afternoon. "Basically, it's a done deal. Both sides have signed the purchase and sales agreement."
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire County Historical Society Virtual Lecture
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire County Historical Society (BCHS) is presenting John Dickson's virtual lecture "Why Here? The Rise of Berkshire County Industry" on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The virtual lecture will take place at 5:30 pm. To receive the zoom link, contact BCHS at melville@berkshirehistory.org or call 413-442-1793. According...
LIST: Massachusetts schools closing early Thursday ahead of storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing early Thursday ahead of the wintry mix.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Cable Panel Maps Out Work Before Spectrum Talks
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — At its second meeting, the reconstituted Cable Advisory Committee looked ahead to its hiring of outside counsel and ascertainment process for negotiating a new contract with Spectrum. An attorney is being considered to guide the process with a price tag ranging from $7,000 to $14,000 and...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Athenaeum to host 'Digital Literacy for All' Series
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield's public library, will be hosting the "Digital Literacy for All" course series starting Jan. 23 and continuing through March. All sessions will be held in the Athenaeum Room on the library's second floor. The courses are free, and registration is not required....
iBerkshires.com
Police Investigating Unsuspicious Death in Adams
ADAMS, Mass. — According to the District Attorney's office, police are investigating an unsuspicious medical death on Myrtle Street. Although no further details are available at this time, The District Attorney's office affirmed that the death is neither suspicious nor represents a danger to the public. Adams Police cruisers...
iBerkshires.com
EforAll Celebrates Accelerator Program Grads
Around 100 people gathered at the Berkshire Innovation Center on Thursday to recognize the 19 individuals representing 13 businesses that completed the intensive program. PITTSFIELD, Mass. Entrepreneurship for All celebrated the 2022 Fall Accelerator Program graduates with its first in-person gala and $13,000 in awards. Around 100 people gathered at...
iBerkshires.com
1Berkshire Accepting Applications for New "Insert Here" Vacant Window Art Installation Pilot
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 1Berkshire, thanks to a one-time grant award, announced the launch of applications for a new pilot program to support the installation of printed vinyl artwork in vacant downtown buildings in Berkshire communities. This program aims to provide up to three municipalities/organizations with sub-award grants of up...
spectrumnews1.com
Lawmakers and car dealers wait on RMV to implement temporary license plate law
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - An act relative to temporary registration plates was signed into law on January 5. It essentially makes the process of getting a new car off the lot faster instead of waiting on registration. Now it’s up to the RMV to implement the law, which was signed by...
iBerkshires.com
Next Generation to Lead Guido's Fresh Marketplace
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The future of Guido's Fresh Marketplace has been assured with a new generation preparing to take on the family business. Chris and Matt Masiero started with a roadside produce stand in 1979 on Route 7 in Pittsfield with a $2,500 loan from their father — after whom the store is named — and shuttled fresh produce from Chelsea Market in Boston.
Missing Maura Murray billboards to raise awareness in Massachusetts
The Murray family believes “someone knows something” about what happened to Maura Murray, who went missing in 2004. And in February, 19 years after she went missing, billboards will help raise awareness in Massachusetts. “We firmly believe someone knows something and hope the exposure with the billboards will...
iBerkshires.com
Infectious Disease Specialist Joins Berkshire Internists of BMC
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced the appointment of Yagya Tiwari, MD, a board certified and fellowship trained Infectious Disease specialist, to the medical staff of Berkshire Medical Center (BMC) and the provider staff of Berkshire Internists of BMC. Dr. Tiwari is accepting new patients in need...
iBerkshires.com
Gastroenterologist Joins BHS Provider Practice
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced the appointment of Mark J. Sterling, MD, a board certified and fellowship trained Gastroenterologist, to the medical staff of Berkshire Medical Center (BMC) and the provider staff of Gastroenterology Professional Services of BMC. Dr. Sterling is accepting new patients in need...
Need for youth psych beds prompts unusual budget request for Southwestern Vermont Medical Center
The Scott administration requested fast-tracked funding for a new inpatient adolescent psychiatry unit at the Bennington hospital, a project still in the planning stage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Need for youth psych beds prompts unusual budget request for Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
iBerkshires.com
Fenn Street Homeless Shelter Expected to Open in Spring
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After several years of anticipation, the First United Methodist Church's homeless shelter is set to open in the spring. Director of Community Development Justine Dodds last Wednesday reported that demolition has been completed and construction is underway. From the road, not much can be seen as the changes are occurring inside.
