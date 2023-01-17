ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News4Jax.com

Farm Share to hand out food during distribution event in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. – Farm Share, Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Jenkins Middle School. Fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods will be handed out. Distributions are drive-thru only...
PALATKA, FL
News4Jax.com

Brush fire contained in Columbia County, Sheriff’s Office says

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies were assisting with the evacuation of homes Thursday evening along Southwest Packard Street in Columbia County due to a brush fire, the Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office around 4:20 p.m. told News4JAX that the fire was “fairly contained” and that fire units...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville police arrest couple wanted in Alabama ‘Jane Doe’ murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office task force arrested a husband and wife linked to the mysterious death of a young girl in central Alabama. The case of “Opelika Jane Doe” has garnered national attention, leaving investigators without answers for 11 years. The FBI and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, or NCMEC, worked with local authorities to get leads on the case.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Investigation finds Baker County Detention Center staffer developed relationship with inmate, provided contraband: Sheriff’s Office

An employee of the Baker County Sheriff’s Office was arrested after an investigation found that she had a relationship with an inmate and was providing the inmate contraband and privileged information, authorities announced Tuesday. During the investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office, it was revealed that Evelyn Rhodes, a...
News4Jax.com

What is contributing to record-breaking layoffs in January?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – January is breaking layoff records and economic analysts say there is little doubt a significant amount of future layoffs are on the way. That adds to the layoffs that battered America at the end of 2022. Historically, January can be the worst month for job cuts.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

3 people, 2 dogs safe after fire breaks out at Northside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded Thursday evening to a fire at a home on Andress Street. According to JFRD, three people and two dogs are safe. Crews are unsure how the fire started but believe the cause is suspicious, so the state fire marshal was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

11 homicides, 17 days: MAD DADS president saddened, ‘but I’m not surprised’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Less than three weeks into 2023, Duval County has recorded 11 reported homicides, by News4JAX count. Donald Foy, the president of MAD DADS — a nonprofit group focused on fighting crime — says it’s a concerning statistic. Within three days, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported at least five deaths due to gun violence and two others who were hurt.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Report: City says USS Orleck has 3 months to move from riverfront

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The USS Orleck has three months to relocate from its current spot at the Hyatt Regency, according to News4JAX news partner the Jacksonville Daily Record. The floating naval museum has been docked at the Jacksonville Riverfront since March of last year, but the location was never...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Palatka police make arrest in deadly 2022 stabbing

PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka Police Department on Wednesday announced an arrest in a deadly stabbing that was reported in May 2022. According to the incident report narrative, officers were dispatched to South 14th Street in reference to a stabbing. That’s where police found the body of a 22-year-old man, who they said had been stabbed multiple times.
PALATKA, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead, another injured following double shooting on Emerson Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead and a woman was injured following a targeted shooting Thursday morning on Emerson Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO Lt. Mike Silcox, police were called to a local business on Emerson Street near St. Augustine Road just...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Operation Save Our Sons MLK Breakfast

Operation Save Our Sons primary goal is to educate. In educating future leaders, they intend to increase promotion and graduation rates in each city they are invested in. Which includes Jacksonville. Their mission is to create a national movement where African Americans, teen males are equipped to live successfully and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

