FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mobility fee for new developments proposed for Green Cove SpringsLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this todayAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Lake Asbury McDonald’s holds grand opening on SaturdayTony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Middleburg man arrested after barricading himself from deputiesZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Beaten, Abused, Left To Die Behind A Dumpster And Her Killer Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
‘She was standing right there’: Springfield cat reportedly taken in November found by owner
Two months ago, a resident in the Springfield neighborhood recorded a man snatching a cat off his neighbor’s front porch, wrestling her to the ground and stuffing it into a tarp before walking away. Just recently, 5-year-old Ashi was reunited with her owner. The cat was feared dead as...
Farm Share to hand out food during distribution event in Palatka
PALATKA, Fla. – Farm Share, Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Jenkins Middle School. Fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods will be handed out. Distributions are drive-thru only...
Brush fire contained in Columbia County, Sheriff’s Office says
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies were assisting with the evacuation of homes Thursday evening along Southwest Packard Street in Columbia County due to a brush fire, the Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office around 4:20 p.m. told News4JAX that the fire was “fairly contained” and that fire units...
Law enforcement stresses importance of recognizing signs of human trafficking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Human trafficking can happen anywhere and to anyone — that was the message Tuesday morning from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the State Attorney’s Office for the Fourth Judicial Circuit and the FBI during a news conference in recognition of National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
Neptune Beach city manager fired citing ‘flagrant neglect of duty’ & ‘willful misconduct’
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – Neptune Beach City Manager Stefen Wynn was fired during Tuesday night’s special City Council meeting. Wynn was sworn in as city manager on Jan. 6, 2020. Mayor Elaine Brown asked the city’s attorney to review Wynn’s work and determine if he violated the terms...
Jacksonville police arrest couple wanted in Alabama ‘Jane Doe’ murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office task force arrested a husband and wife linked to the mysterious death of a young girl in central Alabama. The case of “Opelika Jane Doe” has garnered national attention, leaving investigators without answers for 11 years. The FBI and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, or NCMEC, worked with local authorities to get leads on the case.
Investigation finds Baker County Detention Center staffer developed relationship with inmate, provided contraband: Sheriff’s Office
An employee of the Baker County Sheriff’s Office was arrested after an investigation found that she had a relationship with an inmate and was providing the inmate contraband and privileged information, authorities announced Tuesday. During the investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office, it was revealed that Evelyn Rhodes, a...
What is contributing to record-breaking layoffs in January?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – January is breaking layoff records and economic analysts say there is little doubt a significant amount of future layoffs are on the way. That adds to the layoffs that battered America at the end of 2022. Historically, January can be the worst month for job cuts.
Narcotics detectives shoot, kill man during operation on Northside, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Narcotics detectives, who on Thursday evening were conducting surveillance of a known drug dealer, shot and killed a man who they said attempted to flee from the scene and refused to drop a knife, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Chief Mark Romano, chief of...
3 people, 2 dogs safe after fire breaks out at Northside home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded Thursday evening to a fire at a home on Andress Street. According to JFRD, three people and two dogs are safe. Crews are unsure how the fire started but believe the cause is suspicious, so the state fire marshal was...
11 homicides, 17 days: MAD DADS president saddened, ‘but I’m not surprised’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Less than three weeks into 2023, Duval County has recorded 11 reported homicides, by News4JAX count. Donald Foy, the president of MAD DADS — a nonprofit group focused on fighting crime — says it’s a concerning statistic. Within three days, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported at least five deaths due to gun violence and two others who were hurt.
Ben Frazier of Northside Coalition suggests ‘5 point plan’ to reduce Jacksonville gun violence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As of Jan. 17, 11 homicides had been reported in Jacksonville for the year 2023 — and the president of the Northside Coalition, is urging city leaders to consider new ways to curb violent crime. Ben Frazier has released what he’s calling a “five point...
CSX condemns hateful image that appeared on side of its headquarters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – CSX is condemning hateful displays that purportedly appeared on the side of the company’s building downtown during the Jacksonville Jaguars game last weekend. A swastika and cross were seen projected on the side of the building in a photo that was shared widely on Reddit.
Man convicted in Brunswick shooting that left neighbor with life-changing injuries
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A 29-year-old Brunswick man was found guilty last week in Glynn County of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in a July 2021 shooting in Brunswick. Bruce Christopher Stephens shot 23-year-old...
Report: City says USS Orleck has 3 months to move from riverfront
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The USS Orleck has three months to relocate from its current spot at the Hyatt Regency, according to News4JAX news partner the Jacksonville Daily Record. The floating naval museum has been docked at the Jacksonville Riverfront since March of last year, but the location was never...
Palatka police make arrest in deadly 2022 stabbing
PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka Police Department on Wednesday announced an arrest in a deadly stabbing that was reported in May 2022. According to the incident report narrative, officers were dispatched to South 14th Street in reference to a stabbing. That’s where police found the body of a 22-year-old man, who they said had been stabbed multiple times.
1 dead, another injured following double shooting on Emerson Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead and a woman was injured following a targeted shooting Thursday morning on Emerson Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO Lt. Mike Silcox, police were called to a local business on Emerson Street near St. Augustine Road just...
The areas of Jacksonville most affected by voting district changes this election
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In 63 days, voters in Jacksonville will head to the polls to elect new city leaders including the mayor and city council members. But for more than a quarter of Jacksonville voters, some changes are in store, such as where you can vote and who you can vote for.
JSO report details what led to arrest of man charged in North Jacksonville triple murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An arrest report obtained Wednesday by News4JAX reveals new information in the arrest of Ja-Darrius Jones, the man who faces charges of second-degree murder in the deaths of three people whose bodies were found by Jacksonville police inside a home on the Northside. During a previous...
Operation Save Our Sons MLK Breakfast
Operation Save Our Sons primary goal is to educate. In educating future leaders, they intend to increase promotion and graduation rates in each city they are invested in. Which includes Jacksonville. Their mission is to create a national movement where African Americans, teen males are equipped to live successfully and...
