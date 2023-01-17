Read full article on original website
Skate time in Massena
Massena residents Timothy R. Cameron and his son, Timothy C. Cameron, skate together during a recent public skating session at the Massena Arena. NCNow photo.
Learning to skate in Massena
Massena resident Sarah Huto helps her daughter, Locklyn, learn to skate during a public skating session at the Massena Arena on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The arena was busy with skaters enjoying the free public skating session on the holiday, sponsored by Massena Sons of Amvets. Photo courtesy of Sarah Huto.
Gibson Brothers coming to Norwood
The celebrated Gibson Brothers, Eric and Leigh, will perform with their band at Norwood Norfolk school on Feb. 4. The brothers from Ellenburg Depot are considered among the best bluegrass performers and songwriters in the world. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.gibsonbrothers.com/tour-1. Read more here. Photo submitted.
Steel columns go up at Canton-Potsdam Hospital
Above, structural steel columns are being put in place by a crane at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. For more, read story here. SLH photo.
Trial for man accused of killing SUNY Potsdam student pushed back
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County murder trial won’t get underway this month. Michael Snow of Massena faces a second-degree murder charge after the shooting death of Elizabeth Howell in February of last year near SUNY Potsdam. According to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua,...
Wins trip to Dominican Republic
Terry Jensen, on the right, (right) of Massena, was the randomly selected winner of the Massena Hospital Auxiliary’s trip raffle for a one-week stay at the Hard Rock Casino and Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Terry received her award from Auxiliary President Maria Macaulay. The fundraiser made over $6,000 which will be used towards the purchase of hospital equipment. Submitted Photo.
Vehicle fire in Potsdam Monday
A vehicle caught fire Monday morning at Blevins Motors, 6691 State Highway 56, but firefighters were able to limit damage to the one vehicle. Read more here. Photo courtesy of Potsdam Fire.
Canton: Person facing prison contraband charges
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies charged an individual for allegedly promoting prison contraband, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 39-year-old Jebediah Brenno was allegedly found to be in possession of Suboxone while in the St. Lawrence County Correctional...
Traffic stop leads to drug charge in Canton
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An individual is facing a misdemeanor drug charge following a traffic stop on Sunday morning, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 41-year-old Carlton Thurston III, of Canton, was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine during the traffic stop. Thurston was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
