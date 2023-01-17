Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond Du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 21:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-20 05:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Fond Du Lac; Green; Green Lake; Iowa; Jefferson; Kenosha; Lafayette; Marquette; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Rock; Sauk; Sheboygan; Walworth; Washington; Waukesha Significant Weather Advisory for Freezing Drizzle and Light Snow Showers across east central Wisconsin, south central Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin Light freezing drizzle and light snow could cause slippery travel this evening. In addition, air temperatures near freezing will continue to cool into the 20s with any melted snow re- freezing. Untreated roadways and elevated surfaces could become icy and slippery. Remember to slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan.
Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Iron by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 21:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-20 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Iron BRIEF PERIODS OF HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE TONIGHT IN ASHLAND AND IRON COUNTIES Brief periods of heavy snow are possible tonight as small cells of lake effect snow continue due to northerly to northeasterly flow over Lake Superior. Affected locations will see rapidly changing weather and road conditions with brief heavy snow and reduced visibilities. If you are traveling and encounter adverse winter driving conditions, reduce speed and make sure headlights are on.
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 21:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-20 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clark; Crawford; Grant; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Richland; Taylor; Trempealeau; Vernon SLIPPERY CONDITIONS POSSIBLE DUE TO SOME LIGHT FREEZING MIST MIXED WITH SNOW...AND RE-FREEZE OF MELTED SNOW Light freezing drizzle and snow could cause slippery travel this evening. In addition, air temperatures near freezing will continue to cool into the 20s with any melted snow re-freezing. Untreated roadways and elevated surfaces could become icy and slippery. Remember to slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Slippery spots will be possible for the morning commute as well with lows in the teens to lower 20s.
