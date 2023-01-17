Read full article on original website
thenewsleaders.com
Metro Bus sets meetings for public input
People who live in the Metro Bus area, which includes Sartell, are invited to attend a meeting about a potential land purchase by Metro Bus. The meeting will take place two times on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Waite Park City Hall. The first meeting will be from 1-3 p.m., the second from 5-7 p.m.
thenewsleaders.com
Marine veteran starts coffee business in Sartell
When he was an active member of the U.S. Marine Corps, Joshua Kaeter drank a lot of cups of coffee when he had to rise in the mornings before the sun and then even more cups of coffee when he had late-night emergency duties. A 2009 graduate of Sauk Rapids-Rice...
ccxmedia.org
Charges Filed Against Brooklyn Park McDonald’s Drive-through Carjacking Suspect
Charges were filed Thursday against an 18-year-old Brooklyn Park man accused of carjacking a McDonald’s drive-through customer. Michael Lee is charged with 2nd-degree aggravated robbery and fleeing a peace officer. Charging documents show Lee is a tenant of the Huntington Place Apartments. Police arrested Lee following a high-speed chase on Tuesday night.
Suspect in 2021 fatal shooting outside Brooklyn Park market arrested in Virginia
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A man has been arrested in Virginia in connection to a fatal 2021 Brooklyn Park shooting.Alameen Allah Shabazz was shot outside the Nice Family African Market on June 22, 2021. At the time, witnesses said that a man sitting in a car shot Shabazz, who was walking in front of the store. Shabazz was pronounced dead at a hospital soon after.The suspect was found in Bedford County, Virginia on Wednesday and was taken into custody. He is awaiting extradition to Minnesota.
Police officer hit by car while clearing debris off roadway in Coon Rapids
COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Police are reminding motorists to pay attention to emergency vehicles after a police officer was hit by a car Monday night in Coon Rapids.The Coon Rapids Police Department says the officer was stopped on a roadway with the squad car's emergency lights activated, investigating property damage and cleaning up debris around 8:40 p.m. when another vehicle hit the parked squad car. The vehicle also hit the police officer.The officer was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and is now recovering at home.The driver of the other vehicle is cooperating with the police, CRPD says.
Maple Lake man killed by driver after crashing in ditch is identified
A fundraiser has been launched to support the family of a Maple Lake man who died after he was struck by a motorist. Scott Hollencamp, 36, was standing on the right shoulder on Hwy. 24 in Clearwater Township on the evening of Jan. 3., having got out of his car when it became stuck in a ditch due to snowy and icy road conditions.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Police Release Photos of Carjacking Suspects
Brooklyn Center police have released surveillance photos of two carjacking suspects who police say assaulted an elderly man at a gas station before stealing his car. Police say the two young men approached the elderly victim on Jan. 10 while he was pumping gas at a station in the 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.
ccxmedia.org
Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park
A man killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Brooklyn Park has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says Bradley Knowles, 55, of Blaine, died of multiple blunt force injuries. The crash occurred at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday on Highway 610 near Highway 252. According to the Minnesota...
WATCH: Brooklyn Park police use PIT maneuver to stop driver in stolen vehicle
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Traffic cameras captured a chaotic chase in the north metro Tuesday evening.A white car is seen heading down Highway 81 in Brooklyn Park with part of its bumper hanging off.Police tried to ram the driver off the road, but he just kept going and tried to take an exit – so police rammed him again by using the PIT maneuver, ending the chase for good.Police say the suspect was wanted for threatening to shoot people in a parking lot, and they think he carjacked the vehicle he was driving.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police Arrest Carjacking Suspect After High-Speed Chase
Brooklyn Park police arrested a carjacking suspect Tuesday night after leading police on a high-speed chase. Police credit Zanewood Recreation Center staff with helping them to catch the suspected carjacker. According to police, staff members at the recreation center thought a driver in the parking lot was acting suspiciously and...
ccxmedia.org
Police Investigate Fatal Shooting of Brooklyn Center Man
Brooklyn Center police continue to look for the person or persons responsible for the fatal shooting of a man last Friday afternoon in a well-traveled area of the city. According to Brooklyn Center police, the shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. in a parking lot near Brooklyn Boulevard and 69th Avenue North. The shooting led to a brief lockdown at nearby St. Alphonsus school.
kfgo.com
Search underway for suspects following deadly shooting in Brooklyn Center
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot Friday afternoon in Brooklyn Center. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 42-year-old Kevin Wallace died in the hospital from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Wallace was shot near an elementary school which caused a brief lockdown.
wfxrtv.com
Homicide suspect from MN taken into custody in Forest
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — A homicide suspect from Minnesota was taken into custody in Bedford County on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says they received information from the Brooklyn Park Police Department (BPPD) in Minnesota about the location of a homicide suspect. BPPD advised Bedford Co. Deputies that the suspect, Benjamin Richardson III may be located in the 5000 block of Waterlick Rd in Forest.
One Person Arrested in Connection to Shooting in Monticello
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Wright County authorities are investigating a shooting in Monticello Monday. Authorities were called to the Montisippi Park/compost site at 1707 River Street West just after 8:30 p.m. Deputies arrived to find a man on the roadway near the entrance of the compost site who had been...
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota man free after 25-year wrongful imprisonment
(Moose Lake, MN) -- A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state's Attorney General's office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project.
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Fatal Shooting Suspect Turns Himself In to Police
The last remaining suspect sought by Plymouth police in the Nov. 14 fatal shooting of a Rogers High School teenager has turned himself in to police. Plymouth police announced Tuesday the arrest of Hans Madave, 19, of New Hope. Court records show Madave is charged with second-degree murder with intent and second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony.
Monticello man seriously wounded in shooting; teen arrested
A Monticello man is in a serious but stable condition Tuesday morning after being shot multiple times, the Wright County Sheriff's Office has said. The victim, 44-year-old Jade Nickels, was found lying near the entrance of a compost facility on the 1700 block of River Street W. at about 8:31 p.m. Monday.
Minnesota surgeons divided on latest trend in cosmetic surgery
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Corinne Carrasco said she has been self-conscious of her "round" cheeks her entire life. The 31-year-old makes YouTube videos for her 18,000 subscribers from her home in Plymouth. She said it's been her biggest insecurity. "I always struggled with my chubby cheeks," Carrasco said. "No matter...
Minnesota Sheriff’s Office Takes 9 Pounds Of Fentanyl Pills Off The Streets In Bust
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office has been busy in 2023. On Friday, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office took to social media and revealed a recent bust that took more than 40,000 fentanyl pills and some guns off the streets. That's about 9 pounds of pills!. Today, our Violent Offender Task...
Support for family after 'brilliant' mother-of-five dies of toxic shock
The Plymouth community is raising support for a local teacher after his wife and mother of their five children died suddenly due to toxic shock syndrome. Heidi Keiser died Saturday after the sudden onset of streptococcal toxic shock, which led to sepsis and organ failure, according to family members. Her...
