Sartell, MN

thenewsleaders.com

Metro Bus sets meetings for public input

People who live in the Metro Bus area, which includes Sartell, are invited to attend a meeting about a potential land purchase by Metro Bus. The meeting will take place two times on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Waite Park City Hall. The first meeting will be from 1-3 p.m., the second from 5-7 p.m.
SARTELL, MN
thenewsleaders.com

Marine veteran starts coffee business in Sartell

When he was an active member of the U.S. Marine Corps, Joshua Kaeter drank a lot of cups of coffee when he had to rise in the mornings before the sun and then even more cups of coffee when he had late-night emergency duties. A 2009 graduate of Sauk Rapids-Rice...
SARTELL, MN
ccxmedia.org

Charges Filed Against Brooklyn Park McDonald’s Drive-through Carjacking Suspect

Charges were filed Thursday against an 18-year-old Brooklyn Park man accused of carjacking a McDonald’s drive-through customer. Michael Lee is charged with 2nd-degree aggravated robbery and fleeing a peace officer. Charging documents show Lee is a tenant of the Huntington Place Apartments. Police arrested Lee following a high-speed chase on Tuesday night.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspect in 2021 fatal shooting outside Brooklyn Park market arrested in Virginia

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A man has been arrested in Virginia in connection to a fatal 2021 Brooklyn Park shooting.Alameen Allah Shabazz was shot outside the Nice Family African Market on June 22, 2021. At the time, witnesses said that a man sitting in a car shot Shabazz, who was walking in front of the store. Shabazz was pronounced dead at a hospital soon after.The suspect was found in Bedford County, Virginia on Wednesday and was taken into custody. He is awaiting extradition to Minnesota.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police officer hit by car while clearing debris off roadway in Coon Rapids

COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Police are reminding motorists to pay attention to emergency vehicles after a police officer was hit by a car Monday night in Coon Rapids.The Coon Rapids Police Department says the officer was stopped on a roadway with the squad car's emergency lights activated, investigating property damage and cleaning up debris around 8:40 p.m. when another vehicle hit the parked squad car. The vehicle also hit the police officer.The officer was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and is now recovering at home.The driver of the other vehicle is cooperating with the police, CRPD says.
COON RAPIDS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Police Release Photos of Carjacking Suspects

Brooklyn Center police have released surveillance photos of two carjacking suspects who police say assaulted an elderly man at a gas station before stealing his car. Police say the two young men approached the elderly victim on Jan. 10 while he was pumping gas at a station in the 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
ccxmedia.org

Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park

A man killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Brooklyn Park has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says Bradley Knowles, 55, of Blaine, died of multiple blunt force injuries. The crash occurred at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday on Highway 610 near Highway 252. According to the Minnesota...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

WATCH: Brooklyn Park police use PIT maneuver to stop driver in stolen vehicle

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Traffic cameras captured a chaotic chase in the north metro Tuesday evening.A white car is seen heading down Highway 81 in Brooklyn Park with part of its bumper hanging off.Police tried to ram the driver off the road, but he just kept going and tried to take an exit – so police rammed him again by using the PIT maneuver, ending the chase for good.Police say the suspect was wanted for threatening to shoot people in a parking lot, and they think he carjacked the vehicle he was driving.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police Arrest Carjacking Suspect After High-Speed Chase

Brooklyn Park police arrested a carjacking suspect Tuesday night after leading police on a high-speed chase. Police credit Zanewood Recreation Center staff with helping them to catch the suspected carjacker. According to police, staff members at the recreation center thought a driver in the parking lot was acting suspiciously and...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Police Investigate Fatal Shooting of Brooklyn Center Man

Brooklyn Center police continue to look for the person or persons responsible for the fatal shooting of a man last Friday afternoon in a well-traveled area of the city. According to Brooklyn Center police, the shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. in a parking lot near Brooklyn Boulevard and 69th Avenue North. The shooting led to a brief lockdown at nearby St. Alphonsus school.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
wfxrtv.com

Homicide suspect from MN taken into custody in Forest

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — A homicide suspect from Minnesota was taken into custody in Bedford County on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says they received information from the Brooklyn Park Police Department (BPPD) in Minnesota about the location of a homicide suspect. BPPD advised Bedford Co. Deputies that the suspect, Benjamin Richardson III may be located in the 5000 block of Waterlick Rd in Forest.
FOREST, VA
wdayradionow.com

Minnesota man free after 25-year wrongful imprisonment

(Moose Lake, MN) -- A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state's Attorney General's office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project.
MOOSE LAKE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Fatal Shooting Suspect Turns Himself In to Police

The last remaining suspect sought by Plymouth police in the Nov. 14 fatal shooting of a Rogers High School teenager has turned himself in to police. Plymouth police announced Tuesday the arrest of Hans Madave, 19, of New Hope. Court records show Madave is charged with second-degree murder with intent and second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony.
PLYMOUTH, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota surgeons divided on latest trend in cosmetic surgery

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Corinne Carrasco said she has been self-conscious of her "round" cheeks her entire life. The 31-year-old makes YouTube videos for her 18,000 subscribers from her home in Plymouth. She said it's been her biggest insecurity. "I always struggled with my chubby cheeks," Carrasco said. "No matter...
BURNSVILLE, MN

