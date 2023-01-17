ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

French Streamer Salto Set To Shutter – Reports

By Jesse Whittock
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago

It looks like the end of the road for Salto, the French streamer backed by the country’s major broadcasters.

Media outlets in France are reporting the troubled SVOD service – a joint venture of TF1 , M6 and France Télévisions – will be closed on Friday. The two-year-old streamer has failed to take off with audiences and its subscriber base lags way behind rivals such as Netflix.

Salto’s future has been in the balance since November, when it emerged it could be sold off or shut down.

The latter option appears to have won, with France Télévisions CEO Delphine Ernotte set to enact a “cessation of activities” and “dissolution” of the company at an extraordinary committee meeting on Friday.

A report on local media site Puremedia claims a Spanish company named Agile had explored a takeover but could not come to an agreement with shareholders.

The report claims that once the company is dissolved, its platform and technical assets could be sold to another company, with its 800,000 subscribers transferring to another streamer. Amazon and Canal+ have been linked with a deal in this scenario. If this doesn’t happen, Salto will come to a hard stop.

Salto was launched in October 2020 as a broadcaster-backed alternative to Netflix but behind-the-scenes drama and a lack of customer appetite has hamstrung its chances of establishing itself properly.

Two of its parents, TF1 Group and RTL-owned M6, had failed in a bid to merge their broadcast businesses and in November it was revealed they stepped away from the service’s supervisory board. This left France Télévisions on its own.

Puremedias reported “several dozen” staff have left Salto over the past six months.

Deadline has contacted Salto reps for comment.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

French TV Screenings: ‘Agatha Christie’s Criminal Games’ & ‘Syndrome E’ Sell As Sky Italia, Canada’s CBC & Others Swoop

EXCLUSIVE: Sky Italia and CBC are among the international buyers swooping for Gallic content following last week’s inaugural French TV Screenings. Local distributors are calling the event a success and are hopeful it will become a fixture in the international calendar. Nine French sales houses held screenings events over two days as part of Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris at the Club de l’Etoile. With 106 buyers in town, deals were always likely. Deadline has learned Newen Connect and France TV Distribution were among those to strike international sales. France TV Distribution sold library title Agatha Christie’s Criminal Games to Sky Italia Seasons 1 and 2....
Deadline

Warner Bros. ITVP Spain Hires Former Mediaset España Exec As Head Of Drama

Warner Bros. International Television Production Spain has hired former Mediaset España director Alberto Carullo as Head of Drama. Reporting to Sebastián Moguilevsky, Managing Director, Warner Bros. ITVP in Spain and Portugal, Carullo will lead the scripted department, as well as content development and production for networks and platforms in Spain and Latin America Warner has said Carullo’s new role will include the development and production of new projects, the adaptation of original content from the Warner Bros. factory, and the leadership of the series teams. Carullo will also be tasked with directing the business model of the production company’s scripted area, where...
Deadline

HBO Max EMEA Original Programs Chief Antony Root Retiring From Warner Bros. Discovery

Antony Root, the long-serving HBO Max EMEA original programming chief, is to exit his role at Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and retire from the industry. Root will leave his post at the end of March ahead of the launch of the merged HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming service. Root has spent 11 years as Executive Vice President of HBO Europe and later HBO Max EMEA after joining from Sony Pictures Television. Last year, his originals team were halted in their tracks when WBD decided HBO Max would stop ordering shows in most of Europe – a decision one source described as “the end of...
Variety

Streamer Hoichoi Expands in Bangladesh With Eight Originals

India headquartered Bengali-language focused streamer Hoichoi has unveiled eight originals targeting the booming Bangladesh market on its 2023 slate. The slate features a mix of established and emerging talent. Adapted from the novel “Priscilla” by Mashiul Alam, “Delta 2051” is set in a dystopian future Bangladesh. Directed by Krishnendu Chattopadhyay, executive produced by Syed Ahmed Shawki and produced by Mir Mukarram Hossain, with Tanim Noor serving as creative producer, the cast includes Azmeri Haque Badhon, Asia Pacific Screen Awards best actress-winning star of 2021 Cannes title “Rehana”; Intekhab Dinar and Rawnak Hasan. “Buker Moddhye Agun,” directed by Taneem Rahman Angshu...
Decider.com

Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
Deadline

Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Deadline

‘Tom Jones’: Masterpiece On PBS Unveils Trailer & Premiere Date

Fans of Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham may want to check out Tom Jones, Masterpiece’s retelling of Henry Fielding’s novel from Gwyneth Hughes (Vanity Fair). The romantic comedy will air in four parts, Sundays, April 30 – May 21, 2023 at 9pm ET on PBS. Waddingham plays the seductive and vengeful Lady Bellaston, who comes between Tom (Solly McLeod) and Sophia (Sophie Wilde). The story follows Tom, a foundling of uncertain parentage in 18th Century England who falls for an heiress (Wilde). Co-produced by Mammoth Screen, the limited series also stars James Fleet (Bridgerton) as Squire Allworthy, Tom’s warm-hearted adoptive father;...
Deadline

Kristin Chenoweth Regrets Not Taking Legal Action Against CBS For “Long-Standing Injuries” After ‘The Good Wife’ Accident

Kristin Chenoweth is revealing that she regrets not suing CBS after her injuries while filming The Good Wife in 2012 following an accident. The Emmy and Tony award-winning star detailed the incident she suffered on the set of the drama in her new novel I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked her if she had heard anyone from the eye network after releasing her book. Chenoweth said no and agreed that she regretted not pursuing legal action against the broadcast network adding, “I didn’t do it out of fear and...
Deadline

‘Only Murders In The Building’ Casts Meryl Streep For Season 3

Only Murders in the Building had to really scrape the bottom of the barrel when it came to stunt casting for season 3. Of all the people they could hire, they only managed to get … Meryl Streep. In a surprise announcement Tuesday via social media, star Selena Gomez posted a behind-the-scenes video that shows her with her co-stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Paul Rudd. Suddenly, Streep pops up to make sure her new castmates are, err, comfortable with pillows. Welcome to the building, lady! Hulu would only confirm the news but would not provide additional information about Streep’s character....
Deadline

Jeff Shuter Dies: Producer Of Motion Comics For “Invincible” & “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” Was 41

Jeff Shuter, the motion comics director and producer behind projects for Viacom and MTV whose credits include motion comics for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Stan Lee’s Time Jumper and an adaptation of Invincible based on the comic book series, died in Chicago on Nov. 10 after suffering a traumatic brain injury. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Related Story C.J. Harris Dies: 'American Idol' Contestant Was 31 Related Story Brian Tufano Dies: Veteran 'Trainspotting' & 'Billy Elliot' Cinematographer Was 83 His death was announced by his family and his friend Ryan Maldonado today ahead of a private memorial service in Los Angeles this Saturday. After...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Bel-Air’: Tatyana Ali From ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ To Recur On Peacock Reboot This Season; Watch Trailer

A familiar face is about to matriculate on Bel-Air: Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, is set to recur as an English literature teacher in the second season of the Peacock reboot. The streamer also released the Season 2 trailer, which teases tumultuous times ahead for Will (Jabari Banks). Ali joins stars Jabari Banks (Will), Adrian Holmes (Philip Banks) and Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks) in the new, 10-episode season that kicks off Feb. 23 on Peacock. Ali will play Mrs. Hughes, a teacher at Bel-Air middle school who sees something special in Ashley Banks (Akira Akbar). Per the logline:...
Deadline

Bruce Gowers Dies: Groundbreaking Music Video Director Of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” Was 82

Bruce Gowers, a prolific and groundbreaking director of music videos whose work included the groundbreaking, much-imitated 1975 video for Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” died Sunday in Santa Monica of an acute respiratory infection. He was 82. Winning multiple Emmy, Grammy, MTV and DGA Awards as a director and producer, Gowers’ credits include hundreds of major television events, episodes and award shows including The Primetime Emmy Awards, The Billboard Awards, The MTV Video Music Awards, and, for eight seasons, American Idol, for which he won the 2009 Emmy for Best Musical Variety Director. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery &...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Deadline

‘American Idol’ Contestant C.J. Harris Cause Of Death Revealed

C.J. Harris, the former American Idol contestant who died Sunday in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama, suffered a fatal heart attack, the Walker County Coroner’s Office has confirmed to Deadline. The 31-year-old Harris was rushed to the hospital but CPR efforts proved unsuccessful. The singer, born Curtis Harris, was a Top 6 contestant on American Idol in 2014, winning over the judges and audience before the semi-finals with soulful interpretations of the Southern Rock classic hits “Soulshine” (by the Allman Brothers Band) and “Can’t You See” (by The Marshall Tucker Band). Although he advanced to the semi-finals, Harris was eliminated in the sixth...
JASPER, AL
Deadline

Michael Lehrer Dies: Second City Alum Was 44

Michael Lehrer, a sketch, improv and stand-up performer whose credits included The Second City, has died of complications of ALS. He was 44. Lehrer kept performing even after his 2017 diagnosis, appearing in Austin, Texas clubs in a wheelchair. He talked openly about his struggles with the disease on stage and on the comedy podcast Kill Tony. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Edward R. Pressman Dies: Prolific 'Wall Street', 'American Psycho' & 'Badlands' Producer Was 79 Related Story Bruce Gowers Dies: Groundbreaking Music Video Director Of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" Was 82 Lehrer was selected as a New Face...
AUSTIN, TX
Deadline

Alec Baldwin & ‘Rust’ Armorer To Face Criminal Charges Over 2021 Fatal Movie Shooting, Santa Fe D.A. Says

Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will face criminal charges for the October 21, 2021 fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe District Attorney said this morning. Close to 16 months after Baldwin took the life of Hutchins and wounded the movie’s director Joel Souza with a loaded gun on the set of indie western Rust, New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies today has finally unveiled her decision as to who should be charged and not charged in the tragic incident. Related Story Alec Baldwin’s Lawyer Calls ‘Rust’ Shooting Criminal Charges “Terrible Miscarriage Of Justice” Related Story Santa Fe...
SANTA FE, NM
Deadline

‘New Amsterdam’ Series Finale: Exec Producer Peter Horton Says “It’s A Mystery As To Why It Was Canceled”

SPOILER ALERT! This story contains plots points from the series finale of New Amsterdam. So long, good doctors of New Amsterdam: The drama about an old public hospital from creator/executive producer David Schulner, director/executive producer Peter Horton and Universal Television ended its five-season run Tuesday on NBC. Launched in 2018, the series was inspired by the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer. Here, Schulner and Horton reflect on what they did and didn’t do in the final episode, and why they think its way too early to wrap up the drama that stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery,...
Deadline

‘The Blacklist’ Star Amir Arison Joins Ridley Scott’s Apple Series ‘Sinking Spring’

EXCLUSIVE: Amir Arison (The Blacklist, lead on Broadway’s The Kite Runner) has joined series lead Brian Tyree Henry in Apple’s crime drama series Sinking Spring from Top Gun: Maverick writer Peter Craig. The eight-episode series is directed and executive produced by Ridley Scott via his Scott Free Productions. Arison will play Mark Nader, the Supervisory Special Agent in the DEA. RELATED: 2022-23 Hulu Pilots & Series Orders Based on Dennis Tafoya’s book Dope Thief, Sinking Spring follows longtime Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden...
San Diego Union-Tribune

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

JAN 13-19, 2023 From the front line of the Ukraine war to climate protests in Germany, the Alpine Ski World Cup in Switzerland and the traditional purification by fire of animals in Spain, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
Deadline

Deadline

156K+
Followers
42K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy