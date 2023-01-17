Read full article on original website
Related
rinewstoday.com
Governor submits FY24 “RI Ready” budget
Governor Dan McKee has submitted his FY24 “RI Ready” budget to the General Assembly. The housing portion of the budget includes: hiring of 21 new full time staff and $30 million to expand shelter capacity for those experiencing homelessness. The establishment of a Department on Housing would include transition of employees from other departments, bringing to 38 the new department’s staffing – and:
rinewstoday.com
$20/hr start for direct care workers for adults with developmental disabilities – Gina Macris
The state agency overseeing Rhode Island’s services for adults with developmental disabilities is asking for a $20 minimum hourly wage for direct care workers, effective July 1. The hike was ordered by a federal judge in 2021 to go into effect by 2024, causing consternation in the General Assembly...
rinewstoday.com
RI Veterans: Did you know? (VALife, taxes, events…), 19-1-23 – John A. Cianci
Let’s start off with a question from one of our readers:. “I brought my DD214 to the Town Hall in Coventry for the tax exemption credit on my house and was told I was not eligible. Correct me if I am wrong, Governor McKee signed a bill recognizing Cold War Veterans for tax exemption.” – Manny, Coventry RI.
rinewstoday.com
RI Weather for January 20, 2023 – John Donnelly
A trough of low pressure behind the main front will sweep in from the north late triggering some snow showers in the evening with up to an inch on the ground by midnight. Morning lows in the lower 30’s rise to the mid and upper 30’s by the evening. Light winds will pose no threat, generally less than one inch by midnight, and an additional dusting to another inch or so by morning.
rinewstoday.com
Outdoors in RI: Winter Birding
Walk the trails and visit the forest and pond at Powder Mill Ledges in Smithfield looking for signs of winter birds. Learn tips for identifying look a-likes and providing areas for winter resident bird feeding. Bring binoculars, bundle up for the weather and wear sturdy, warm footwear. Face masks and social distancing are required. Participants must bring their own masks. Advance registration is required.
