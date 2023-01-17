ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, OK

Amber Alert Canceled After Missing 14-Year-Old Located

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago


Breaking News Update 3:54 a.m. 1/17/23:

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers have canceled an Amber Alert after 14-year-old Abby Carter was located.

According to troopers, a woman named Amy Payne allegedly abducted the teenager.

OHP canceled the Amber Alert around 11 p.m. on Monday night.

This is a breaking news update, the original story can be found below.

___

An Amber Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Abby Carter in Marshall County, according to OHP.

Abby was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and a backpack, OHP said. She is described as 5 feet tall, 130 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

The suspect is 43-year-old Amy Payne, OHP said. Amy is described as 5 feet and 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Abby was last seen at 16979 Rainbow Lane in Kingston, Oklahoma, around 2:50 p.m. on Jan. 16.

There is no vehicle description at this time.

