Amber Alert Canceled After Missing 14-Year-Old Located

Breaking News Update 3:54 a.m. 1/17/23:

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers have canceled an Amber Alert after 14-year-old Abby Carter was located.

According to troopers, a woman named Amy Payne allegedly abducted the teenager.

OHP canceled the Amber Alert around 11 p.m. on Monday night.

This is a breaking news update, the original story can be found below.

An Amber Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Abby Carter in Marshall County, according to OHP.

Abby was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and a backpack, OHP said. She is described as 5 feet tall, 130 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

The suspect is 43-year-old Amy Payne, OHP said. Amy is described as 5 feet and 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Abby was last seen at 16979 Rainbow Lane in Kingston, Oklahoma, around 2:50 p.m. on Jan. 16.

There is no vehicle description at this time.