Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?Ted RiversProvidence, RI
Fire Rips Through Building Under Construction in DouglasQuiet Corner AlertsDouglas, MA
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
fox5ny.com
Would you live here? Historic bank with original vault for sale in Rhode Island
There is a literal bank that was built in the early 1900s for sale in Rhode Island and it’s a fixer-upper’s dream come true. The stunning and historic neoclassical building has been "meticulously" maintained throughout the years, but something is missing; some new tenants, perhaps?. Kira Greene, a...
fallriverreporter.com
Restaurant and entertainment establishment with Latin American flare coming to Fall River
A new restaurant and entertainment spot is coming to Fall River. Attorney David Assad represented co-owner of Origen Restaurant Bar & Grill Elvis Verdezoto at the Fall River Licensing Board meeting on Wednesday asking for a New All Alcohol Common Victuallers License and an Entertainment License. The Latin American eatery...
rinewstoday.com
Business Beat: Hope & Main opening eatery and market, downtown Providence
Hope & Main, Rhode Island’s first food business incubator, officially opens the doors of its downtown Providence location TODAY, Wednesday, January 18 at 11am at The Atrium, 100 Westminster Street in downtown Providence, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. They open officially Monday 1/23 and their hours are 7am-6pm Monday through Friday.
Select the ideal educational journey for your child with Rhode Island Families for School Choice
Rhode Island Families for School Choice seek to empower families to choose the educational environment that best meets the strengths and needs for each student by advancing public policies and providing a voice for school choice. This morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by Sheila Konis and Matt...
WPRI
Eye on RI: make the most of winter!
Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local eventsand attractions!. Providence Art Club- Join the Providence Art Club on Sunday, January 22 for celebratory receptions to accompany three new exhibitions. The galleries will be open 12-4pm and refreshments will be served 2-4pm. Pinball Championship- On the weekend...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
Valley Breeze
Eat ice cream. Be happy. Cumberland friends from high school share a dream
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Class of 2015 Cumberland High alums Paul Parks III, Victoria Parks and Kendra Walker are spreading their message of “Eat ice cream. Be happy.” at Frisbie’s Dairy Barn Homemade Ice Cream. Paul and Victoria Parks are twins and became close friends with...
nrinow.news
Property sales in North Smithfield between Jan. 3 & Jan. 18
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Wednesday, Jan. 18. Seller: Bank of America (Jayne Dresser) Buyer: Bank of America. Price: $354,039. 170 Providence Pike, Unit 88. Seller: Lynda Gilbert. Buyer: Gregory & Betty Ann...
Valley Breeze
ONE Neighborhood Builders approved for 47 affordable units near CF City Hall
CENTRAL FALLS – ONE Neighborhood Builders, the company completing the transformation of the former St. Patrick Church property on Broad Street in Cumberland into 44 affordable housing units, also now has approval to build 47 units up the road in Central Falls. On Jan. 4, the Central Falls Planning...
Cumberland restaurant closed following sudden loss of longtime owner
Jose Figueiredo passed away suddenly last week, according to his son.
rinewstoday.com
Outdoors in RI: Winter Birding
Walk the trails and visit the forest and pond at Powder Mill Ledges in Smithfield looking for signs of winter birds. Learn tips for identifying look a-likes and providing areas for winter resident bird feeding. Bring binoculars, bundle up for the weather and wear sturdy, warm footwear. Face masks and social distancing are required. Participants must bring their own masks. Advance registration is required.
Taunton Mega Meatball Is a Meaty Monstrosity of Comfort Food
How much meat is too much meat? When it comes to this mega meatball at Brack’s Grille & Tap in Taunton, there’s no such thing. I recently stopped by Brack’s because we had to try the meatball after hearing about it from a co-worker. Meatballs are one of the ultimate comfort foods, bringing back thoughts of Sunday dinners and homemade meatballs stewing in a pot of sauce for hours.
Fairhaven Husky is Full of Life & Hopes to Make Forever Family Happy [WET NOSE WEDNESDSAY]
Happy Wet Nose Wednesday! It's the best day of the week. There are hundreds of animals on the SouthCoast up for adoption, patiently waiting for their chance at a forever home. With the help of local shelters, we share their stories in hopes of finding the perfect families. This week,...
New Skechers Store at Dartmouth Mall Celebrates Grand Opening
It’s time to go shopping. The new Skechers store is officially open in Dartmouth Mall, and Fun 107 got the first look at Dartmouth’s newest shoe store. Back in June, we shared the exciting news that PREIT, the parent company of the Dartmouth Mall, was bringing in Skechers to the collection of 60 stores. It takes up 10,000 square feet and can be found adjacent to Party City, where Pier 1 Imports used to be. Just stop at the giant “Now Open” sign.
newportthisweek.com
Family Farm Plots Available in Portsmouth
The Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm will for the third year, have farm plots available to the community for the 2023 growing season (April-November). The plots are located at the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm on Jepson Lane in Portsmouth. The farm is a partnership between the Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District (ERICD) and Portsmouth School District.
rimonthly.com
PVD Pies Is A Hidden Gem in Pawtucket for Sweet and Savory Treats
Tucked inside Pawtucket’s Hope Artiste Village is a little slice of pie heaven. Gina Rose Herlihy is the baker behind PVD Pies, serving up miniature and full-size versions of dessert classics, not to mention her own twists on savory favorites. PVD Pies opened in the spring of 2020 and has since taken Rhode Island’s bakery world by storm.
Where is winter? Why has it been so mild? Where is the snow?
Climatologically, the coldest part of winter is the next couple of weeks. Through Tuesday, however, this winter has been the 13th warmest on record.
WGME
Christmas displays, holiday fundraiser garner more than $30K for charity
WARWICK, R.I. (TND) — The holiday season has come and gone but two Rhode Island families are still bringing comfort and joy to their communities. For the last 15 years, Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi and his loved ones have been decorating their home with thousands of lights that are choreographed to holiday music.
