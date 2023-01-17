ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

rinewstoday.com

Business Beat: Hope & Main opening eatery and market, downtown Providence

Hope & Main, Rhode Island’s first food business incubator, officially opens the doors of its downtown Providence location TODAY, Wednesday, January 18 at 11am at The Atrium, 100 Westminster Street in downtown Providence, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. They open officially Monday 1/23 and their hours are 7am-6pm Monday through Friday.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

Eye on RI: make the most of winter!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local eventsand attractions!. Providence Art Club- Join the Providence Art Club on Sunday, January 22 for celebratory receptions to accompany three new exhibitions. The galleries will be open 12-4pm and refreshments will be served 2-4pm. Pinball Championship- On the weekend...
PROVIDENCE, RI
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island

Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
SCITUATE, RI
nrinow.news

Property sales in North Smithfield between Jan. 3 & Jan. 18

The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Wednesday, Jan. 18. Seller: Bank of America (Jayne Dresser) Buyer: Bank of America. Price: $354,039. 170 Providence Pike, Unit 88. Seller: Lynda Gilbert. Buyer: Gregory & Betty Ann...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
rinewstoday.com

Outdoors in RI: Winter Birding

Walk the trails and visit the forest and pond at Powder Mill Ledges in Smithfield looking for signs of winter birds. Learn tips for identifying look a-likes and providing areas for winter resident bird feeding. Bring binoculars, bundle up for the weather and wear sturdy, warm footwear. Face masks and social distancing are required. Participants must bring their own masks. Advance registration is required.
SMITHFIELD, RI
FUN 107

Taunton Mega Meatball Is a Meaty Monstrosity of Comfort Food

How much meat is too much meat? When it comes to this mega meatball at Brack’s Grille & Tap in Taunton, there’s no such thing. I recently stopped by Brack’s because we had to try the meatball after hearing about it from a co-worker. Meatballs are one of the ultimate comfort foods, bringing back thoughts of Sunday dinners and homemade meatballs stewing in a pot of sauce for hours.
TAUNTON, MA
1420 WBSM

New Skechers Store at Dartmouth Mall Celebrates Grand Opening

It’s time to go shopping. The new Skechers store is officially open in Dartmouth Mall, and Fun 107 got the first look at Dartmouth’s newest shoe store. Back in June, we shared the exciting news that PREIT, the parent company of the Dartmouth Mall, was bringing in Skechers to the collection of 60 stores. It takes up 10,000 square feet and can be found adjacent to Party City, where Pier 1 Imports used to be. Just stop at the giant “Now Open” sign.
DARTMOUTH, MA
newportthisweek.com

Family Farm Plots Available in Portsmouth

The Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm will for the third year, have farm plots available to the community for the 2023 growing season (April-November). The plots are located at the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm on Jepson Lane in Portsmouth. The farm is a partnership between the Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District (ERICD) and Portsmouth School District.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
rimonthly.com

PVD Pies Is A Hidden Gem in Pawtucket for Sweet and Savory Treats

Tucked inside Pawtucket’s Hope Artiste Village is a little slice of pie heaven. Gina Rose Herlihy is the baker behind PVD Pies, serving up miniature and full-size versions of dessert classics, not to mention her own twists on savory favorites. PVD Pies opened in the spring of 2020 and has since taken Rhode Island’s bakery world by storm.
PAWTUCKET, RI
WGME

Christmas displays, holiday fundraiser garner more than $30K for charity

WARWICK, R.I. (TND) — The holiday season has come and gone but two Rhode Island families are still bringing comfort and joy to their communities. For the last 15 years, Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi and his loved ones have been decorating their home with thousands of lights that are choreographed to holiday music.
WARWICK, RI

