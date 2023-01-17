It’s time to go shopping. The new Skechers store is officially open in Dartmouth Mall, and Fun 107 got the first look at Dartmouth’s newest shoe store. Back in June, we shared the exciting news that PREIT, the parent company of the Dartmouth Mall, was bringing in Skechers to the collection of 60 stores. It takes up 10,000 square feet and can be found adjacent to Party City, where Pier 1 Imports used to be. Just stop at the giant “Now Open” sign.

DARTMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO