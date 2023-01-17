ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
rinewstoday.com

Outdoors in RI: Winter Birding

Walk the trails and visit the forest and pond at Powder Mill Ledges in Smithfield looking for signs of winter birds. Learn tips for identifying look a-likes and providing areas for winter resident bird feeding. Bring binoculars, bundle up for the weather and wear sturdy, warm footwear. Face masks and social distancing are required. Participants must bring their own masks. Advance registration is required.
SMITHFIELD, RI
rinewstoday.com

Governor submits FY24 “RI Ready” budget

Governor Dan McKee has submitted his FY24 “RI Ready” budget to the General Assembly. The housing portion of the budget includes: hiring of 21 new full time staff and $30 million to expand shelter capacity for those experiencing homelessness. The establishment of a Department on Housing would include transition of employees from other departments, bringing to 38 the new department’s staffing – and:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy