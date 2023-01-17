Read full article on original website
Windy and warm afternoon to colder air to end the week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We will get a nice, warm break this afternoon before cold air moves in. We only have a couple of days off from rain, with another brief break before next week’s rain. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
wvlt.tv
Colder air filters in Friday with some sunshine
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cold air filters in Friday and sticks around for the weekend. We’ll see more sunshine before the rain returns Sunday and sticks around on and off throughout next week. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you...
wvlt.tv
Dense fog Wednesday ahead of a line of storms with Thursday’s First Alert Weather Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Very dense fog already formed for many of our counties. This ‘pea soup’ fog will linger in much of the Tennessee River Valley through mid-morning Wednesday. The clouds stick around Wednesday ahead of the line of rain and storms arriving with the cold front Thursday. That front moves through during the morning commute, which is why we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day.
WBIR
Snow in the mountains of East TN
Must have a 4 wheel drive vehicle to access trails. Morgan/Cumberland counties Credit: Cookie Jones.
wvlt.tv
Families enjoy nearly foot of snow at Newfound Gap
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four-foot drifts of snow on the top of Newfound Gap is what greeted road crews as they tried to clear it all away. For 11 years, Darold Gaffney has been on the snowplow team in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. In that time, he’s seen everything from a lot of snow to just a little ice. He said each snow event can be different and scary.
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
wvlt.tv
Potential new highway Bypass around Knoxville
WATE
Commission vote bypass around Knoxville
Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
wvlt.tv
Heather visits River’s Edge Christian Academy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley had a fun visit with all of the second grade students at River’s Edge Christian Academy in North Knox County. They’ve been learning about weather, so she showed how broadcast Meteorologists work on the math and science part of forecasting before the news starts. Then how we simplify that and give people the basics on what they need to know.
WYFF4.com
Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border
CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
Residents report water leak at Knoxville apartment building with many previously reported issues
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Queen Funchess has lived at Summit Towers for the last 15 years, but right now, she said it's a struggle. "One minute I have water, then I go back again and I don't have water. No water pressure or anything," she said. Funchess lives on the...
WATE
WYSH AM 1380
LaFollette Utilities Board announces planned water outage for Jan. 24
The La Follette Utilities Board (LUB) wants customers to know that there will be a scheduled water outage for Tuesday, January 24th, from 8 am until 5 pm. LUB crews, along with a third-party construction company, will have the water service off at Cawood Drive, next to the Speedwell Post Office, up to the Speedwell Volunteer Fire Department on Highway 63.
List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee
One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
wvlt.tv
Ober Mountain to host Ober Rocks on January 21st
wvlt.tv
Safety features, devices to help keep your home safe in 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our homes are supposed to be the safest place to be, but unknown issues can make the home more dangerous than it needs to be. Jason Kear owns True Blue Total House Care in west Knoxville and said fall prevention has been a priority for his business since he witnessed this in his home.
Wall fire causes damage to Knoxville home
A home was heavily damaged after a fire burned a wall Monday afternoon, according to Knoxville Fire Department.
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in Tennessee.
Woman’s dog wakes her up in Knoxville house fire
Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department have responded to the scene of a house fire in the Fountain City area north of Knoxville Wednesday afternoon.
wvlt.tv
Knox Co. Commission proposes new highway bypass around Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s no surprise if you drive to work—or anywhere—on I-40 or I-75, you have to battle an enormous amount of traffic at any time of the day. The Knoxville County Commission, at Tuesday’s meeting, recognized that traffic congestion throughout Knox County is becoming a more predominant issue that requires long-term solutions.
