ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Windy and warm afternoon to colder air to end the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We will get a nice, warm break this afternoon before cold air moves in. We only have a couple of days off from rain, with another brief break before next week’s rain. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Colder air filters in Friday with some sunshine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cold air filters in Friday and sticks around for the weekend. We’ll see more sunshine before the rain returns Sunday and sticks around on and off throughout next week. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Dense fog Wednesday ahead of a line of storms with Thursday’s First Alert Weather Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Very dense fog already formed for many of our counties. This ‘pea soup’ fog will linger in much of the Tennessee River Valley through mid-morning Wednesday. The clouds stick around Wednesday ahead of the line of rain and storms arriving with the cold front Thursday. That front moves through during the morning commute, which is why we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Families enjoy nearly foot of snow at Newfound Gap

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four-foot drifts of snow on the top of Newfound Gap is what greeted road crews as they tried to clear it all away. For 11 years, Darold Gaffney has been on the snowplow team in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. In that time, he’s seen everything from a lot of snow to just a little ice. He said each snow event can be different and scary.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Potential new highway Bypass around Knoxville

Mahoney becomes just the second head coach in nearly four decades at Webb - as longtime coach David Meske announced his retirement following the 2022 season. Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava gets the nod as top recruit. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vol freshman QB now ranked as #1 overall prospect by...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Commission vote bypass around Knoxville

Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Heather visits River’s Edge Christian Academy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley had a fun visit with all of the second grade students at ﻿River’s Edge Christian Academy in North Knox County. They’ve been learning about weather, so she showed how broadcast Meteorologists work on the math and science part of forecasting before the news starts. Then how we simplify that and give people the basics on what they need to know.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border

CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
CHEROKEE, NC
WATE

Tornado damage in Jefferson County

Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand. Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

LaFollette Utilities Board announces planned water outage for Jan. 24

The La Follette Utilities Board (LUB) wants customers to know that there will be a scheduled water outage for Tuesday, January 24th, from 8 am until 5 pm. LUB crews, along with a third-party construction company, will have the water service off at Cawood Drive, next to the Speedwell Post Office, up to the Speedwell Volunteer Fire Department on Highway 63.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WATE

List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee

One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Ober Mountain to host Ober Rocks on January 21st

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ober Mountain and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ober Mountain, visit https://obergatlinburg.com/. You don’t want to miss one of the biggest events in Gatlinburg! Come join us as Ober...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Safety features, devices to help keep your home safe in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our homes are supposed to be the safest place to be, but unknown issues can make the home more dangerous than it needs to be. Jason Kear owns True Blue Total House Care in west Knoxville and said fall prevention has been a priority for his business since he witnessed this in his home.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox Co. Commission proposes new highway bypass around Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s no surprise if you drive to work—or anywhere—on I-40 or I-75, you have to battle an enormous amount of traffic at any time of the day. The Knoxville County Commission, at Tuesday’s meeting, recognized that traffic congestion throughout Knox County is becoming a more predominant issue that requires long-term solutions.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy