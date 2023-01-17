1 killed, 1 injured following shooting in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was killed, and another person was injured following a shooting that occurred Monday night in North Nashville.19-year-old killed, 14-year-old injured in North Nashville shooting
The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of 26 th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive.
Metro police confirmed that two people were shot in the area. Officials said one of the victims was pronounced dead and the other was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.
There is no suspect in custody at this time, according to Metro police.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
