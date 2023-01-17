1 killed, 1 injured following shooting in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was killed, and another person was injured following a shooting that occurred Monday night in North Nashville.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of 26 th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive.

Metro police confirmed that two people were shot in the area. Officials said one of the victims was pronounced dead and the other was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

There is no suspect in custody at this time, according to Metro police.

No other information was immediately released.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.