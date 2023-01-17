Effective: 2023-01-20 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-21 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Gove; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...In Colorado, Kit Carson County. In Kansas, Sherman, Thomas, Sheridan and Gove Counties. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

GOVE COUNTY, KS ・ 43 MINUTES AGO