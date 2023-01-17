ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

shefinds

Update: ‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’

This updated post was originally published on November 24, 2021. If you really want to know which iPhone apps are worth your time and which are actually stealing battery power and data from you, there’s no one better to ask then an Apple tech expert. While we probably all know (all too well) the fallbacks of using an app like Facebook or Snapchat and the battery-consuming risks of streaming apps, there are other apps that fly under the radar and are just as risky when it comes to privacy and security. We spoke with not just one, but two Apple experts, to get the low-down on apps they recommend that all iPhone users delete from their phones ASAP.
TechRadar

Best free email services for 2023

Since the first email systems were invented decades ago, one thing has been relatively consistent; most of the biggest services on the planet remain free to use. You can get started without spending cash, whether it's Gmail, iCloud, Outlook, or Yahoo Mail. That doesn't mean all email services are the same because they are not.
The Windows Club

How to see who is sharing your posts on Facebook

Facebook is still one of the most used social media platforms despite the rise of other competing platforms and privacy scandals over the years. That is not going to change for quite some time, so isn’t a surprise to learn people are interested to know who is sharing their posts on Facebook.
makeuseof.com

How to Use Reading Mode on Android to Read Articles and Websites More Comfortably

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Reading text on smartphones can be problematic for those with visual problems. Due to this, electronic devices like smartphones, laptops, and tablets have accessibility features to help visually impaired users comfortably use them.
Android Police

How to delete cookies on Android

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your user preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Cookies make it possible for websites to remember things like your login information, shopping cart contents, language preferences, and more to provide a personalized experience.
zobuz.com

Review of One of the Best Online Casinos in India

Jeetwin has been around since 2017 and has already won over many users in India who love to play casino games. The Jeetwin platform delights users with its excellent selection of the best online casino products, where every player will find something to play. Jeetwin has released its mobile app, which is supported on Android and iOS devices. The office is also licensed by Curacao, which regulates online casinos, so the company is legal in India. And the company also ensures that your personal and banking data is safe and secure thanks to modern technology, so there’s no reason to worry.
Reuters

Indian startups rejoice as Android ruling against Google upheld

NEW DELHI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Startups in India cheered a decision by the Supreme Court on Thursday to uphold an antitrust order that forces Google to change how it runs its popular Android platform, saying the ruling would open the market for rivals and boost competition.
Phone Arena

Apple is reportedly looking to enter a market already dominated by Google and Amazon

You might already know that Apple today unveiled its new HomePod smart speaker. Despite calling it the "All-new" HomePod, the design and many of the speaker's capabilities are the same as the original generation model which was released in 2018. Apple came in late to the smart speaker market which was already dominated by category creator Amazon.
The Space to Everything

YOUTUBER How to increase users and monetize a channel quickly

Hard work, dedication, and devotion are required to succeed as a YouTuber. To get you started, consider the following advice:. 1. Identify your niche: Prior to launching your YouTube channel, it's critical to choose the kind of content you want to concentrate on. Do you want to make vlogs, instructional videos, comedic sketches, or something else? You may produce content that appeals to your target audience by knowing your niche.
New York Post

Cellphone and tech clues that your partner is cheating on you

People underestimate intuition. If your gut tells you something is off, don’t ignore it. Stalkerware is surprisingly easy to plant on someone’s phone, and trackers follow you online and offline. Tracking software is frightening. It’s designed to report exactly where you are and what you’re doing on your phone. Tap or click for signs tracking software on your phone and what you can do about it. Before we get to the digital cheating crumbs, my best advice is to have an honest conversation with your partner. Couples therapy is an excellent place to dive into deeper issues. It’s also a good idea to consult...
Tech Times

How Augmented Reality is Boosting the Ecommerce Industry

As augmented reality (AR) technology develops and finds new applications, its market is expected to snowball in the next few years. With a current market value of $30.7 billion and an estimated 810 million users by 2021, there's no time to lose for e-commerce businesses to implement augmented reality in online shopping marketing strategies.
ABC 15 News

Study: privacy concerns with New Year's resolution-oriented apps

PHOENIX — New year, new you!. For some people, January signals a time of change by committing to a New Year's resolution. But changing can be tough on your own, which is why some people turn to apps as a solution to track and help their progress. A new...
Android Police

Mozilla Firefox 109 adds Manifest V3 support, but it’s not the end of ad blocking

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Firefox is one of the few browsers left that isn’t powered by Google’s Chromium rendering engine. Even then, there are common standards that Google, Mozilla, and Apple must follow in order to make the web work as expected across any and all major browsers out there. Firefox and Chrome also share some resources when it comes to extensions, making it easier for developers to create add-ons for both platforms.
Android Authority

Smart Reply disappears from Google Voice nearly a year after it was introduced

Smart Reply still appears in notifications and Google's other apps. Smart Reply has disappeared from the Google Voice app. The Google Play Store and App Store confirm the feature has been removed. Android still offers reply suggestions. If you’re a heavy user of the quick reply suggestions on Google Voice,...
Popular Science

Instantly edit Facebook posts and other social media mistakes

By design, it’s very easy to publish to social media from just about any location and any device connected to the internet, so there are going to be times you wish you could undo a post. Maybe you wish you hadn’t said what you said, shared a photo without permission, or simply made an embarrassing typo.

