WOUB
Athena Cinema presents free screening of ‘Holler’
ATHENS, Ohio — Tomorrow at 7 p.m. the Athena Cinema (20 South Court St.) will be showing the film “Holler” with the filmmaker (and Jackson, OH native) Nicole Riegel in attendance. Riegel studied Film History, Theory & Criticism and Psychology at Wright State University and received her...
WOUB
Spring Semester 2023 WOUB Wednesday Schedule
ATHENS, OH – Chicago Bulls Radio Play-by-Play Announcer Chuck Swirsky will kick off the WOUB Wednesday virtual speaker series for spring semester 2023. Swirsky graduated from Ohio University in 1976. “WOUB Wednesdays are a great way to provide students the opportunity to talk with industry professionals virtually,” said WOUB...
WHIZ
Former Bishop Rosecrans High School Friends Reconnect After 40 Years!
Zanesville, OH- Two former students of Bishop Rosecrans High School reconnect after forty years!. Kathy Ritchey and MJ Lewis lost touch over the years but found each other in a unique way, by walking. Turns out they were in the same Facebook group, Start Today, which is a part of the Today Show. They were even called to New York to be interviewed on The Today Show to discuss how this all took place. The group means more than just walking for them.
WTAP
Unity Cafe hosts Grand Reopening
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After several months of non-operation, Unity Cafe reopened its doors on January 16th. The cafe had been closed for several months after its previous owner had been called to return to military service. For the Grand Reopening, many area residents came to enjoy the cafe’s cozy atmosphere, dining options, and caffeinated drinks.
WOUB
Athens Boys fall just short to the Marietta Tigers, while both communities come together for more
Marietta, Ohio (WOUB) – After losing at Logan Elm Saturday, the Athens Bulldogs traveled to Marietta to face off against the Tigers, but would end up falling 66-40. But for both teams, both communities, this game was much more than just a varsity basketball game. Ashton Harris is a...
WTAP
Where the Armory homeless center stands in 2023
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the challenges Marietta faced with the Armory’s homeless center last winter, WTAP checked in with the mayor to see where things stand in 2023. Mayor Schlicher said the homeless center is open when it’s below freezing. The city tried to get another facility for this winter but nothing panned out. Schlicher attributes this to a lack of resources.
WHIZ
Dog of the Week: Meet Knox
ZANESVILLE, OH- This Weeks Dog of the Week is someone who gets along with everyone but is unsure about being with cats. Knox is a 2 year old Terrier Mix who rides very well in the car, is neutered and is full of spontaneous energy. K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug...
WTAP
Belpre man pleads guilty to fentanyl crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Belpre man has pleaded guilty Tuesday, January 17 to a fentanyl crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Timothy Edwin Payne Jr., 41, of Belpre, Ohio, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with...
WTAP
Power Outages throughout region due to strong winds
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Due to Thursday night’s strong storms with high winds, multiple people through Ohio and West Virginia are dealing with power outages. According to AEP Ohio, Washington, Noble Meigs, Athens, and Morgan counties are seeing customers without power. Washington: 15, estimated restoration 11:00 p.m. Noble: less...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Adena announces major shakeup by letting go employees to third-party company
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A major shakeup was announced Thursday morning for employees of Adena Health System. The health organization announced that they were furthering its partnership with a third-party company to become the employer of nearly 400 employees. Ensemble, which bills itself as a revenue-generating company for hospitals has...
Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school year
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg middle school will close at the end of the current school year due to repairs the district cannot pay for. The Reynoldsburg City School Board voted Tuesday night to close Hannah J. Ashton Middle School, citing the cost of needed repairs — estimated at $18 million. The district said […]
WSAZ
First responders race to scene of structure fire
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire crews are battling a fully involved structure fire in Scioto County, Ohio. According to Scioto County dispatchers, the blaze was reported around 11 p.m. Monday along the 200 block of Marne Avenue in Sciotoville. No injuries have been reported, but dispatchers tell us the...
Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Ohio robbery continues, vehicle impounded
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a man considered “armed and dangerous” who is accused of robbing a home at gunpoint. Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch says the alleged incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at a home along State Route 7 in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. […]
Jeeps top Titans in close one
PORTSMOUTH —Resembling a lockdown rockfight for a small-schools non-league boys basketball game, all it took for some South Webster energy was an Eli Roberts reversal of fortunes for the second half. That, and maybe more importantly even, matching “magic” numbers with the scoreboard AND chalkboard. That’s because...
WTAP
One arrested following chase in Jackson, Wood counties
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a pursuit with police beginning in Jackson County and ending in Wood County. According to Jackson County 911 officials, around 12:21 p.m., a chase began at the 146.5-mile marker on I-77 Northbound in Jackson County. A deputy attempted a...
WTAP
Looking back at local crime in 2022 - A rundown
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP’s taking a peek beyond the headlines to find out what were the most prevalent crimes in our area in 2022. Washington County Sheriff Department’s Chief Deputy Warden and Wood County Sheriff Department’s Chief Deputy Deem reported what their offices saw. WTAP has...
WLWT 5
Attorney: Pike County suspect George 'Billy' Wagner looks forward to taking case to trial
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The patriarch of the Pike County murder suspects is now gearing up for his own legal fight. George "Billy" Wagner appeared in court Wednesday afternoon, just weeks after his son was sentenced for murdering eight members of the same family back in 2016. The hearing...
WOUB
64 new COVID-19 cases reported in Athens County from Jan. 12-19
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens County has now had 19,478 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after 64 additional cases were reported since last week’s update. The Ohio Department of Health confirmed the numbers on Jan. 19, 2023. According to ODH data, the cases...
WHIZ
Nashport Man Sentenced in Overdose Death Case
A Nashport man received a prison sentence Wednesday morning for contributing to a Zanesville man’s fatal overdose this past summer. The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office announced Joshua O’Neil was sentenced to eight mandatory years after pleading guilty to one first-degree felony count of involuntary manslaughter, one second-degree felony count of corrupting another with drugs and one fourth and one fifth-degree felony count of trafficking drugs.
WHIZ
Zanesville Resident Charged After Tuesday Pursuit
A 24-year-old Zanesville resident has been charged after a chase through the city on Tuesday. Zanesville Police said that around 6:30am, Jordyn Dudley took a vehicle without permission. Dudley was reported to be hallucinating at the time. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said patrol officers located the vehicle on Maple Avenue, but Dudley failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
