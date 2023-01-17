ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOUB

Athena Cinema presents free screening of ‘Holler’

ATHENS, Ohio — Tomorrow at 7 p.m. the Athena Cinema (20 South Court St.) will be showing the film “Holler” with the filmmaker (and Jackson, OH native) Nicole Riegel in attendance. Riegel studied Film History, Theory & Criticism and Psychology at Wright State University and received her...
ATHENS, OH
WOUB

Spring Semester 2023 WOUB Wednesday Schedule

ATHENS, OH – Chicago Bulls Radio Play-by-Play Announcer Chuck Swirsky will kick off the WOUB Wednesday virtual speaker series for spring semester 2023. Swirsky graduated from Ohio University in 1976. “WOUB Wednesdays are a great way to provide students the opportunity to talk with industry professionals virtually,” said WOUB...
ATHENS, OH
WHIZ

Former Bishop Rosecrans High School Friends Reconnect After 40 Years!

Zanesville, OH- Two former students of Bishop Rosecrans High School reconnect after forty years!. Kathy Ritchey and MJ Lewis lost touch over the years but found each other in a unique way, by walking. Turns out they were in the same Facebook group, Start Today, which is a part of the Today Show. They were even called to New York to be interviewed on The Today Show to discuss how this all took place. The group means more than just walking for them.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTAP

Unity Cafe hosts Grand Reopening

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After several months of non-operation, Unity Cafe reopened its doors on January 16th. The cafe had been closed for several months after its previous owner had been called to return to military service. For the Grand Reopening, many area residents came to enjoy the cafe’s cozy atmosphere, dining options, and caffeinated drinks.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Where the Armory homeless center stands in 2023

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the challenges Marietta faced with the Armory’s homeless center last winter, WTAP checked in with the mayor to see where things stand in 2023. Mayor Schlicher said the homeless center is open when it’s below freezing. The city tried to get another facility for this winter but nothing panned out. Schlicher attributes this to a lack of resources.
MARIETTA, OH
WHIZ

Dog of the Week: Meet Knox

ZANESVILLE, OH- This Weeks Dog of the Week is someone who gets along with everyone but is unsure about being with cats. Knox is a 2 year old Terrier Mix who rides very well in the car, is neutered and is full of spontaneous energy. K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTAP

Belpre man pleads guilty to fentanyl crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Belpre man has pleaded guilty Tuesday, January 17 to a fentanyl crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Timothy Edwin Payne Jr., 41, of Belpre, Ohio, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Power Outages throughout region due to strong winds

MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Due to Thursday night’s strong storms with high winds, multiple people through Ohio and West Virginia are dealing with power outages. According to AEP Ohio, Washington, Noble Meigs, Athens, and Morgan counties are seeing customers without power. Washington: 15, estimated restoration 11:00 p.m. Noble: less...
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Adena announces major shakeup by letting go employees to third-party company

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A major shakeup was announced Thursday morning for employees of Adena Health System. The health organization announced that they were furthering its partnership with a third-party company to become the employer of nearly 400 employees. Ensemble, which bills itself as a revenue-generating company for hospitals has...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school year

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg middle school will close at the end of the current school year due to repairs the district cannot pay for. The Reynoldsburg City School Board voted Tuesday night to close Hannah J. Ashton Middle School, citing the cost of needed repairs — estimated at $18 million. The district said […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
WSAZ

First responders race to scene of structure fire

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire crews are battling a fully involved structure fire in Scioto County, Ohio. According to Scioto County dispatchers, the blaze was reported around 11 p.m. Monday along the 200 block of Marne Avenue in Sciotoville. No injuries have been reported, but dispatchers tell us the...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Jeeps top Titans in close one

PORTSMOUTH —Resembling a lockdown rockfight for a small-schools non-league boys basketball game, all it took for some South Webster energy was an Eli Roberts reversal of fortunes for the second half. That, and maybe more importantly even, matching “magic” numbers with the scoreboard AND chalkboard. That’s because...
SOUTH WEBSTER, OH
WTAP

One arrested following chase in Jackson, Wood counties

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a pursuit with police beginning in Jackson County and ending in Wood County. According to Jackson County 911 officials, around 12:21 p.m., a chase began at the 146.5-mile marker on I-77 Northbound in Jackson County. A deputy attempted a...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Looking back at local crime in 2022 - A rundown

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP’s taking a peek beyond the headlines to find out what were the most prevalent crimes in our area in 2022. Washington County Sheriff Department’s Chief Deputy Warden and Wood County Sheriff Department’s Chief Deputy Deem reported what their offices saw. WTAP has...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOUB

64 new COVID-19 cases reported in Athens County from Jan. 12-19

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens County has now had 19,478 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after 64 additional cases were reported since last week’s update. The Ohio Department of Health confirmed the numbers on Jan. 19, 2023. According to ODH data, the cases...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Nashport Man Sentenced in Overdose Death Case

A Nashport man received a prison sentence Wednesday morning for contributing to a Zanesville man’s fatal overdose this past summer. The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office announced Joshua O’Neil was sentenced to eight mandatory years after pleading guilty to one first-degree felony count of involuntary manslaughter, one second-degree felony count of corrupting another with drugs and one fourth and one fifth-degree felony count of trafficking drugs.
NASHPORT, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville Resident Charged After Tuesday Pursuit

A 24-year-old Zanesville resident has been charged after a chase through the city on Tuesday. Zanesville Police said that around 6:30am, Jordyn Dudley took a vehicle without permission. Dudley was reported to be hallucinating at the time. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said patrol officers located the vehicle on Maple Avenue, but Dudley failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
ZANESVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy