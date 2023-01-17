Read full article on original website
OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?
Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
These 11 Upstate New York Flower Festivals Are Waiting for Spring!
Upstate New York Winters Are known to often be long, cold, and full of snow. That is why when the colorful beginnings of spring start to pop up in Upstate New York, it is welcomed by many. You have an abundance of places to visit to enjoy Mother Nature's glorious touch. And to be the clear, there is no shortage of marvelous nature to enjoy in New York for our travel-worthy mountain ranges to our sunny parks and gardens. It is never too early to start thinking about spring!
Controversy After New York State Woman’s Upset Jeopardy! Win
Fans rejoiced when a New York woman won on Jeopardy! but then came some controversy. A woman from the Lower Hudson Valley became a Jeopardy! champion. Westchester County, New York Woman Wins On Jeopardy!. Katie Palumbo of Amawalk, New York finished first on Monday's episode of Jeopardy!. "Exciting news! SHS...
Two ‘Ikea’ Locations Coming to Upstate New York! Where Can You Find Them?
If you've ever been to an Ikea, then you realize exactly how unique of a store it is. Within the same store, you can find affordable furniture for every room in your home. You can find silverware, dishes, and household items in-bulk for reasonable prices. Oh, and you can purchase food items, like their famous Swedish meatballs, by the pound. No one shopping cart looks exactly the same during a day at an Ikea.
600,000 Mega ‘Billion’ Winning Tickets Sold in New York State
People from the Hudson Valley and across New York recently won around $5 million playing the most recent Mega Millions. New Yorkers didn't win the jackpot, but you may have still won!. The winning numbers for Friday's "Mega Billions" Mega Millions drawing were 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61 with...
A Baby Born In New York State Can Now Be Gender Neutral
Parents of newborns in New York State no longer have to keep the gender assigned to their baby. It might sound strange, but the gender legally given to a baby at birth can now be changed in New York State. Times have changed and many people now identify as non-binary.
All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?
There are millions of people who smoke in New York State. Consider New York City...how many smokers? Doesn't that have an impact?
6 Regal Theaters Locations Closing In New York
Business has been rough for theaters for years. But the pandemic certainly didn't help. Now, more theaters will continue to close across the country. We've often said that there's just nothing like going to see a movie at a movie theater. It's a whole different experience there. The smell of the popcorn is the first thing that hits you. Then it's larger than life screens and incredible sound that you can almost feel. It's just cool to see a movie...at the movies.
Do As I Didn’t: Watch Your New York State License Expiration Date Closely
Some days I surprise myself with this whole adulting thing - being responsible not only for myself, but my 7-year-old daughter, our two cats, our home, my two jobs, and all that comes along with these things. Other days, my biggest accomplishment is getting into my car wearing two of...
Starting Today Walmart Stores In New York State Won’t Have Bags Anymore
If you rely on bagging your items in a brown paper bag when you shop at Walmart, today is the day to say goodbye to them. Walmart sold single-use brown bags at its New York stores after the state banned plastic bags. But today, the brown bags are going away. Jane Ewing, SVP, Walmart Sustainability, said,
Massive Change Made To New York State Birth, Marriage Certificates
New York State just made a major change to birth, marriage and more. The New York State Department of Health announced anyone outside of New York City can now choose a non-binary option on birth, marriage, and death certificates. New Yorkers May Now Choose “X” Gender on Their Birth, Marriage...
Hot Dog! Veteran Owned Business in Upstate New York Has Some Unique Eats
One Upstate New York restaurant has caught our eye, all because of it's rather interesting menu selection. No more need to be jealous of the kids menu when you go out to eat anymore. Bring the family, or just yourself, here and all your hot dog dreams will come true.
The Best Town To Buy Your First Home In New York State
If you are planning to buy your first home in 2023, there is some new information that may helpful to you and help to make the decision easier. There are so many things to consider when it comes to buying a home but the biggest is location, location, location. The...
Scorpion Found In Raspberries In Western New York?
There are a number of things you hope not to find in any food you are about to eat but the top of the list has to be a scorpion! There is a Facebook post that is getting plenty of attention these days from a guy who found one in his raspberries!
Report: Two Regal theaters in Western New York set to close amid bankruptcy
According to a report from Business Insider, two Regal theaters in Western New York are among 39 locations nationwide that are set to close.
AOL Corp
Pet store owner: New York law won't solve breeding issues
For some people, puppies mean one thing: joy. "When you deal with puppies, it's just constant happiness, so to not have that or to think of that going away, it's scary. It's just depressing also," said Nassar Ahmed, owner of Vanity Puppies. For Ahmed and his wife, proud owners of...
Disgusting Ways Our Body Reacts To Winter In Upstate NY
Winter is officially here and in full effect in New York state, bringing about lovely things like family get-togethers, the new year, snow days, and football playoff season - but have you also noticed that winter also brings some annoying (and sometimes nasty) changes to your body, attitude, and energy?
3 Upstate New York Towns Named Best for First-Time Homebuyers
Upstate New York has a lot of offer people looking to purchase their first house. The cost of living here is quite low compared to other locations in the U.S., and you can usually find a decent home in a decent area that fits your budget. This is not news...
College Co-Ed Wanted in Connection with Chick-fil-A Crime
This is why we can't have nice things. While the Hudson Valley is still clamoring for a local Chick-fil-A to call their own, other New Yorkers are allegedly using the chicken chain to commit larceny. Have no fear, New Yorkers are on the case. Whether it's to seek justice for...
Health Officials Want New York State Residents To Wear Masks
New York health officials continue to urge New Yorkers to take precautions against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New York county map vector outline gray background. Map of New York state of USA with borders and...
