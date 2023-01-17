ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 93.7 WBLK

Q 105.7

OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?

Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
ELMIRA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

These 11 Upstate New York Flower Festivals Are Waiting for Spring!

Upstate New York Winters Are known to often be long, cold, and full of snow. That is why when the colorful beginnings of spring start to pop up in Upstate New York, it is welcomed by many. You have an abundance of places to visit to enjoy Mother Nature's glorious touch. And to be the clear, there is no shortage of marvelous nature to enjoy in New York for our travel-worthy mountain ranges to our sunny parks and gardens. It is never too early to start thinking about spring!
104.5 The Team

Two ‘Ikea’ Locations Coming to Upstate New York! Where Can You Find Them?

If you've ever been to an Ikea, then you realize exactly how unique of a store it is. Within the same store, you can find affordable furniture for every room in your home. You can find silverware, dishes, and household items in-bulk for reasonable prices. Oh, and you can purchase food items, like their famous Swedish meatballs, by the pound. No one shopping cart looks exactly the same during a day at an Ikea.
SYRACUSE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Baby Born In New York State Can Now Be Gender Neutral

Parents of newborns in New York State no longer have to keep the gender assigned to their baby. It might sound strange, but the gender legally given to a baby at birth can now be changed in New York State. Times have changed and many people now identify as non-binary.
96.1 The Breeze

6 Regal Theaters Locations Closing In New York

Business has been rough for theaters for years. But the pandemic certainly didn't help. Now, more theaters will continue to close across the country. We've often said that there's just nothing like going to see a movie at a movie theater. It's a whole different experience there. The smell of the popcorn is the first thing that hits you. Then it's larger than life screens and incredible sound that you can almost feel. It's just cool to see a movie...at the movies.
ROCHESTER, NY
101.5 WPDH

Massive Change Made To New York State Birth, Marriage Certificates

New York State just made a major change to birth, marriage and more. The New York State Department of Health announced anyone outside of New York City can now choose a non-binary option on birth, marriage, and death certificates. New Yorkers May Now Choose “X” Gender on Their Birth, Marriage...
AOL Corp

Pet store owner: New York law won't solve breeding issues

For some people, puppies mean one thing: joy. "When you deal with puppies, it's just constant happiness, so to not have that or to think of that going away, it's scary. It's just depressing also," said Nassar Ahmed, owner of Vanity Puppies. For Ahmed and his wife, proud owners of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Disgusting Ways Our Body Reacts To Winter In Upstate NY

Winter is officially here and in full effect in New York state, bringing about lovely things like family get-togethers, the new year, snow days, and football playoff season - but have you also noticed that winter also brings some annoying (and sometimes nasty) changes to your body, attitude, and energy?
Hudson Valley Post

Health Officials Want New York State Residents To Wear Masks

New York health officials continue to urge New Yorkers to take precautions against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New York county map vector outline gray background. Map of New York state of USA with borders and...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

