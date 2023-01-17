Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'
American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
chatsports.com
Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
Yardbarker
Report: Roberto Firmino Has 'Clear Tendency' To Extend Contract At Liverpool 'Until At Least 2025'
Prior to his injury, Firmino was showing signs that he was getting back to his very best form with nine goals and four assists in all competitions. The signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven at the start of the month increased speculation that Firmino's brilliant spell on Merseyside could be coming to an end.
Yardbarker
Newcastle ready to offer €10m-per-season to sign 27-year-old midfielder
Newcastle United are interested in signing the Serbian international midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has now revealed (h/t TuttoJuve) that the Premier League side are prepared to pay the midfielder wages of around €10 million to lure him to the Premier League. Apparently Italian giants Juventus are...
Alejandro Garnacho ‘refuses to sign new £20k-a-week Man Utd contract’ amid Real Madrid and Juventus transfer interest
ALEJANDRO Garnacho has refused to sign a new contract with Manchester United amid interest from Real Madrid and Juventus, reports suggest. Garnacho has been enjoying a breakout season at Old Trafford with two goals and five assists in 15 appearances across all competitions. According to The Independent, the 18-year-old sensation,...
chatsports.com
Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving Chelsea while he continues to be selected by Graham Potter... despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle
Nottingham Forest, Conor Gallagher, Graham Potter, Newcastle United Football Club, Chelsea FC, Southampton, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Stamford Bridge, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle...
BBC
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: 'I have to criticise my team' - Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag criticises his side for "dropped points" after Crystal Palace's late equaliser in stoppage time of their 1-1 Premier League draw. MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on...
Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham in pursuit of David Raya
Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham have all shown interest in the Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, who will enter the final year of his contract this summer. The 27-year-old Spaniard has yet to agree new terms at Brentford and is likely to be available for a reduced price if no new deal is signed before next season. He has publicly been coy about his future and the potential for a bargain has alerted several of the Premier League’s top clubs, who have long tracked his role in Brentford’s rise to eighth in the division.
Thrilling comeback puts Man City, Erling Haaland back on track as Spurs, Harry Kane get reality check
With a huge comeback over Tottenham, Man City statistically became the best team in Premier League history at coming back from multigoal deficits.
CBS Sports
Transfer news, rumors: Yann Sommer to Bayern Munich as Lucas Ocampos rejoins Sevilla
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Bayern Munich are set to land Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach while Sevilla have been busy with Lucas Ocampos returning from AFC Ajax. Wolverhampton Wanderers also completed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain, and there are updates on AC Milan's Rafa Leao, Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot too.
Pavel Nedved and Andrea Agnelli comment on Juventus exits
Pavel Nedved and Andrea Agnelli comment on Juventus exits.
Yardbarker
Newcastle make enquiry about long-term target following news that Arsenal are now interested
Newcastle United have made a fresh enquiry for Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby following the news that Arsenal have become interested in the French winger. The Magpies have asked the Bundesliga outfit to keep them informed about the 23-year-old’s situation, reports the Daily Mail, as the Tyneside club are long-term admirers of the Leverkusen star.
Arsenal ace Iwabuchi joins Tottenham on loan with club sealing transfer after Bethany England swoop
TOTTENHAM have signed Mana Iwabuchi from Arsenal with the playmaker switching to the club on a temporary deal. The Japan midfielder, 29, has joined the team for the rest of this season having made three appearances in the top tier so far this term. Iwabuchi’s January move follows Spurs' swoop...
Yardbarker
AC Milan Coach Stefano Pioli: “I’ve Improved As A Coach Compared To My Time At Inter Milan”
AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli feels that he has improved as a coach since his time when he was in charge of Inter. Speaking in a press conference ahead of tomorrow evening’s Supercoppa Italiana clash between the Rossoneri and the Nerazzurri, as reported by FCInterNews, the coach reflected on his two spells in charge on both sides of the Milan derby divide.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirms he wants forward Roberto Firmino to stay at the club
The Brazil international has been an integral part of everything Liverpool have achieved under Klopp, who believes he was left 'a gift' by former manager Brendan Rodgers.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Striker Transfer Target Price Tag Revealed
Erik Ten Hag is looking to bring a new striker to Old Trafford in the summer amid Anthony Martial's injuries etc. The Dutchman is keen to bring a natural and elite number nine to Manchester United. Of course, United have a number of targets on their radar including the likes...
Edin Džeko leads Inter to Italian Super Cup victory over AC Milan
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Veteran forward Edin Džeko inspired Inter Milan to a 3-0 win over city rival AC Milan and a second straight Italian Super Cup trophy on Wednesday, adding to the Rossoneri’s woes. Džeko scored one goal and also had a role in Federico Dimarco’s...
Yardbarker
Italian Media Praise Milan Skriniar’s Performance In Inter Milan’s 3-0 Win Vs AC Milan: “This Is Why PSG Want Him”
Inter defender Milan Skriniar put in a performance that showed exactly why French giants Paris Saint-Germain are so keen on his signature in yesterday evening’s Supercoppa Italiana win over AC Milan. This is the view in today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper La Repubblica, via FCInterNews, who praise the...
Yardbarker
Wout Weghorst starts for Manchester United against Crystal Palace
New Manchester United signing, Wout Weghorst will make his full debut for his new side as they take on Crystal Palace tonight. After terminating Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract in November, the Red Devils have been without a recognised number nine. But they have now signed a Dutch striker Weghorst who they will be hoping can fill the shoes of the Portuguese man.
Yardbarker
Watch: Five star performance for Barcelona as Robert Lewandowski nets his second
Barcelona have booked their place in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, having seen off a brave AD Ceuta side on Thursday evening. Barca had a difficult opening to the tie, having struggled to create any clear cut chances against their third tier opponents. They failed to have a shot on target in the opening 40 minutes, as they began to be frustrated. However, they did get the breakthrough just before half time as Raphinha’s curled effort snuck into the bottom corner.
