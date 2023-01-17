ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'

American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace

Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
Newcastle ready to offer €10m-per-season to sign 27-year-old midfielder

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Serbian international midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has now revealed (h/t TuttoJuve) that the Premier League side are prepared to pay the midfielder wages of around €10 million to lure him to the Premier League. Apparently Italian giants Juventus are...
Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving Chelsea while he continues to be selected by Graham Potter... despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle

Nottingham Forest, Conor Gallagher, Graham Potter, Newcastle United Football Club, Chelsea FC, Southampton, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Stamford Bridge, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle...
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: 'I have to criticise my team' - Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag criticises his side for "dropped points" after Crystal Palace's late equaliser in stoppage time of their 1-1 Premier League draw. MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on...
Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham in pursuit of David Raya

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham have all shown interest in the Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, who will enter the final year of his contract this summer. The 27-year-old Spaniard has yet to agree new terms at Brentford and is likely to be available for a reduced price if no new deal is signed before next season. He has publicly been coy about his future and the potential for a bargain has alerted several of the Premier League’s top clubs, who have long tracked his role in Brentford’s rise to eighth in the division.
Transfer news, rumors: Yann Sommer to Bayern Munich as Lucas Ocampos rejoins Sevilla

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Bayern Munich are set to land Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach while Sevilla have been busy with Lucas Ocampos returning from AFC Ajax. Wolverhampton Wanderers also completed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain, and there are updates on AC Milan's Rafa Leao, Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot too.
Newcastle make enquiry about long-term target following news that Arsenal are now interested

Newcastle United have made a fresh enquiry for Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby following the news that Arsenal have become interested in the French winger. The Magpies have asked the Bundesliga outfit to keep them informed about the 23-year-old’s situation, reports the Daily Mail, as the Tyneside club are long-term admirers of the Leverkusen star.
AC Milan Coach Stefano Pioli: “I’ve Improved As A Coach Compared To My Time At Inter Milan”

AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli feels that he has improved as a coach since his time when he was in charge of Inter. Speaking in a press conference ahead of tomorrow evening’s Supercoppa Italiana clash between the Rossoneri and the Nerazzurri, as reported by FCInterNews, the coach reflected on his two spells in charge on both sides of the Milan derby divide.
Manchester United Striker Transfer Target Price Tag Revealed

Erik Ten Hag is looking to bring a new striker to Old Trafford in the summer amid Anthony Martial's injuries etc. The Dutchman is keen to bring a natural and elite number nine to Manchester United. Of course, United have a number of targets on their radar including the likes...
Wout Weghorst starts for Manchester United against Crystal Palace

New Manchester United signing, Wout Weghorst will make his full debut for his new side as they take on Crystal Palace tonight. After terminating Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract in November, the Red Devils have been without a recognised number nine. But they have now signed a Dutch striker Weghorst who they will be hoping can fill the shoes of the Portuguese man.
Watch: Five star performance for Barcelona as Robert Lewandowski nets his second

Barcelona have booked their place in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, having seen off a brave AD Ceuta side on Thursday evening. Barca had a difficult opening to the tie, having struggled to create any clear cut chances against their third tier opponents. They failed to have a shot on target in the opening 40 minutes, as they began to be frustrated. However, they did get the breakthrough just before half time as Raphinha’s curled effort snuck into the bottom corner.

