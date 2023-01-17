Some WWE news to pass along, including notes about Bayley and the Bellas, Rhea Ripley and Solo Sikoa, and Shane Helms talking superhero poses. Posting on Twitter, Bayley teased a confrontation with WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella. The Bellas will be a part of the RAW 30th anniversary show this coming Monday. Bayley could be looking for payback after being humiliated by the Bellas at WrestleMania 37. You can check out her tweet below:

2 DAYS AGO