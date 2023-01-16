Read full article on original website
Finn Balor Says He Wants To Do His Current Judgment Day Character In WWE NXT
Finn Balor has been enjoying a strong booking as part of The Judgment Day. The heel faction continues to improve with each passing week and it shouldn’t come off as a surprise if all four of its members are draped in gold in the near future. While speaking to...
Jade Cargill Discusses Being In Such A Prominent Role For AEW
During a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, AEW wrestler Jade Cargill spoke about being put in such a prominent role so quickly after her debut. Cargill is the current TBS Champion and is undefeated in All Elite Wrestling. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Being given...
Police Did Wellness Check On Kevin Nash After Troubling Podcast Comments
On a recent episode of his “Kliq This” podcast, Kevin Nash worried fans when he mentioned how it’s been 12 weeks since the death of his son Tristen and it’s been rough for him. “Today is week 12 that I lost my boy. Time flies when...
Bianca Belair: “It Would Be An Honor” To Get In The Ring With Bella Twins
Current RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and her husband Montez Ford were recent guests on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live. During the show, Belair spoke about stepping into the ring with Nikki and Brie Bella. Belair was asked which Bella twin she’d like to face. She responded...
Matt Cardona Files Trademark For ‘Zack Ryder’
Matt Cardona filed to trademark ‘Zack Ryder’ on January 14. Of course, this was his former ring name in WWE. He filed the term for merchandise and entertainment services. You can check out the official descriptions below:. “Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.
Triple H Made The Call To Split Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships
It was Triple H’s decision for the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships to be defended separately, despite the titles being unified last year. In May 2022, The Usos defeated RK-Bro to win all the gold, in what was promoted as a title unification match. Recently, WWE has begun...
WWE Is More Than Pleased With Surprises Lined Up For Royal Rumble
WrestleVotes reported today that WWE is happy with what they have planned for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, which is why they announced Cody Rhodes’ in-ring return in the match at the upcoming event in advance. The report noted, “Asked a source the reasoning behind Cody’s Rumble return being...
Various News: Mick Foley/Terry Funk, Texas Indie Wrestling, NXT Moments
Mick Foley reunited with his mentor and former tag partner Terry Funk this week. Foley posted the reunification photo to his Twitter account:. Mix 94.1, a radio station out of Amarillo, Texas, published an article on the blossoming indie scene in the Lone Star State. WWE Top 10 took a...
Bully Ray Reacts To D’Von’s WWE Exit, NBA Team Hosting WWE Night
D-Von Dudley and WWE have parted ways, as previously reported. This has got his longtime tag team partner Bully Ray (formerly Bubba Ray Dudley) thinking about the possibilities. Ray responded to D-Von’s announcement on Twitter, which you can see below:. Pwinsider reports that the Houston Rockets will be hosting...
Anthony Bowens Discusses Billy Gunn’s Daddy Ass Birthday Bash
Billy Gunn’s Daddy Ass Birthday Bash was a memorable segment on AEW Dynamite this past November. During a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed revealed that he lobbied for Chuck Palumbo, Gunn’s former tag team partner, to be part of the ceremony.
No Retirement Date For Sting Yet, According To Tony Khan
Although Sting has dropped hints as of late on his upcoming retirement, AEW President Tony Khan says that nothing is decided. In a recent interview on the In The Kliq podcast, Khan chatted about the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion. A highlight, courtesy of Fightful, follows:. On Sting’s future plans:...
Shelton Benjamin Addresses A Potential Hurt Business Reunion
In recent weeks, WWE has been teasing a potential reunion of The Hurt Business. MVP has attempted to recruit the former members of the faction back together again, making an offer to Bobby Lashley and then trying to help Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander against The Street Profits. On this...
WWE Raw Ratings For 1/16/23
This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,489,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is down from the 1,693,000 viewers the show did last week. ShowBuzz Daily reported the numbers. The key 18-49 demo was a 0.42 rating, down from last week’s 0.50 rating. The first hour did...
D-Von Dudley Announces WWE Departure
D-Von Dudley (Devon Hughes) announced on Twitter that he is leaving WWE. D-Von worked as a producer for the company starting in 2016. In recent years, he had been working as a trainer on the WWE NXT brand. His sons Terrence and Tyrell have worked on the AEW YouTube shows...
WWE NXT Signs Two New Prospects
Pwinsider is reporting that WWE has signed two new wrestlers to the NXT brand, who have both reported to the Performance Center in Orlando, FL. The prospects are Alexis Gray and Ezekiel Balogun. Gray is a former track and field star from Texas Southern University. She graduated in 2019 with...
Gail Kim Is On Board For A Possible All-Women’s Show Between Impact & Others
Gail Kim was a recent guest on an episode of the “Generation of Wrestling” podcast, where the former WWE Women’s and Impact Knockouts Champion discussed the possibility of another all-women’s show in the future. Kim noted being in favor of Impact Wrestling working with other companies...
More Notes From Wednesday Night’s Tribute Show To Jay Briscoe
We have some additional details from Wednesday night’s tribute show to Jay Briscoe to report. The show was filmed following AEW Dynamite and Rampage. Pwinsider reports that Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were rushed to be brought in for the event. AEW President Tony Khan and ROH also wanted...
Tony Schiavone Comments On Darby Allin’s Use Of Cody Rhodes’ Footage In New AEW Vignette
Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi left AEW on February 15, 2022. A month later, Rhodes signed a contract with WWE. On the first night of WrestleMania 38, Rhodes made his epic WWE return in a winning effort against Seth Rollins. Reigning TNT Champion Darby Allin had wrestled Cody four...
Big E. Rules Out A Possible WWE Royal Rumble Return
Big E. has been out of action due to a severe neck injury he suffered on the March 11th, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown. The former WWE Champion reminded fans that he wouldn’t be back in time for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match as his next appointment with his doctor is in March. He said the following during an interview with These Urban Times:
Cody Rhodes Wasn’t Cleared When WWE Announced Him For The Royal Rumble
WWE announced this week that Cody Rhodes would return to in-ring competition at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on January 28 by competing in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Rhodes underwent surgery on a completely torn pec muscle last summer. As noted, WWE announced the news because they knew fans...
