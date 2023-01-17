Read full article on original website
Indian opener Shubman Gill blasts double-century in ODI win over New Zealand
Indian opener Shubman Gill has become the youngest player to score an ODI double-century, less than a month out from the Test series against Australia. One of the best young players in world cricket, Gill finished with 208 from 149 balls against New Zealand, smashing 19 fours and nine maximums in the 12-run victory.
Sporting News
Adrian Mannarino vs Alex de Minaur result: Aussie favourite prevails in brutal battle
Alex de Minaur has powered through a brutal contest to march into the third round of the Australian Open with a victory over plucky Frenchman Adrian Mannarino. The hometown favourite overcame his stubborn opponent to win 7-6(3) 4-6 6-4 6-1 in front of a boisterous crowd at John Cain Arena.
'Felt like a playoff game': Celtics outduel Warriors in overtime
The Celtics charged back late to outduel the Warriors in overtime on Thursday, a victory that showed Boston is "taking steps in the right direction."
BBC
Scottish Premiership: Watch the goals in Celtic, Rangers and Hearts' wins
Watch the 14 goals from Wednesday's three Scottish Premiership matches as Celtic, Rangers and Hearts all win. Available to UK users only.
NBA roundup: Celtics claim 8th straight with OT win over Warriors
Jayson Tatum had a game-high 34 points and grabbed 19 rebounds to help the Boston Celtics defeat the visiting Golden
Sporting News
Rafael Nadal vs Mackenzie McDonald result: Injured Spanish legend bombs at Australian Open
Injured Spanish legend Rafael Nadal has bombed out in the second round at the Australian Open, losing in straight sets to USA's Mackenzie McDonald 6-4 6-4 7-5 at Rod Laver Arena. Nadal started to show plenty of discomfort late in the second set after stretching for a shot, with the...
Sporting News
How Jones will help Australia 'care about the Wallabies again'
Dual international Mat Rogers has warned the current crop of Wallabies that some “snowflakes” will “absolutely hate” being coached by Eddie Jones. Talented playmaker Rogers rapidly rose to superstar status during his decorated NRL career, before making the switch to the 15-player game. After starring for...
Moreeng believes van Niekerk 'will be ready' for T20 World Cup
Having recovered from a long-term ankle injury, she has met all of CSA's fitness requirements except the 2km time trial
Sporting News
Andy Murray blows up over 'disrespectful' 4am Australian Open finish
Andy Murray has blown up over the 'disrespectful' nature of Thursday night's 4am finish at the Australian Open, urging organisers to change it for all involved. In the second round clash Aussie hopeful Thanasi Kokkinakis, Murray came back to win a five-hour and 45-minute epic 4-6 6-7 7-6 6-3 7-5 on Margaret Court Arena.
Sporting News
Williams takes swipe at 'multi-million $ deals' for Jones and co
Former All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams has taken a swipe at the big money recently splashed out on Test-level coaches, insisting that this financial largesse must also trickle down to the players. Wales last month brought in Warren Gatland to replace Wayne Pivac while Steve Borthwick is now in charge of England where their ex-boss, Eddie Jones, has headed home to take the Australia job from Dave Rennie.
Sporting News
LeBron James vents about 'frustrating' officiating on Twitter after controversial non-call
As LeBron James looks to lead the Lakers back into the West's playoff picture, there is very little margin for error and every game is important. In response to two close losses, James has been sounding off on the way his team has been officiated this season. To put it...
BBC
Jake Lintott: England Lions spinner signs new Bears contract at Edgbaston until 2025
England Lions spinner Jake Lintott has signed a three-year Warwickshire deal. The slow left-arm wrist spinner, 29, who has made 35 T20 Blast appearances for Birmingham Bears since signing late on in the 2020 season, has also made an impact around the world. After starring for Southern Brave to win...
