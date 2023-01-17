Former All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams has taken a swipe at the big money recently splashed out on Test-level coaches, insisting that this financial largesse must also trickle down to the players. Wales last month brought in Warren Gatland to replace Wayne Pivac while Steve Borthwick is now in charge of England where their ex-boss, Eddie Jones, has headed home to take the Australia job from Dave Rennie.

7 HOURS AGO