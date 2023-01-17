ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Indian opener Shubman Gill blasts double-century in ODI win over New Zealand

Indian opener Shubman Gill has become the youngest player to score an ODI double-century, less than a month out from the Test series against Australia. One of the best young players in world cricket, Gill finished with 208 from 149 balls against New Zealand, smashing 19 fours and nine maximums in the 12-run victory.
How Jones will help Australia 'care about the Wallabies again'

Dual international Mat Rogers has warned the current crop of Wallabies that some “snowflakes” will “absolutely hate” being coached by Eddie Jones. Talented playmaker Rogers rapidly rose to superstar status during his decorated NRL career, before making the switch to the 15-player game. After starring for...
Andy Murray blows up over 'disrespectful' 4am Australian Open finish

Andy Murray has blown up over the 'disrespectful' nature of Thursday night's 4am finish at the Australian Open, urging organisers to change it for all involved. In the second round clash Aussie hopeful Thanasi Kokkinakis, Murray came back to win a five-hour and 45-minute epic 4-6 6-7 7-6 6-3 7-5 on Margaret Court Arena.
Williams takes swipe at 'multi-million $ deals' for Jones and co

Former All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams has taken a swipe at the big money recently splashed out on Test-level coaches, insisting that this financial largesse must also trickle down to the players. Wales last month brought in Warren Gatland to replace Wayne Pivac while Steve Borthwick is now in charge of England where their ex-boss, Eddie Jones, has headed home to take the Australia job from Dave Rennie.

