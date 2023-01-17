ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clouds linger into Tuesday with storms arriving Wednesday

By Daniel Phillips
 2 days ago
Tuesday's forecast continues to look fairly gloomy with a lot of left over clouds and showers that have persisted for the morning hours.

Areas of fog have developed across portions of Acadiana and a few light showers have dotted the radar, and will likely continue to pop up through the first half of the day.

The moisture is coming from a strong southerly wind which is also dragging in some warmth so the temperatures will stay in the upper 70s by the afternoon.

As the day unfolds, however, clouds will clear slowly clear and we should get a little sunshine in the late afternoon and evening.

The clear skies will spill over into Wednesday, but not for long as clouds will return ahead of our next front which is expected to move through Wednesday evening.

Showers and storms will accompany the front and there's a marginal chance for some isolated severe thunderstorms through dinner time on Wednesday.

The biggest threat with these storms will be strong, damaging winds with the tornado threat a little higher in north Acadiana and the CenLa region.

Skies will clear and temperatures will drop slightly for Thursday but clouds and showers will be back in the area by Saturday

